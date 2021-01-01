Poll

How much sleep do you have (on average) a night as an estimate

Less than 3 hours
3-4 hours
4-5 hours
5-6 hours
6-7 hours
7-8 hours
More than 8 hours
« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sleepy time!  (Read 289 times)

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,582
  • Asterisks baby!
Sleepy time!
« on: Today at 06:54:24 pm »
Whenever I see something regarding sleep, it always seems to mention 8 hours as 'the norm'

From when I was a kid, I used to have maybe 5-6 hours. Sometimes if I have a mad lie in I can get to maybe 7, 7 and a half? hours.

But 8 hours, just can't get my head around it. 8 hours! In bed!! A whole 8 hours.

No, just seems weird to be. Is that really the norm?

From probably aged 5 (or when I can remember) about 6ish (give or take) is great. Feel like I've had a good nights sleep. Less than 5 and I feel a bit tired. More than  7, feel groggy and shite all day..
« Last Edit: Today at 07:07:51 pm by Andy @ Allerton »
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,201
  • YNWA
Re: Sleepy time!
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:56:17 pm »
What sort of weird range of answers are they!?  ;D

I tend to get between 5-6 (no option for that) and have for as long as I remember.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,582
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Sleepy time!
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:56:44 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 06:56:17 pm
What sort of weird range of answers are they!?  ;D

I tend to get between 5-6 (no option for that) and have for as long as I remember.

Good point. Fixed.
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,610
Re: Sleepy time!
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:03:40 pm »
5-6 during the week. around 10 at the weekends.

I wish I could be more consistent.
Logged

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,042
Re: Sleepy time!
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:06:03 pm »
Round about 7-8 weekdays

massively variable on weekends
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,389
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Sleepy time!
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:07:51 pm »
No 6-7 hours option ..
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,033
Re: Sleepy time!
« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:10:11 pm »
5-6 more of six to be fair.  :D
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,337
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sleepy time!
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:11:11 pm »
Ranges from 6,7,8 hours during weekdays, dependant if i'm doing school run

Weekends i can do 9-10 easy.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,582
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Sleepy time!
« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:11:20 pm »
Updated :)

And reset!
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,201
  • YNWA
Re: Sleepy time!
« Reply #9 on: Today at 07:11:59 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 07:11:20 pm
Updated :)

And reset!

It's almost like you've never done a poll before  :o
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,582
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Sleepy time!
« Reply #10 on: Today at 07:12:25 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 07:11:59 pm
It's almost like you've never done a poll before  :o

I'm new at this :)
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,248
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Sleepy time!
« Reply #11 on: Today at 07:46:39 pm »
Picked 6-7 hours, but during the week it's mostly around 6 hours sometimes it's closer to 7 sometimes closer to 5. Would need 8 though, because lack of sleep is messing me up. The problem is, I just can't go to bed early and end up staying up late. Get my 8 or more hours on weekends though.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,389
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Sleepy time!
« Reply #12 on: Today at 07:50:40 pm »
6-7 mostly .. ideally 7-8.

Tends to be more in the autumn and winter as the sun doesnt wake me up!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,600
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sleepy time!
« Reply #13 on: Today at 07:52:21 pm »
I get a better night's sleep if I go to bed early. 

If I'm asleep by 10.30pm I'll be up by 6am and fully refreshed but if it's nearer midnight or later I'm fidgety and can't settle properly so end up getting up later but feeling crap cos I've only had about 5hrs sleep in total.

Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,207
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Sleepy time!
« Reply #14 on: Today at 08:29:04 pm »
7 hours at a push in the week. Tend to wake up before the alarm anyway so probably closer to 6.

Not much difference at the weekend, go to bed later but still end up having to get up early for one reason or another.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,883
Re: Sleepy time!
« Reply #15 on: Today at 09:17:55 pm »
Normally around 6-7 hours, although during lockdown No1 I was sleeping like the dead and getting 10 hours.

I used to have real problems going to sleep on a Friday when I was working Saturday, I'd struggle to get 3 hours. Doesn't happen now though.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,587
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Sleepy time!
« Reply #16 on: Today at 09:19:51 pm »
I'm a night owl but I wake up at hours a farmer would love to.

Even if I've been drinking or having a sly toke or running or anything

Just. Lost the ability to lie in
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,025
Re: Sleepy time!
« Reply #17 on: Today at 09:22:30 pm »
probably 5-6 for me.

wake up wanting more sleep when i can't in the week.

wake up early when i can have (and want) more sleep at the weekend
Logged

Online BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,334
Re: Sleepy time!
« Reply #18 on: Today at 09:26:17 pm »
My alarm goes off at 5am every day of the week and i'm not often in bed at midnight so it's between 4 and 5 hours for me.
Logged
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 pm
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,207
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Sleepy time!
« Reply #19 on: Today at 09:28:03 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 09:22:30 pm
probably 5-6 for me.

wake up wanting more sleep when i can't in the week.

wake up early when i can have (and want) more sleep at the weekend

Haha same. Hate that feeling when you convince yourself youre going to have an early night and then before you know it your kicking yourself again.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,025
Re: Sleepy time!
« Reply #20 on: Today at 09:33:14 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:28:03 pm
Haha same. Hate that feeling when you convince yourself youre going to have an early night and then before you know it your kicking yourself again.

Haha I have that in reverse. Kick myself for waking up early and being so shit at getting back to sleep on what could be a nice lazy saturday morning.

give me a workday and i'll get back to sleep instantly 5 times after snoozing my alarm though
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 