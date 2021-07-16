Exclusive: Saudi Arabia are considering a joint bid with Italy for the 2030 World Cup.It's not quite as crazy as it seems.
WTF! https://theathletic.com/2709095/2021/07/16/exclusive-saudi-italy-2030-world-cup-bid-being-considered-and-its-not-as-far-fetched-as-it-might-sound/?source=twitteruk
Madness to give it Saudi, never mind in conjunction with Italy I despair of the governing bodies
I hope they get it and Ingerlund qualify and every known yob is given free travel out there - they can they fucking rot in a Saudi jail In reality, what a fucking stupid idea.
Imagine these dickheads from here traveling through the likes of Syria? They'd be fucked twice over.
Surely the Argentina/Uruguay bid wins this given its the 100 year anniversary?!
Italy had it in 1990, they cannot get it before England, same with Spain in 82.Time for UK and Ireland to get the next slot for the Europeans.Spain and Italy should do a joint bid for 2042.
Based on the Euros final, the UK England won't be getting any World Cup any time soon ...
Germany had it in 74 after England and that didn't stop them getting it again in 06 before England. After everything that happened in the Euros I fully expect every other major European nation to get to host the World Cup for a second time before it comes back to England.
Well, I doubt that Scotland, Ireland, Wales and Northern Ireland can get it without England ...
fuck all to do with the final though
You think those scenes on Sunday helped the UK/Ireland bid?
Someone stole a watch with £40kSurely theyd on that scale has to appeal to FIFA
Mexico had it in 1970 and 1986
Was it the Bobby Moore statue?
please understand England is only one part of the UKI think it may damage England but had no impact of anything else Do you understand Ireland is not in the UK ?
Ireland arent getting a World Cup without co-hosting it with England though are they?
