Work Smalltalk

Re: Work Smalltalk
« Reply #80 on: Today at 08:44:12 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on August  6, 2021, 07:08:59 pm
I'm going to be insufferable when I go back to the office in September, haven't seen most people for the best part of 18 months now and I'm literally going to be reintroducing myself as a new employee ;D

The worst one though is the weekend chats people have already mentioned

Good weekend?
Yeah, you?
Yeah, get up to much?
Yeah, went to Liverpool...
Oh really? What for?

For the same fucking thing I go there every other week for the whole 2 or 3 years you've known me Karen, to go to the match!


Its worse when you've got colleagues who don't work Fridays or Mondays so you get to repeat the same shit on Thursdays and Tuesdays as well

Ha, I get "Are you going to the match at Anfield this weekend?"

Me: "Yeah, I go to them all."

*Two weeks later*

"Are you going to the match at Anfield this weekend?"

Me: "..."
Re: Work Smalltalk
« Reply #81 on: Today at 08:51:31 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 06:26:47 pm
Been chester zoo?

Yeah

Recently?

No

OK

If they haven't even got the basic grasp of the English language to understand its been 'to', then I'd be getting the clown shoes out right away, I'm afraid.

Re: Work Smalltalk
« Reply #82 on: Today at 08:58:24 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 08:44:12 pm
Ha, I get "Are you going to the match at Anfield this weekend?"

Me: "Yeah, I go to them all."

*Two weeks later*

"Are you going to the match at Anfield this weekend?"

Me: "..."

The best one is when there's a new person in work and they ask about your weekend then ask "oh that's amazing, have you been before?" and leads to funny looks from colleagues ;D
Re: Work Smalltalk
« Reply #83 on: Today at 09:18:11 pm »
Ooh look at us, we go to the game.
Re: Work Smalltalk
« Reply #84 on: Today at 09:23:24 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:18:11 pm
Ooh look at us, we go to the game.

Game friends.
