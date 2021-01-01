Haha I have that in reverse. Kick myself for waking up early and being so shit at getting back to sleep on what could be a nice lazy saturday morning.



give me a workday and i'll get back to sleep instantly 5 times after snoozing my alarm though



You are a weird, weird man...But I can beat you in the snoozing department. In the last year with working from home, I've developed the stupid habbit of pushing snooze again and again. Sometimes, I even get up an hour later than planned with the alarm going off every five minutes. It's absolutely stupid, but it is also down to going to bed pretty late all the time and not getting enough sleep. The good thing is, that whenever I have to get up in the morning, because I have to be somewhere I manage to get up in time without constantly hitting the snooze button...