« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Little George at the Final  (Read 108 times)

Online germanred_paule

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 127
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Little George at the Final
« on: Today at 11:56:13 am »
Hello there,
as a german I am not really familiar with anything like having a royal family.

But watching the final and reading some english newspapers afterwards I have two questions to understand a little bit more about this topic.
1. I think it was in the Mirror and there was an article about the so cute scene where Kate huged her son after the goal. Is this really so special that there has to be an article about it? Are the royals normally not showing sympathy for their kids in public?

2. Is it normal and really needed that the little guy is wearing a tie to a football match? Wouldn't it be much cooler to wear a England Kit or at least some good looking merchandising shirt? What would have happened if he wore a kit? the next scandal?

I am really curious about that.

It would be great if someone could me give some insights here.

Thanks
Logged
There is no name on the back of our famous Red shirt, that is bigger than the badge on the front!!!!

YNWA

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,584
Re: Little George at the Final
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:15:14 pm »
Is this normal in the UK? Yes.

Is it normal in a modern democracy? Not at all.

The whole thing is mad and baffling, even to lots of people in the UK.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,167
  • YNWA
Re: Little George at the Final
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:28:40 pm »
I did find it a bit weird he wasn't wearing an England shirt and was in a full suit.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,128
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Little George at the Final
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:30:19 pm »
A small child in a suit just looks like an evil ventriloquists dummy or a very small man. Bit freaky either way.
Logged

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,812
  • Klopptimist
Re: Little George at the Final
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:46:52 pm »
Quote from: germanred_paule on Today at 11:56:13 am
Hello there,
as a german I am not really familiar with anything like having a royal family.


You could always get acquainted:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Georg_Friedrich,_Prince_of_Prussia

It would be nice if ours were just as irrelevant.

Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 12:30:19 pm
A small child in a suit just looks like an evil ventriloquists dummy or a very small man. Bit freaky either way.

I'm mostly familiar with seeing them at weddings. Outside of that context then yes, bizarre.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Online .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,918
Re: Little George at the Final
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:53:48 pm »
1. No, it probably doesn't warrant an article but we live in the era of 'clicks' and the tabloids will publish a non-story like this just to get them.

2. No, it isn't normal. I'd imagine there were a bunch of kids around his age in that stadium and I'd guess that he was the only one in a suit.

Would it have caused a scandal if he didn't wear one? Absolutely not. It comes down to whether you think he asked to dress like his Dad or whether he was forced to wear a suit. If he wanted to dress like his Dad then it is what it is - he lives in different social circle to everyone else. If his parents wanted to dress him up then then it's up to you if you think that's a bit weird.

What I would say is that he's probably not a football fan. He will likely play more 'upper-class' sports in his school and so won't particularly have a desire to wear a football kit.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 