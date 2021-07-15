« previous next »
Author Topic: Sexism in/around Football  (Read 690 times)

Sexism in/around Football
« on: Yesterday at 11:26:32 pm »
I'd read Caoimhe O'Neill's article shortly before seeing Fromola's post on here - it is indeed a powerful piece, and a story that needed telling.  I'm inclined to think that this topic deserves it's own thread.  I'm sure many of us can reflect on moments where we've observed, overheard, or been aware of behaviour that is all too easy to dismiss as 'just a small thing' in isolation - this article demonstrates the unbearable environment that is created when such behaviours go unchecked and are allowed to stack up.

Very powerful piece of writing from our own Caoimhe O'Neill about the appalling abuse directed at women at the Euros from predominantly drunken England fans:

https://theathletic.com/2704711/2021/07/15/this-is-what-you-endure-watching-england-as-a-woman-misogyny-sexism-and-the-constant-fear-of-being-touched-without-consent/

https://twitter.com/search?q=Caoimhe%20O%27Neill%20&src=typed_query&f=live

I'll not post the whole article, as The Athletic's income structure is their right, but I'm going to take the liberty of posting the closing paragraphs as I think they provide a really powerful summation.

Quote
The day and month was filled with so many instances like this. We must continue to call out this behaviour and I hope my words here are helping to do so. To do what I did not have the courage to do on Sunday, stand up and say this is not OK.

Sunday should have been a celebration but it was far from that. So far from that. I thought Ryan Conway and I could end the tournament by writing a joint article on what it was like being in the city at such a special time. Instead, he has written about the racist abuse targeted at Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka and here I am addressing sexism.

I've put "in Football" in the title, but insights & experiences are 'welcome' from other sports too.
Re: Sexism in Football
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:31:52 pm »
Her piece is more about pissed up louts leching after young women is it not?
Re: Sexism in Football
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:06:05 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:31:52 pm
Her piece is more about pissed up louts leching after young women is it not?

Probably, we may never know. It won't get a proper thread or response if we all have to pay to read it and this article will have little impact as a consequence.

Whilst it's not a football thing at all, something about football does make people think they are immune from anything others consider normal. There will be 45,000 fans at Wembley on Saturday, mostly from working class areas, a good mix of gender and one of the two biggest games of the year for that support. I may be wrong but I would be very surprised if the behaviour is poor at all, that includes the players as well (unless there is a short sharp punch up, not that rare and with no dramatic collapsing or serious damage)

Seriously, I do think people need to wake up to how intimidating life is for some others.
Re: Sexism in Football
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:02:07 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:31:52 pm
Her piece is more about pissed up louts leching after young women is it not?

Yes. She talks about feeling threatened walking to and around Wembley, about 3 women being harassed by England fans, about men pissing in the streets and flashing their dicks at women asking "is that a good length for you", about stopping to tie her laces and a fella walking path then looping back and getting right up to her and another woman, who was a stranger coming to help her, a bloke blocking a woman on a train and saying to her she made him horny, a group of Danish fans being surrounded "you're shit but your birds are fit", a woman out on her balcony enduring "get your tits out for the lads" before she gave up and went indoors, a young girl nearly being hit by a flying bottle, leers, comments, worried about being sexually assaulted. The domestic violence increasing by 38% after the game, its usually a 28% increase after England lose.

It all sounds like one absolutely horrendous experience for any woman who was there on Sunday.
Re: Sexism in Football
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:07:31 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:02:07 am
Yes. She talks about feeling threatened walking to and around Wembley, about 3 women being harassed by England fans, about men pissing in the streets and flashing their dicks at women asking "is that a good length for you", about stopping to tie her laces and a fella walking path then looping back and getting right up to her and another woman, who was a stranger coming to help her, a bloke blocking a woman on a train and saying to her she made him horny, a group of Danish fans being surrounded "you're shit but your birds are fit", a woman out on her balcony enduring "get your tits out for the lads" before she gave up and went indoors, a young girl nearly being hit by a flying bottle, leers, comments, worried about being sexually assaulted. The domestic violence increasing by 38% after the game, its usually a 28% increase after England lose.

