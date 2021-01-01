Whenever I see something regarding sleep, it always seems to mention 8 hours as 'the norm'



From when I was a kid, I used to have maybe 5-6 hours. Sometimes if I have a mad lie in I can get to maybe 7, 7 and a half? hours.



But 8 hours, just can't get my head around it. 8 hours! In bed!! A whole 8 hours.



No, just seems weird to be. Is that really the norm?



From probably aged 5 (or when I can remember) about 6ish (give or take) is great. Feel like I've had a good nights sleep. Less than 5 and I feel a bit tired. More than 7, feel groggy and shite all day..