Not tried it in years - it got weirdly hard to buy - but melatonin, as a supplement, being what your body produces naturally anyway, worked wonders for me
I might reinvest. Still fit enough to not care if I miss a few hours sleep - don't notice it after a few hours, it's just the getting up part sucks, but once i'm up I'm up.
I used melatonin on long haul flights (India, NYC), and in winter when I was sick - had a little trick, I'd drink about a pint of smoothies (basically a fruit injection) then melatonin myself to sleep. I'd get about 13 hours sleep and be drowsy the next day.... but no longer sick