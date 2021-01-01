« previous next »
Cuban protest
« on: Yesterday at 01:13:26 am »
Re: Cuban protest
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:24:57 am »
About time 70 years of dictatorship is it?
Re: Cuban protest
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:17:36 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:24:57 am
About time 70 years of dictatorship is it?
18 months of pandemic I'm surprised it hasn't happened sooner, bizarrely for a nation who's doctors and medics do so much around the World they have'nt got enough vaccine's and they can't afford to buy any. Their economy is in the pan, their main source of income sugar and tourism has bottomed out and Venezuela who have problems of their own ,can't really afford to help them out with their energy problems. Then they have the hurricanes to deal with and Trumps sanctions are still crippling them.
That's the kind of stuff that causes revolutions...

Re: Cuban protest
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:05:47 am »
70 years of dictatorship likely to have some effect too I would suggest
Re: Cuban protest
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:08:19 am »
Re: Cuban protest
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:18:50 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:08:19 am
Good luck to them.

Live long and prosper... They've got the first half sorted.
Re: Cuban protest
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:53:53 am »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 10:18:50 am

Live long and prosper... They've got the first half sorted.

They certainly have, not that far behind the UK.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_life_expectancy
Re: Cuban protest
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:20:54 am »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 10:53:53 am
They certainly have, not that far behind the UK.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_life_expectancy


Although behind Costa Rica, Panama and - weirdly - Colombia!
Re: Cuban protest
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:30:57 am »
Anyone been to Cuba? I went a couple of times in the 90s. It's fascinating and highly recommended. One tip though. Do not encourage your black friends to go. On the second occasion we went as a group of six and M, born and bred in London and of Afro-Caribbean heritage, could not get a room in a hotel - despite having pre-booked. Nor could she get served a drink in a couple of places in Havana. They do not like black people inside nice hotels - unless they're bellboys or serving food etc.   
Re: Cuban protest
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:49:41 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:20:54 am
Although behind Costa Rica, Panama and - weirdly - Colombia!

I was surprised at how well Columbia ranked however the increase in life expectancy since 2000 is a dramatic 5.6 years so they have only recently gone past Cuba. Sadly Venezuela is going the opposite way and is one of only 2 countries where life expectancy has decreased in that time frame.
Re: Cuban protest
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:55:53 am »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 11:49:41 am
I was surprised at how well Columbia ranked however the increase in life expectancy since 2000 is a dramatic 5.6 years so they have only recently gone past Cuba.

Presumably one of the positives of the negotiated peace process(es)?
Re: Cuban protest
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 12:11:56 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:30:57 am
Anyone been to Cuba? I went a couple of times in the 90s. It's fascinating and highly recommended. One tip though. Do not encourage your black friends to go. On the second occasion we went as a group of six and M, born and bred in London and of Afro-Caribbean heritage, could not get a room in a hotel - despite having pre-booked. Nor could she get served a drink in a couple of places in Havana. They do not like black people inside nice hotels - unless they're bellboys or serving food etc.   

Sounds like Spain.
Re: Cuban protest
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 12:16:16 pm »
I went a couple of times in the early noughties with a boyfriend, who is black, and it was fine.

It is certainly no utopia though but maybe it has gotten a little better than before.
Re: Cuban protest
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 11:38:01 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:30:57 am
Anyone been to Cuba? I went a couple of times in the 90s. It's fascinating and highly recommended. One tip though. Do not encourage your black friends to go. On the second occasion we went as a group of six and M, born and bred in London and of Afro-Caribbean heritage, could not get a room in a hotel - despite having pre-booked. Nor could she get served a drink in a couple of places in Havana. They do not like black people inside nice hotels - unless they're bellboys or serving food etc.   
Surprising I know one local family who apart from last year have been going every year since the 70s when they had No Black's No Irish No Dogs to contend with at home.
As with all things in life it's best to not judge the many, by the actions of the few. 

