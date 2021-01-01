1. No, it probably doesn't warrant an article but we live in the era of 'clicks' and the tabloids will publish a non-story like this just to get them.



2. No, it isn't normal. I'd imagine there were a bunch of kids around his age in that stadium and I'd guess that he was the only one in a suit.



Would it have caused a scandal if he didn't wear one? Absolutely not. It comes down to whether you think he asked to dress like his Dad or whether he was forced to wear a suit. If he wanted to dress like his Dad then it is what it is - he lives in different social circle to everyone else. If his parents wanted to dress him up then then it's up to you if you think that's a bit weird.



What I would say is that he's probably not a football fan. He will likely play more 'upper-class' sports in his school and so won't particularly have a desire to wear a football kit.