« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Saudi Arabia Joint 2030 World Cup Bid With...Italy?  (Read 1689 times)

Offline Brain Potter

  • Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,788
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Saudi Arabia Joint 2030 World Cup Bid With...Italy?
« Reply #40 on: Today at 10:25:58 am »
UEFA will support only a single bid which in my opinion is the joint Spain & Portugal bid.
Argentina/Uruguay in the running, and China will host a World Cup as soon as they want to.
In my opinion England wont be getting a World Cup anytime soon.
Englands only hope is if they go to every 2 years World Cup.
Its a bit of a shame really though as the uk would be great. So many other nationalities live here, giving strong local support to other nations, the stadiums are good, and were compact distance wise.
Dont really understand sentiment that were not fit to hold it when theyre happy to go to Russia and Qatar.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,544
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Saudi Arabia Joint 2030 World Cup Bid With...Italy?
« Reply #41 on: Today at 10:31:02 am »
Expect tickets to games in Italy to get sold out in minutes, Saudi will be selling them for free.

The only draw that matters in such a world cup, is where your team is based, never mind who they are playing.
Logged

Offline Mister men

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,680
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Saudi Arabia Joint 2030 World Cup Bid With...Italy?
« Reply #42 on: Today at 10:54:50 am »
I think after Qatar got it anything is possible to be honest. The Saudi's have the power and the money to do as they please.
Logged

Offline Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,461
  • Fuck VAR
Re: Saudi Arabia Joint 2030 World Cup Bid With...Italy?
« Reply #43 on: Today at 01:13:57 pm »
From the slave owners of Qatar to the... slave owners that kill gays Saudi Arabia

Football is so broken.
Logged
Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR!

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,188
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Saudi Arabia Joint 2030 World Cup Bid With...Italy?
« Reply #44 on: Today at 01:22:57 pm »
Quote from: Jake on Today at 01:13:57 pm
From the slave owners of Qatar to the... slave owners that kill gays Saudi Arabia

Football is so broken.

Exactly they will get it at some point but 2030 is too soon after Qatar for me.

England is 100% good enough to host a World Cup those morons last week shouldnt change that view but the pictures and events that happened was a terrible look around the world.

There is trouble in other countries as well for other reasons and if Qatar can host one pretty much anyone can.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,253
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Saudi Arabia Joint 2030 World Cup Bid With...Italy?
« Reply #45 on: Today at 01:26:49 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 10:25:58 am
UEFA will support only a single bid which in my opinion is the joint Spain & Portugal bid.
Argentina/Uruguay in the running, and China will host a World Cup as soon as they want to.
In my opinion England wont be getting a World Cup anytime soon.
Englands only hope is if they go to every 2 years World Cup.
Its a bit of a shame really though as the uk would be great. So many other nationalities live here, giving strong local support to other nations, the stadiums are good, and were compact distance wise.
Dont really understand sentiment that were not fit to hold it when theyre happy to go to Russia and Qatar.

The issue with England is fan behaviour, coupled with increasing xenophobia post-Brexit, coupled with the security concerns around Wembley and the whole final. Sunday was horrendous but even in the semi final you had Denmark fans getting set upon, including kids and families. You had all the national anthems being booed. England fans are just very uncivilized, which does not make a good host.

There was question marks over Russia in that sense but the Russians were warned from their own government if anyone acted up the consequences would be bad (exiled to Siberia). That was enough, the Russians were on their best behaviour. The police have become a joke in this country.

And we all know Qatar should never have won the bid and it brought down the presidency with FIFA with the way it happened.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:32:50 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,790
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: Saudi Arabia Joint 2030 World Cup Bid With...Italy?
« Reply #46 on: Today at 04:41:26 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:26:49 pm
The issue with England is fan behaviour, coupled with increasing xenophobia post-Brexit, coupled with the security concerns around Wembley and the whole final. Sunday was horrendous but even in the semi final you had Denmark fans getting set upon, including kids and families. You had all the national anthems being booed. England fans are just very uncivilized, which does not make a good host.

There was question marks over Russia in that sense but the Russians were warned from their own government if anyone acted up the consequences would be bad (exiled to Siberia). That was enough, the Russians were on their best behaviour. The police have become a joke in this country.

And we all know Qatar should never have won the bid and it brought down the presidency with FIFA with the way it happened.
This exactly why I think it's not outrageous to think England/UK will get a WC pretty soon.
The UK Govt will give all sorts of assurances to FIFA that there will be no trouble. For that to happen, they'll probably need to bring in some 'emergency legislation' to control 'the fans'.
Cue orderly WC and loads of airtime for conspiracy theorists on one-world-governments/state control/back door surveillance and suchlike..
Logged

Offline mobydick

  • Comes in any flavour
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,280
  • Thatcherite refugee
Re: Saudi Arabia Joint 2030 World Cup Bid With...Italy?
« Reply #47 on: Today at 05:08:44 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Today at 04:41:26 pm
This exactly why I think it's not outrageous to think England/UK will get a WC pretty soon.
The UK Govt will give all sorts of assurances to FIFA that there will be no trouble. For that to happen, they'll probably need to bring in some 'emergency legislation' to control 'the fans'.
Cue orderly WC and loads of airtime for conspiracy theorists on one-world-governments/state control/back door surveillance and suchlike..


Yeah, they could close the pubs for a month or six weeks and call it lockdown.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,975
Re: Saudi Arabia Joint 2030 World Cup Bid With...Italy?
« Reply #48 on: Today at 08:22:29 pm »
Still better than Iceland doing it with Australia
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 