It all sounds like one absolutely horrendous experience for any woman who was there on Sunday.
I like how you posted the article without posting the article  ;)

tbf this shouldn't surprise any male who talks to and has women in his life.
It's a sad fact of life that when a girl hits puberty she starts getting beeps off 'white van man' and his cousins. Ask any girl/woman.
One of the 'solutions' is to educate males about respect for people, and in this instance women especially. It needs to come from the cradle, i.e. from parents/carers. And then reinforced by society. Legislation etc. is not enough.
Re: Sexism in Football
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:15:45 am »
All part of the same 'education' problem, highlighted in this grim article doing the rounds last month...

https://www.theguardian.com/education/2021/jun/10/sexual-harassment-is-a-routine-part-of-life-schoolchildren-tell-ofsted

Oh and if you're a parent, you might want to read the linked Everyone's Invited anonymous testimonies with a very strong stomach...
Re: Sexism in Football
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:20:46 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 09:15:45 am
All part of the same 'education' problem, highlighted in this grim article doing the rounds last month...

https://www.theguardian.com/education/2021/jun/10/sexual-harassment-is-a-routine-part-of-life-schoolchildren-tell-ofsted

Oh and if you're a parent, you might want to read the linked Everyone's Invited anonymous testimonies with a very strong stomach...
You can kind of understand it in schools / amongst teenagers.
i.e. the boys are being flooded with testosterone but don't have enough wisdom and morals to guide their bollocks (both literal and verbal).
Re: Sexism in Football
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:38:40 am »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Today at 09:20:46 am
You can kind of understand it in schools / amongst teenagers.
i.e. the boys are being flooded with testosterone but don't have enough wisdom and morals to guide their bollocks (both literal and verbal).
Human biology hasn't changed but attitudes, 'culture' and shite like this has.

These teenagers (actually starts pre-teen in primary schools if you read some of the more shocking stories) are then quickly off behaving exactly how Caoimhe has described in her report.
Re: Sexism in Football
« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:54:57 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 09:38:40 am
Human biology hasn't changed but attitudes, 'culture' and shite like this has.

These teenagers (actually starts pre-teen in primary schools if you read some of the more shocking stories) are then quickly off behaving exactly how Caoimhe has described in her report.
I'm interested to hear your views on this; and others.

Do you really think that "attitudes and culture" has changed over the years/decades?
I presume by "attitudes and culture" you mean the "attitudes and culture" of how men behave towards women?

Chat to a random inner-city teenage boy. He'll tell you that nowadays the phrase "beat and delete" is a "thing".
It means you beat (f*ck) a girl and then delete her off your phone. It's just about notches on a bed post.
Is that very different to how boys have behaved in the past? Only difference being they didn't have mobile phones to store all these girls numbers and images with. But the mindset has always been there?

Hormones and desires are the same. Difference is technology and the ways and means to satisfy those desires, no?
Re: Sexism in Football
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:56:10 am »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Today at 09:20:46 am
You can kind of understand it in schools / amongst teenagers.
i.e. the boys are being flooded with testosterone but don't have enough wisdom and morals to guide their bollocks (both literal and verbal).

That's where they need to be guided and taught that just because they have these feelings doesn't mean they can act on them and that it's not Ok to do things, as Sian said in the Sarah Everard thread, such as twanging bra straps, that us as lads feel is harmless fun but isn't that at all from a girls perspective.
Re: Sexism in Football
« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:01:04 am »
Tech has certainly enabled the worst of it, but suggest you actually read some of those testimonies and then tell me there's not a massive societal issue in play.

This type of behaviour is accepted, normalised even, and in some cesspits, actually celebrated. And yet kids are getting increasingly more advanced education. Its now called PHSE (personal, social, health and economic) which in my kids' schools they also chuck in Ethics as an add-on. Doesn't seem to make any difference sadly.

Re: Sexism in/around Football
« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:30:10 am »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Today at 09:20:46 am
You can kind of understand it in schools / amongst teenagers.
i.e. the boys are being flooded with testosterone but don't have enough wisdom and morals to guide their bollocks (both literal and verbal).

