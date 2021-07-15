Her piece is more about pissed up louts leching after young women is it not?



Probably, we may never know. It won't get a proper thread or response if we all have to pay to read it and this article will have little impact as a consequence.Whilst it's not a football thing at all, something about football does make people think they are immune from anything others consider normal. There will be 45,000 fans at Wembley on Saturday, mostly from working class areas, a good mix of gender and one of the two biggest games of the year for that support. I may be wrong but I would be very surprised if the behaviour is poor at all, that includes the players as well (unless there is a short sharp punch up, not that rare and with no dramatic collapsing or serious damage)Seriously, I do think people need to wake up to how intimidating life is for some others.