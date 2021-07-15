I like how you posted the article without posting the article



tbf this shouldn't surprise any male who talks to and has women in his life.

It's a sad fact of life that when a girl hits puberty she starts getting beeps off 'white van man' and his cousins. Ask any girl/woman.

One of the 'solutions' is to educate males about respect for people, and in this instance women especially. It needs to come from the cradle, i.e. from parents/carers. And then reinforced by society. Legislation etc. is not enough.



After reading the whole article last night, I thought the same as the line in bold. In fact, reading it put me in mind of a recent thread started by Sian on here in response to the murder of Sarah Everard. In it, she spoke about what it's like to be a woman in our society and how the behaviour of too many males shapes how females have to act in order to try to avoid unwanted attention.The problem is societal, but the herd mentality within football crowds often gives it a space to manifest and express itself. Why certain football crowds and not, for instance, golf, rugby crowds? I'm not sure really, but for many decades there has been a perception that whilst in a football crowd, especially one with an already dubious reputation, you can act like a gobshite with impunity. In fact, it's almost expected that you do so. Then, you get people playing up to the sexist, racist, knuckle-dragging neanderthal stereotype.Respect, empathy and consideration for others needs to be a taught, societal value from an early age. When you have respect, empathy and consideration for others, colour, gender etc become irrelevant and you treat others as you'd expect to be treated yourself. Thing is, we live in an age of deliberate division. An age of the Cult of Self. An age where too many can only feel good about themselves when they are being nasty about and too someone else. Our supposed leaders are the worst possible role models and actually actively promote attitudes they then condemn when they bear their poisonous fruit.We expect society to act in a civilized manner, while it's taught to behave anything but. The crop a field will produce is dependent on the seeds sown within it. Society is very similar. If we don't like the crop we are reaping, we have to look at what seeds are being down and by who.But anyway, yes, that article was a grim read. Sadly though, not a surprising read at all.