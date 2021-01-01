« previous next »
Little George at the Final  (Read 210 times)

germanred_paule

Little George at the Final
Today at 11:56:13 am
Hello there,
as a german I am not really familiar with anything like having a royal family.

But watching the final and reading some english newspapers afterwards I have two questions to understand a little bit more about this topic.
1. I think it was in the Mirror and there was an article about the so cute scene where Kate huged her son after the goal. Is this really so special that there has to be an article about it? Are the royals normally not showing sympathy for their kids in public?

2. Is it normal and really needed that the little guy is wearing a tie to a football match? Wouldn't it be much cooler to wear a England Kit or at least some good looking merchandising shirt? What would have happened if he wore a kit? the next scandal?

I am really curious about that.

It would be great if someone could me give some insights here.

Thanks
Just Elmo?

Re: Little George at the Final
Reply #1 on: Today at 12:15:14 pm
Is this normal in the UK? Yes.

Is it normal in a modern democracy? Not at all.

The whole thing is mad and baffling, even to lots of people in the UK.
Craig 🤔

Re: Little George at the Final
Reply #2 on: Today at 12:28:40 pm
I did find it a bit weird he wasn't wearing an England shirt and was in a full suit.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Little George at the Final
Reply #3 on: Today at 12:30:19 pm
A small child in a suit just looks like an evil ventriloquists dummy or a very small man. Bit freaky either way.
Riquende

Re: Little George at the Final
Reply #4 on: Today at 12:46:52 pm
Quote from: germanred_paule on Today at 11:56:13 am
Hello there,
as a german I am not really familiar with anything like having a royal family.


You could always get acquainted:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Georg_Friedrich,_Prince_of_Prussia

It would be nice if ours were just as irrelevant.

Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 12:30:19 pm
A small child in a suit just looks like an evil ventriloquists dummy or a very small man. Bit freaky either way.

I'm mostly familiar with seeing them at weddings. Outside of that context then yes, bizarre.
.adam

Re: Little George at the Final
Reply #5 on: Today at 12:53:48 pm
1. No, it probably doesn't warrant an article but we live in the era of 'clicks' and the tabloids will publish a non-story like this just to get them.

2. No, it isn't normal. I'd imagine there were a bunch of kids around his age in that stadium and I'd guess that he was the only one in a suit.

Would it have caused a scandal if he didn't wear one? Absolutely not. It comes down to whether you think he asked to dress like his Dad or whether he was forced to wear a suit. If he wanted to dress like his Dad then it is what it is - he lives in different social circle to everyone else. If his parents wanted to dress him up then then it's up to you if you think that's a bit weird.

What I would say is that he's probably not a football fan. He will likely play more 'upper-class' sports in his school and so won't particularly have a desire to wear a football kit.
I've been a good boy.

Re: Little George at the Final
Reply #6 on: Today at 01:16:54 pm
It's all to do with image nothing more. The Royals seem to think they have a squeaky clean image, especially Andrew and Kate and of course their kid has to look the part even if it means him standing out like a sore thumb. Him tucking his shirt while celebrating was weird to see.

Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 12:30:19 pm
A small child in a suit just looks like an evil ventriloquists dummy or a very small man. Bit freaky either way.
It reminded me of the laughing clown at Blackpool, always used to freak me out as a kid

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YeeenM7fhEQ&ab_channel=mesmoland
Craig 🤔

Re: Little George at the Final
Reply #7 on: Today at 01:18:51 pm
Quote from: .adam on Today at 12:53:48 pm
What I would say is that he's probably not a football fan. He will likely play more 'upper-class' sports in his school and so won't particularly have a desire to wear a football kit.

His Dad is a Villa fan isn't he?

Not sure how much he watches it, and therefore if George watches it too, but he seemed pretty excited about being there whenever the camera was on him.
sminp

Re: Little George at the Final
Reply #8 on: Today at 02:20:51 pm
Although he didnt appear to mind I thought it was quite sad to see George in a suit, he shouldnt be on duty at that age having to give off a certain impression.


Quote from: .adam on Today at 12:53:48 pm

What I would say is that he's probably not a football fan. He will likely play more 'upper-class' sports in his school and so won't particularly have a desire to wear a football kit.

Most private schools have football teams these days, not just so called posh sports like rugby, and in any case I dont think a kid of that age is going to be able to fake his reactions at the match regardless of his status in society. Id be very surprised if he didnt like football based on what I saw and the fact that football is so popular in this country. I went to a private school for high school and most people there would have said football was their favourite sport.
Riquende

Re: Little George at the Final
Reply #9 on: Today at 02:22:51 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 01:16:54 pm
especially Andrew and Kate

Andrew? Think Kate's a bit on the old side for him.
sminp

Re: Little George at the Final
Reply #10 on: Today at 02:25:25 pm
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 02:22:51 pm
Andrew? Think Kate's a bit on the old side for him.

 :lmao
