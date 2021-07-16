« previous next »
Saudi Arabia Joint 2030 World Cup Bid With...Italy?

Saudi Arabia Joint 2030 World Cup Bid With...Italy?
WTF!  ;D

https://theathletic.com/2709095/2021/07/16/exclusive-saudi-italy-2030-world-cup-bid-being-considered-and-its-not-as-far-fetched-as-it-might-sound/?source=twitteruk


Quote
Exclusive: Saudi Arabia are considering a joint bid with Italy for the 2030 World Cup.

It's not quite as crazy as it seems.

Re: Saudi Arabia Joint 2030 World Cup Bid With...Italy?
Re: Saudi Arabia Joint 2030 World Cup Bid With...Italy?
Hmm... a rich oil nation not adverse to lining the pockets of officials to get what they want.

Sounds like a FIFA wet dream.
Re: Saudi Arabia Joint 2030 World Cup Bid With...Italy?
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 05:23:12 pm
Madness to give it Saudi, never mind in conjunction with Italy I despair of the governing bodies

I hope they get it and Ingerlund qualify and every known yob is given free travel out there - they can they fucking rot in a Saudi jail ;D

In reality, what a fucking stupid idea.
Re: Saudi Arabia Joint 2030 World Cup Bid With...Italy?
Quote
Exclusive: Saudi Arabia are considering a joint bid with Italy for the 2030 World Cup.

It's not quite as crazy as it seems.


Haven't read the article, but think I'm sticking with the thought that it is as crazy as it seems.
Re: Saudi Arabia Joint 2030 World Cup Bid With...Italy?
I hope they get it and Ingerlund qualify and every known yob is given free travel out there - they can they fucking rot in a Saudi jail ;D

In reality, what a fucking stupid idea.

that wold be the silver lining
Re: Saudi Arabia Joint 2030 World Cup Bid With...Italy?
Re: Saudi Arabia Joint 2030 World Cup Bid With...Italy?
Imagine these dickheads from here traveling through the likes of Syria? They'd be fucked twice over.  ;D
Re: Saudi Arabia Joint 2030 World Cup Bid With...Italy?
Imagine these dickheads from here traveling through the likes of Syria? They'd be fucked twice over.  ;D

 
Maybe they'll have their passports cancelled, like a  previous visitor
Re: Saudi Arabia Joint 2030 World Cup Bid With...Italy?
2034...joint bid by North Korea and Mauritania? It would do wonders for their economies.
Re: Saudi Arabia Joint 2030 World Cup Bid With...Italy?
They should co-host with Iran. I mean, it's right there
Re: Saudi Arabia Joint 2030 World Cup Bid With...Italy?
Saudi will get it at somepoint they have got their claws into boxing and F1.

2030 is too soon after Qatar though my guess is Spain will get it.

China are lurking as well but cant imagine they are in anyones go to lists at the minute.
Re: Saudi Arabia Joint 2030 World Cup Bid With...Italy?
Shit! I've overslept and woken up on April 1st again!
Re: Saudi Arabia Joint 2030 World Cup Bid With...Italy?
Surely the Argentina/Uruguay bid wins this given its the 100 year anniversary?!
Re: Saudi Arabia Joint 2030 World Cup Bid With...Italy?
Italy had it in 1990, they cannot get it before England, same with Spain in 82.

Time for UK and Ireland to get the next slot for the Europeans.

Spain and Italy should do a joint bid for 2042.
Re: Saudi Arabia Joint 2030 World Cup Bid With...Italy?
I always wondered why Saudi Arabia went through all that shenanigans of hosting the Confederations Cup multiple times, yet it never led to a World Cup bid. It seems strange that Qatar got the first World Cup in that region when everything was heading towards Saudi Arabia being the first Middle East hosts.
Re: Saudi Arabia Joint 2030 World Cup Bid With...Italy?
Surely the Argentina/Uruguay bid wins this given its the 100 year anniversary?!
I don't think they're going to have back to back tournaments in the Americas. Argentina 34 more likely.

Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 06:54:37 pm
Italy had it in 1990, they cannot get it before England, same with Spain in 82.

Time for UK and Ireland to get the next slot for the Europeans.