 This is never ok and so never understandable. Education and changing attitudes is a must . Thinking this is understandable is why Caoimhe experienced the horrendous day she did. These actions need calling out immediately and should never be excused, for any reason. By  doing this, and through education only then will males of any age treat women with respect.

The article can be read for free btw
« Last Edit: Today at 10:34:43 am by ceered »
Re: Sexism in/around Football
« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:40:44 am »
Quote from: ceered on Today at 10:30:10 am
This is never ok and so never understandable. Education and changing attitudes is a must . Thinking this is understandable is why Caoimhe experienced the horrendous day she did. These actions need calling out immediately and should never be excused, for any reason. By  doing this, and through education only then will males of any age treat women with respect.
Exactly. The 'boys will be boys' attitude in this context is horrific and unacceptable.
Re: Sexism in/around Football
« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:45:02 am »
Quote from: ceered on Today at 10:30:10 am
This is never ok and so never understandable. Education and changing attitudes is a must . Thinking this is understandable is why Caoimhe experienced the horrendous day she did. These actions need calling out immediately and should never be excused, for any reason. By  doing this, and through education only then will males of any age treat women with respect.

The article can be read for free btw
You seem to have skewed my words a little..
I wrote you can "kind of understand" why the teenage boys do what they do. Put yourselves in their shoes etc.
I wasn't excusing their behaviour! Just giving a reason why they might have impulses in that direction.
You have to try to understand someone before you can provide an effective solution.

Only a prick would say that disrespect of females is ok.
Respect for all. Life is precious.
Re: Sexism in/around Football
« Reply #14 on: Today at 11:00:42 am »
It's terrible on any level, but as a dad of a daughter around Caiomhe's age it really brings it home. She's been up and down to London recently, but has had a careful eye on the fixtures to avoid being caught up in that. She shouldn't have to, but it's pragmatism.

Picking up on a couple of comments in the thread; it's like people don't think normal laws or standards of behaviour don't apply to them when they're in a crowd. If some arl fella in a mac was waving his dick at young women, he'd be nicked and on the sex offenders register before in a flash (sorry about that). Which only leads to the conclusion that they think there's very little chance of any consequences for them.

Whether it's racism, sexism or hooliganism, the sooner these people are publicised, the rest of us can then start making some informed choices on avoiding them and not putting money in their pockets either directly or indirectly.


Re: Sexism in/around Football
« Reply #15 on: Today at 11:23:49 am »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Today at 10:45:02 am
You seem to have skewed my words a little..
I wrote you can "kind of understand" why the teenage boys do what they do. Put yourselves in their shoes etc.
I wasn't excusing their behaviour! Just giving a reason why they might have impulses in that direction.
You have to try to understand someone before you can provide an effective solution.

Only a prick would say that disrespect of females is ok.
Respect for all. Life is precious.

I think what me and my mates were like as lads, nicking your mates Dads wank mags, looking at topless women in the paper, the ladies underwear in Freemans catalogue, I dread to think what we'd be like these days with the porn that is readily available all over the internet and also the attitudes in the videos and the titles.

I used to work with a lad who lost his virginity at 14 to an 18 yr old and got her pregnant, I lost mine at 11 to the 13 yr old daughter of my Dads mate, it's stupid, but as a young lad/teen you just don't think.
Re: Sexism in/around Football
« Reply #16 on: Today at 11:37:01 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:23:49 am
I think what me and my mates were like as lads, nicking your mates Dads wank mags, looking at topless women in the paper, the ladies underwear in Freemans catalogue, I dread to think what we'd be like these days with the porn that is readily available all over the internet and also the attitudes in the videos and the titles.

I used to work with a lad who lost his virginity at 14 to an 18 yr old and got her pregnant, I lost mine at 11 to the 13 yr old daughter of my Dads mate, it's stupid, but as a young lad/teen you just don't think.

Why were you nicking Jons dads pornos?

Ill let someone else quiz you on that last line! :o
Re: Sexism in/around Football
« Reply #17 on: Today at 11:42:14 am »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Today at 10:45:02 am
You seem to have skewed my words a little..
I wrote you can "kind of understand" why the teenage boys do what they do. Put yourselves in their shoes etc.
I wasn't excusing their behaviour! Just giving a reason why they might have impulses in that direction.
You have to try to understand someone before you can provide an effective solution.

