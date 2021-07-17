UEFA will support only a single bid which in my opinion is the joint Spain & Portugal bid.

Argentina/Uruguay in the running, and China will host a World Cup as soon as they want to.

In my opinion England wont be getting a World Cup anytime soon.

Englands only hope is if they go to every 2 years World Cup.

Its a bit of a shame really though as the uk would be great. So many other nationalities live here, giving strong local support to other nations, the stadiums are good, and were compact distance wise.

Dont really understand sentiment that were not fit to hold it when theyre happy to go to Russia and Qatar.



The issue with England is fan behaviour, coupled with increasing xenophobia post-Brexit, coupled with the security concerns around Wembley and the whole final. Sunday was horrendous but even in the semi final you had Denmark fans getting set upon, including kids and families. You had all the national anthems being booed. England fans are just very uncivilized, which does not make a good host.There was question marks over Russia in that sense but the Russians were warned from their own government if anyone acted up the consequences would be bad (exiled to Siberia). That was enough, the Russians were on their best behaviour. The police have become a joke in this country.And we all know Qatar should never have won the bid and it brought down the presidency with FIFA with the way it happened.