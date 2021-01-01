Poll

How much sleep do you have (on average) a night as an estimate

Author Topic: Sleepy time!  (Read 453 times)

Andy @ Allerton

Sleepy time!
Yesterday at 06:54:24 pm
Whenever I see something regarding sleep, it always seems to mention 8 hours as 'the norm'

From when I was a kid, I used to have maybe 5-6 hours. Sometimes if I have a mad lie in I can get to maybe 7, 7 and a half? hours.

But 8 hours, just can't get my head around it. 8 hours! In bed!! A whole 8 hours.

No, just seems weird to be. Is that really the norm?

From probably aged 5 (or when I can remember) about 6ish (give or take) is great. Feel like I've had a good nights sleep. Less than 5 and I feel a bit tired. More than  7, feel groggy and shite all day..
Craig 🤔

Re: Sleepy time!
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:56:17 pm
What sort of weird range of answers are they!?  ;D

I tend to get between 5-6 (no option for that) and have for as long as I remember.
Andy @ Allerton

Re: Sleepy time!
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:56:44 pm
What sort of weird range of answers are they!?  ;D

I tend to get between 5-6 (no option for that) and have for as long as I remember.

Good point. Fixed.
Just Elmo?

Re: Sleepy time!
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:03:40 pm
5-6 during the week. around 10 at the weekends.

I wish I could be more consistent.
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Sleepy time!
Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:06:03 pm
Round about 7-8 weekdays

massively variable on weekends
TepidT2O

Re: Sleepy time!
Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:07:51 pm
No 6-7 hours option ..
Samie

Re: Sleepy time!
Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:10:11 pm
5-6 more of six to be fair.  :D
RedSince86

Re: Sleepy time!
Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:11:11 pm
Ranges from 6,7,8 hours during weekdays, dependant if i'm doing school run

Weekends i can do 9-10 easy.
Andy @ Allerton

Re: Sleepy time!
Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:11:20 pm
Updated :)

And reset!
Craig 🤔

Re: Sleepy time!
Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 07:11:59 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Yesterday at 07:11:20 pm
Updated :)

And reset!

It's almost like you've never done a poll before  :o
Andy @ Allerton

Re: Sleepy time!
Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 07:12:25 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 07:11:59 pm
It's almost like you've never done a poll before  :o

I'm new at this :)
stoa

Re: Sleepy time!
Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 07:46:39 pm
Picked 6-7 hours, but during the week it's mostly around 6 hours sometimes it's closer to 7 sometimes closer to 5. Would need 8 though, because lack of sleep is messing me up. The problem is, I just can't go to bed early and end up staying up late. Get my 8 or more hours on weekends though.
TepidT2O

Re: Sleepy time!
Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 07:50:40 pm
6-7 mostly .. ideally 7-8.

Tends to be more in the autumn and winter as the sun doesnt wake me up!
reddebs

Re: Sleepy time!
Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 07:52:21 pm
I get a better night's sleep if I go to bed early. 

If I'm asleep by 10.30pm I'll be up by 6am and fully refreshed but if it's nearer midnight or later I'm fidgety and can't settle properly so end up getting up later but feeling crap cos I've only had about 5hrs sleep in total.

BIG DICK NICK

Re: Sleepy time!
Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 08:29:04 pm
7 hours at a push in the week. Tend to wake up before the alarm anyway so probably closer to 6.

Not much difference at the weekend, go to bed later but still end up having to get up early for one reason or another.
rob1966

Re: Sleepy time!
Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 09:17:55 pm
Normally around 6-7 hours, although during lockdown No1 I was sleeping like the dead and getting 10 hours.

I used to have real problems going to sleep on a Friday when I was working Saturday, I'd struggle to get 3 hours. Doesn't happen now though.
ToneLa

Re: Sleepy time!
Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 09:19:51 pm
I'm a night owl but I wake up at hours a farmer would love to.

