« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sexism in/around Football  (Read 436 times)

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,266
    • @hartejack
Sexism in/around Football
« on: Yesterday at 11:26:32 pm »
I'd read Caoimhe O'Neill's article shortly before seeing Fromola's post on here - it is indeed a powerful piece, and a story that needed telling.  I'm inclined to think that this topic deserves it's own thread.  I'm sure many of us can reflect on moments where we've observed, overheard, or been aware of behaviour that is all too easy to dismiss as 'just a small thing' in isolation - this article demonstrates the unbearable environment that is created when such behaviours go unchecked and are allowed to stack up.

Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:03:12 am
Very powerful piece of writing from our own Caoimhe O'Neill about the appalling abuse directed at women at the Euros from predominantly drunken England fans:

https://theathletic.com/2704711/2021/07/15/this-is-what-you-endure-watching-england-as-a-woman-misogyny-sexism-and-the-constant-fear-of-being-touched-without-consent/

https://twitter.com/search?q=Caoimhe%20O%27Neill%20&src=typed_query&f=live

I'll not post the whole article, as The Athletic's income structure is their right, but I'm going to take the liberty of posting the closing paragraphs as I think they provide a really powerful summation.

Quote
The day and month was filled with so many instances like this. We must continue to call out this behaviour and I hope my words here are helping to do so. To do what I did not have the courage to do on Sunday, stand up and say this is not OK.

Sunday should have been a celebration but it was far from that. So far from that. I thought Ryan Conway and I could end the tournament by writing a joint article on what it was like being in the city at such a special time. Instead, he has written about the racist abuse targeted at Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka and here I am addressing sexism.

I've put "in Football" in the title, but insights & experiences are 'welcome' from other sports too.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:06:49 am by jackh »
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,763
Re: Sexism in Football
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:31:52 pm »
Her piece is more about pissed up louts leching after young women is it not?
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,050
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Sexism in Football
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:06:05 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:31:52 pm
Her piece is more about pissed up louts leching after young women is it not?

Probably, we may never know. It won't get a proper thread or response if we all have to pay to read it and this article will have little impact as a consequence.

Whilst it's not a football thing at all, something about football does make people think they are immune from anything others consider normal. There will be 45,000 fans at Wembley on Saturday, mostly from working class areas, a good mix of gender and one of the two biggest games of the year for that support. I may be wrong but I would be very surprised if the behaviour is poor at all, that includes the players as well (unless there is a short sharp punch up, not that rare and with no dramatic collapsing or serious damage)

Seriously, I do think people need to wake up to how intimidating life is for some others.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:08:08 am by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,873
Re: Sexism in Football
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:02:07 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:31:52 pm
Her piece is more about pissed up louts leching after young women is it not?

Yes. She talks about feeling threatened walking to and around Wembley, about 3 women being harassed by England fans, about men pissing in the streets and flashing their dicks at women asking "is that a good length for you", about stopping to tie her laces and a fella walking path then looping back and getting right up to her and another woman, who was a stranger coming to help her, a bloke blocking a woman on a train and saying to her she made him horny, a group of Danish fans being surrounded "you're shit but your birds are fit", a woman out on her balcony enduring "get your tits out for the lads" before she gave up and went indoors, a young girl nearly being hit by a flying bottle, leers, comments, worried about being sexually assaulted. The domestic violence increasing by 38% after the game, its usually a 28% increase after England lose.

It all sounds like one absolutely horrendous experience for any woman who was there on Sunday.
Logged

Online Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,777
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: Sexism in Football
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:07:31 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:02:07 am
Yes. She talks about feeling threatened walking to and around Wembley, about 3 women being harassed by England fans, about men pissing in the streets and flashing their dicks at women asking "is that a good length for you", about stopping to tie her laces and a fella walking path then looping back and getting right up to her and another woman, who was a stranger coming to help her, a bloke blocking a woman on a train and saying to her she made him horny, a group of Danish fans being surrounded "you're shit but your birds are fit", a woman out on her balcony enduring "get your tits out for the lads" before she gave up and went indoors, a young girl nearly being hit by a flying bottle, leers, comments, worried about being sexually assaulted. The domestic violence increasing by 38% after the game, its usually a 28% increase after England lose.

It all sounds like one absolutely horrendous experience for any woman who was there on Sunday.
I like how you posted the article without posting the article  ;)

tbf this shouldn't surprise any male who talks to and has women in his life.
It's a sad fact of life that when a girl hits puberty she starts getting beeps off 'white van man' and his cousins. Ask any girl/woman.
One of the 'solutions' is to educate males about respect for people, and in this instance women especially. It needs to come from the cradle, i.e. from parents/carers. And then reinforced by society. Legislation etc. is not enough.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,894
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Sexism in Football
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:15:45 am »
All part of the same 'education' problem, highlighted in this grim article doing the rounds last month...

https://www.theguardian.com/education/2021/jun/10/sexual-harassment-is-a-routine-part-of-life-schoolchildren-tell-ofsted