Only a prick would say that disrespect of females is ok.
Respect for all. Life is precious.

Agreed, and I by no means wanted to imply you were not sympathetic.  But I still maintain that by saying itss understandable gives some level of acceptance to their actions. And there is not. It is too similar to the boys will be boys excuse for me.

I think we both agree it wants calling out and education from day 1 so that teenage boys do have the wisdom and morals necessary to treat girls with respect and in turn are adult males that do the same.
Re: Sexism in/around Football
« Reply #18 on: Today at 11:44:12 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 11:37:01 am
Why were you nicking Jons dads pornos?

Ill let someone else quiz you on that last line! :o

She seduced me, I was all sweet and innocent ;D
Re: Sexism in/around Football
« Reply #19 on: Today at 12:44:20 pm »
Quote from: ceered on Today at 11:42:14 am
Agreed, and I by no means wanted to imply you were not sympathetic.  But I still maintain that by saying itss understandable gives some level of acceptance to their actions. And there is not. It is too similar to the boys will be boys excuse for me.

I think we both agree it wants calling out and education from day 1 so that teenage boys do have the wisdom and morals necessary to treat girls with respect and in turn are adult males that do the same.
I'm glad you understand where I'm coming from.

Also we need to be careful not to jump from the word "understand" to "understandable". That can skew a post.

We need to understand why something is happening. We need to understand what challenges these boys are undergoing. We need to understand what they need to do to counter these challenges/urges/impulses/influences etc. etc. etc.
We need to understand in order to propose.

On a sidenote...........and I do hope this is also not skewed against me!.......it may be slightly similar to how a lawyer puts forward his case....i.e. the accused is 100% guilty, although there may be mitigating circumstances. These don't excuse the crime. They just help to understand what was going on in the heart n mind of the guilty one(s).
Re: Sexism in/around Football
« Reply #20 on: Today at 12:49:19 pm »
Im glad we cleared that up. And yes understandable is subtly different to understand . Apologies for  assuming you could not see this.
Re: Sexism in Football
« Reply #21 on: Today at 01:44:58 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Today at 09:07:31 am
I like how you posted the article without posting the article  ;)

tbf this shouldn't surprise any male who talks to and has women in his life.
It's a sad fact of life that when a girl hits puberty she starts getting beeps off 'white van man' and his cousins. Ask any girl/woman.
One of the 'solutions' is to educate males about respect for people, and in this instance women especially. It needs to come from the cradle, i.e. from parents/carers. And then reinforced by society. Legislation etc. is not enough.
After reading the whole article last night, I thought the same as the line in bold. In fact, reading it put me in mind of a recent thread started by Sian on here in response to the murder of Sarah Everard. In it, she spoke about what it's like to be a woman in our society and how the behaviour of too many males shapes how females have to act in order to try to avoid unwanted attention.

The problem is societal, but the herd mentality within football crowds often gives it a space to manifest and express itself. Why certain football crowds and not, for instance, golf, rugby crowds? I'm not sure really, but for many decades there has been a perception that whilst in a football crowd, especially one with an already dubious reputation, you can act like a gobshite with impunity. In fact, it's almost expected that you do so. Then, you get people playing up to the sexist, racist, knuckle-dragging neanderthal stereotype.

Respect, empathy and consideration for others needs to be a taught, societal value from an early age. When you have respect, empathy and consideration for others, colour, gender etc become irrelevant and you treat others as you'd expect to be treated yourself. Thing is, we live in an age of deliberate division. An age of the Cult of Self. An age where too many can only feel good about themselves when they are being nasty about and too someone else. Our supposed leaders are the worst possible role models and actually actively promote attitudes they then condemn when they bear their poisonous fruit.

We expect society to act in a civilized manner, while it's taught to behave anything but. The crop a field will produce is dependent on the seeds sown within it. Society is very similar. If we don't like the crop we are reaping, we have to look at what seeds are being down and by who.

But anyway, yes, that article was a grim read. Sadly though, not a surprising read at all.