Even if I've been drinking or having a sly toke or running or anything

Just. Lost the ability to lie in
Classycara

Re: Sleepy time!
Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 09:22:30 pm
probably 5-6 for me.

wake up wanting more sleep when i can't in the week.

wake up early when i can have (and want) more sleep at the weekend
BlackandWhitePaul

Re: Sleepy time!
Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 09:26:17 pm
My alarm goes off at 5am every day of the week and i'm not often in bed at midnight so it's between 4 and 5 hours for me.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Sleepy time!
Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 09:28:03 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 09:22:30 pm
probably 5-6 for me.

wake up wanting more sleep when i can't in the week.

wake up early when i can have (and want) more sleep at the weekend

Haha same. Hate that feeling when you convince yourself youre going to have an early night and then before you know it your kicking yourself again.
Classycara

Re: Sleepy time!
Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 09:33:14 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 09:28:03 pm
Haha same. Hate that feeling when you convince yourself youre going to have an early night and then before you know it your kicking yourself again.

Haha I have that in reverse. Kick myself for waking up early and being so shit at getting back to sleep on what could be a nice lazy saturday morning.

give me a workday and i'll get back to sleep instantly 5 times after snoozing my alarm though
Samie

Re: Sleepy time!
Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 11:18:37 pm
Which fucker sleeps like a king and does 8+ hours?
stoa

Re: Sleepy time!
Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 11:28:01 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 09:33:14 pm
Haha I have that in reverse. Kick myself for waking up early and being so shit at getting back to sleep on what could be a nice lazy saturday morning.

give me a workday and i'll get back to sleep instantly 5 times after snoozing my alarm though

You are a weird, weird man... ;)
But I can beat you in the snoozing department. In the last year with working from home, I've developed the stupid habbit of pushing snooze again and again. Sometimes, I even get up an hour later than planned with the alarm going off every five minutes. It's absolutely stupid, but it is also down to going to bed pretty late all the time and not getting enough sleep. The good thing is, that whenever I have to get up in the morning, because I have to be somewhere I manage to get up in time without  constantly hitting the snooze button...
I've been a good boy.

Re: Sleepy time!
Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 11:35:47 pm
Tend to only get about 7 hours sleep nowadays but I doze off a lot when I'm working from home on my bed. Can't say I've ever been paid to sleep.
Tesco tearaway∗

Re: Sleepy time!
Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 11:36:19 pm
6 to 7 hrs for me, but feel knackered all the time.
I get 1 lie-in a week, on a Saturday, this needs to change I think.
ToneLa

Re: Sleepy time!
Reply #25 on: Today at 12:59:03 am
Not tried it in years - it got weirdly hard to buy - but melatonin, as a supplement, being what your body produces naturally anyway, worked wonders for me

I might reinvest. Still fit enough to not care if I miss a few hours sleep - don't notice it after a few hours, it's just the getting up part sucks, but once i'm up I'm up.

I used melatonin on long haul flights (India, NYC), and in winter when I was sick - had a little trick, I'd drink about a pint of smoothies (basically a fruit injection) then melatonin myself to sleep. I'd get about 13 hours sleep and be drowsy the next day.... but no longer sick
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Sleepy time!
Reply #26 on: Today at 01:10:54 am
Got to be up at half 6 in the morning. Just been trawling through YouTube for the last hour. Im such a prick.
Andy @ Allerton

Re: Sleepy time!
Reply #27 on: Today at 01:47:45 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 01:10:54 am
Got to be up at half 6 in the morning. Just been trawling through YouTube for the last hour. Im such a prick.

Yeah Fridays are usually pretty bad for me too.

I mean to go to bed around 12 or 1 and here I am still faffing around on the interweb :)
kavah

Re: Sleepy time!
Reply #28 on: Today at 02:04:06 am
7 hours

For me an 8km walk after dinner is the best way to ensure a good nights sleep
kavah

Re: Sleepy time!
Reply #29 on: Today at 02:06:18 am
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 11:35:47 pm
Tend to only get about 7 hours sleep nowadays but I doze off a lot when I'm working from home on my bed. Can't say I've ever been paid to sleep.

Ive lived in a couple of places were a siesta is culturally normal and its fucking great - I know loads of people cant do it but I love a little power nap on the company dime  ;D