Oh and if you're a parent, you might want to read the linked Everyone's Invited anonymous testimonies with a very strong stomach...
« Last Edit: Today at 09:18:35 am by rossipersempre »
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,777
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: Sexism in Football
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:20:46 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 09:15:45 am
All part of the same 'education' problem, highlighted in this grim article doing the rounds last month...

https://www.theguardian.com/education/2021/jun/10/sexual-harassment-is-a-routine-part-of-life-schoolchildren-tell-ofsted

Oh and if you're a parent, you might want to read the linked Everyone's Invited anonymous testimonies with a very strong stomach...
You can kind of understand it in schools / amongst teenagers.
i.e. the boys are being flooded with testosterone but don't have enough wisdom and morals to guide their bollocks (both literal and verbal).
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,894
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Sexism in Football
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:38:40 am »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Today at 09:20:46 am
You can kind of understand it in schools / amongst teenagers.
i.e. the boys are being flooded with testosterone but don't have enough wisdom and morals to guide their bollocks (both literal and verbal).
Human biology hasn't changed but attitudes, 'culture' and shite like this has.

These teenagers (actually starts pre-teen in primary schools if you read some of the more shocking stories) are then quickly off behaving exactly how Caoimhe has described in her report.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,777
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: Sexism in Football
« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:54:57 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 09:38:40 am
Human biology hasn't changed but attitudes, 'culture' and shite like this has.

These teenagers (actually starts pre-teen in primary schools if you read some of the more shocking stories) are then quickly off behaving exactly how Caoimhe has described in her report.
I'm interested to hear your views on this; and others.

Do you really think that "attitudes and culture" has changed over the years/decades?
I presume by "attitudes and culture" you mean the "attitudes and culture" of how men behave towards women?

Chat to a random inner-city teenage boy. He'll tell you that nowadays the phrase "beat and delete" is a "thing".
It means you beat (f*ck) a girl and then delete her off your phone. It's just about notches on a bed post.
Is that very different to how boys have behaved in the past? Only difference being they didn't have mobile phones to store all these girls numbers and images with. But the mindset has always been there?

Hormones and desires are the same. Difference is technology and the ways and means to satisfy those desires, no?
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,873
Re: Sexism in Football
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:56:10 am »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Today at 09:20:46 am
You can kind of understand it in schools / amongst teenagers.
i.e. the boys are being flooded with testosterone but don't have enough wisdom and morals to guide their bollocks (both literal and verbal).

That's where they need to be guided and taught that just because they have these feelings doesn't mean they can act on them and that it's not Ok to do things, as Sian said in the Sarah Everard thread, such as twanging bra straps, that us as lads feel is harmless fun but isn't that at all from a girls perspective.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,894
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Sexism in Football
« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:01:04 am »
Tech has certainly enabled the worst of it, but suggest you actually read some of those testimonies and then tell me there's not a massive societal issue in play.

This type of behaviour is accepted, normalised even, and in some cesspits, actually celebrated. And yet kids are getting increasingly more advanced education. Its now called PHSE (personal, social, health and economic) which in my kids' schools they also chuck in Ethics as an add-on. Doesn't seem to make any difference sadly.

Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online ceered

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Main Stander
  • ******
  • Posts: 160
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexism in/around Football
« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:30:10 am »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Today at 09:20:46 am
You can kind of understand it in schools / amongst teenagers.
i.e. the boys are being flooded with testosterone but don't have enough wisdom and morals to guide their bollocks (both literal and verbal).

 This is never ok and so never understandable. Education and changing attitudes is a must . Thinking this is understandable is why Caoimhe experienced the horrendous day she did. These actions need calling out immediately and should never be excused, for any reason. By  doing this, and through education only then will males of any age treat women with respect.

The article can be read for free btw
« Last Edit: Today at 10:34:43 am by ceered »
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,894
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Sexism in/around Football
« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:40:44 am »
Quote from: ceered on Today at 10:30:10 am
This is never ok and so never understandable. Education and changing attitudes is a must . Thinking this is understandable is why Caoimhe experienced the horrendous day she did. These actions need calling out immediately and should never be excused, for any reason. By  doing this, and through education only then will males of any age treat women with respect.
Exactly. The 'boys will be boys' attitude in this context is horrific and unacceptable.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,777
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: Sexism in/around Football
« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:45:02 am »
Quote from: ceered on Today at 10:30:10 am
This is never ok and so never understandable. Education and changing attitudes is a must . Thinking this is understandable is why Caoimhe experienced the horrendous day she did. These actions need calling out immediately and should never be excused, for any reason. By  doing this, and through education only then will males of any age treat women with respect.

The article can be read for free btw
You seem to have skewed my words a little..
I wrote you can "kind of understand" why the teenage boys do what they do. Put yourselves in their shoes etc.
I wasn't excusing their behaviour! Just giving a reason why they might have impulses in that direction.
You have to try to understand someone before you can provide an effective solution.

Only a prick would say that disrespect of females is ok.
Respect for all. Life is precious.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 