Spain and Italy should do a joint bid for 2042.
England seriously blotted it's copy book with the shocking scenes last Sunday. Spain and Portugal look favourites for 2030.
Re: Saudi Arabia Joint 2030 World Cup Bid With...Italy?
Surely the Argentina/Uruguay bid wins this given its the 100 year anniversary?!
Should be back in Europe in 2030 though..

Argentina Uruguay does sound brilliant fun though
Re: Saudi Arabia Joint 2030 World Cup Bid With...Italy?
Italy had it in 1990, they cannot get it before England, same with Spain in 82.

Time for UK and Ireland to get the next slot for the Europeans.

Spain and Italy should do a joint bid for 2042.

Based on the Euros final, the UK won't be getting any World Cup any time soon ...
Re: Saudi Arabia Joint 2030 World Cup Bid With...Italy?
Based on the Euros final, the UK England won't be getting any World Cup any time soon ...
Re: Saudi Arabia Joint 2030 World Cup Bid With...Italy?
Italy had it in 1990, they cannot get it before England, same with Spain in 82.

Time for UK and Ireland to get the next slot for the Europeans.

Spain and Italy should do a joint bid for 2042.

Germany had it in 74 after England and that didn't stop them getting it again in 06 before England. After everything that happened in the Euros I fully expect every other major European nation to get to host the World Cup for a second time before it comes back to England.
Re: Saudi Arabia Joint 2030 World Cup Bid With...Italy?
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:27:46 pm


Well, I doubt that Scotland, Ireland, Wales and Northern Ireland can get it without England ...
Re: Saudi Arabia Joint 2030 World Cup Bid With...Italy?
Germany had it in 74 after England and that didn't stop them getting it again in 06 before England. After everything that happened in the Euros I fully expect every other major European nation to get to host the World Cup for a second time before it comes back to England.

Yeah, at this point, the Spain/Portugal combo looks far more likely ...
Re: Saudi Arabia Joint 2030 World Cup Bid With...Italy?
Why not Australia and UK joint bidders?
Re: Saudi Arabia Joint 2030 World Cup Bid With...Italy?
Well, I doubt that Scotland, Ireland, Wales and Northern Ireland can get it without England ...

fuck all to do with the final though
Re: Saudi Arabia Joint 2030 World Cup Bid With...Italy?
Holland are the big nation in Europe to not host one in Europe.

UK & Ireland probably had a good chance 2030 but dont look good now unless we can find some $$$$ for bungs !
Re: Saudi Arabia Joint 2030 World Cup Bid With...Italy?
fuck all to do with the final though

You think those scenes on Sunday helped the UK/Ireland bid?
Re: Saudi Arabia Joint 2030 World Cup Bid With...Italy?
You think those scenes on Sunday helped the UK/Ireland bid?
Someone stole a watch with £40k

Surely theyd on that scale has to appeal to FIFA
Re: Saudi Arabia Joint 2030 World Cup Bid With...Italy?
Italy had it in 1990, they cannot get it before England, same with Spain in 82.

Time for UK and Ireland to get the next slot for the Europeans.

Spain and Italy should do a joint bid for 2042.

Mexico had it in 1970 and 1986
Re: Saudi Arabia Joint 2030 World Cup Bid With...Italy?
Someone stole a watch with £40k

Surely theyd on that scale has to appeal to FIFA

Was it the Bobby Moore statue?
Re: Saudi Arabia Joint 2030 World Cup Bid With...Italy?
Mexico had it in 1970 and 1986

Was meant to be in Colombia in 86 and Mexico stepped in at quite late notice I think.
Re: Saudi Arabia Joint 2030 World Cup Bid With...Italy?
Earlier this week everyone was telling us "the events at Wembley could cost UK the 2030 World Cup." 

Later this week, "Journalist murdering, gay executing, slave owning Saudi Arabia bid will be fine".

Must be a lot of Geordies in the media.
Re: Saudi Arabia Joint 2030 World Cup Bid With...Italy?
Stop the football, I want to get off
Re: Saudi Arabia Joint 2030 World Cup Bid With...Italy?
I assume that the Italy connection is some way of navigating the continental rotation of this?

Imagine finding somewhere even more deplorable than Qatar to host the World Cup, its actually fairly impressive in that regard as the options were fairly limited
Re: Saudi Arabia Joint 2030 World Cup Bid With...Italy?
Mexico had it in 1970 and 1986

Mexico also have it in 2026 alongside USA and Canada.

