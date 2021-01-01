I'm going to be insufferable when I go back to the office in September, haven't seen most people for the best part of 18 months now and I'm literally going to be reintroducing myself as a new employee
The worst one though is the weekend chats people have already mentioned
Good weekend?
Yeah, you?
Yeah, get up to much?
Yeah, went to Liverpool...
Oh really? What for?
For the same fucking thing I go there every other week for the whole 2 or 3 years you've known me Karen, to go to the match!
Its worse when you've got colleagues who don't work Fridays or Mondays so you get to repeat the same shit on Thursdays and Tuesdays as well
Ha, I get "Are you going to the match at Anfield this weekend?"
Me: "Yeah, I go to them all."
*Two weeks later*
"Are you going to the match at Anfield this weekend?"
Me: "..."