I hear one of the protestors has died and hundreds have been arrested, don't know much more than that really. I'll get my translators on the case see what's been said around the Islands. 
Re: Cuban protest
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 11:52:32 pm »
Re: Cuban protest
« Reply #15 on: Today at 02:11:45 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:30:57 am
Anyone been to Cuba? I went a couple of times in the 90s. It's fascinating and highly recommended. One tip though. Do not encourage your black friends to go. On the second occasion we went as a group of six and M, born and bred in London and of Afro-Caribbean heritage, could not get a room in a hotel - despite having pre-booked. Nor could she get served a drink in a couple of places in Havana. They do not like black people inside nice hotels - unless they're bellboys or serving food etc.   
We were there in 2008 and we found it to be the most authentic place we've ever been to in the world. An absolutely amazing place with the most amazing people we've ever come across anywhere. One of the safest places we've ever been to as well. Strangely enough, given the propaganda spouted by the likes of America, the Cuban people were the happiest and most friendly we've met anywhere. Given their undoubted hardships, that's quite remarkable. They despise the USA far, far more than they ever did Castro. Talking to Cubans was a real eye-opener.

We tend never to go to the same faraway place twice, given that there is a lot of the world to see and only so much time and money available to do so. We'd go back to Cuba in a heartbeat, though. Hopefully we will do before America gets its grubby paws on it again and ruins it totally and turns it into a giant McNasty's drive-thru or American Mafia hangout like it was until Batista was kicked out by Castro and Guevara.
Re: Cuban protest
« Reply #16 on: Today at 03:21:10 am »
I went in the mid 2010s. Mostly was in four city/towns - Havana, Trinidad, Cienfuego and Playa Larga (the latter being the bay of pigs!). Can safely say I didn't hear a single negative word about Americans from the Cubans whose places we stayed in or the people running the bars and restaurants and hostels we visited, only some stuff about Italians Spaniards and Germans. Sadly also some very racist views on people from China from several people in Havana too (there's a chinatown from when there was a reasonable population, but clearly after china pulled out they were persona non grata. Very fair to say that it was known we weren't American too (I expect there's a lot they could have said about brits that they held back!).

We had a great time though, and totally share SoS's view on the vast majority of Cubans we encountered. Incredibly hospitable and warm people for the most part. Unfortunately away from the restaurants and the bars and the live music I couldn't say that people seemed happy (not to say they weren't good company).

We travelled around the 26 July (important anniversary for castro's ruling class) and cos of all the national holidays had to get by without a bank in Havana a couple of days and when one was open spending a couple of hours queuing with Cubans looking to make simple deposits and withdrawals you didn't need to eavesdrop too much (or be fluent) to understand the frustration. Although police with machine guns hanging about quietened the loud ones.

Wish I could say it was safe. It certainly was in Cienfuegos (although didn't get to explore much) and Playa Larga, but Trinidad and especially Havana had a real sinister vibe at night unfortunately. It was easier to avoid during the day, but still constantly had to be watchful and also quickly learned not to trust the people supposedly recommending something but then trying to get you into a dark alley, or into the 'tobacco factory tour to buy cheap cigars from workers' where you either got grifted to buy dodgy cigars or faced the heavy implication the big guys there were going to take your money anyway (one of the benefits of literally not having access to any money at all is being able to show your empty pockets when they try to ramp the pressure - also never actually felt it would turn violent).

One of the nights out in Havana we went for a 'last beer' in a place we hadn't picked out in advance. Enjoyed that, had a bit of live music. Resisted the pressure of the women sent to stand with us and ask repeatedly for us to buy drinks (again, having no access to money made it an easier 'I really couldn't even if I wanted to' get out) and walked home. Hour or two later mate gets up to take a piss and finds me in a heap on the floor of the bathroom - got up to puke and passed out, as my beer was drugged. In Havana it got to a point where we decided we weren't going to stop and linger anywhere that wasn't on the route we wanted to go, because if you paused for a second someone would be on you in an instant and asking you for money in some way or another. During daylight it felt entirely safe, and we were seasoned travellers (relatively fresh from being held up at gunpoint in south america - and knew we were comparatively safe in Cuba). But the tone was very capable of shifting quickly in Havana and Trinidad.

None of this is a knock of Cuba, it's a beautiful country and people. But the economic reality of life for Cubans, when I visited, was very hard to switch off from. The entirety of the small number of negatives we encountered were because of economic hardship. In no way was anything personal, it was just the harsh reality of life there.Hard to forget making friends with a guy in Trinidad who looked after a horse and rose some people up the hills on a mini carriage from it - he was a trained vet but there weren't enough jobs and he could barely afford to live on the salary when he formerly had one, so had to take on his 'cowboy' role for the tourists.

People whose houses we stayed in were talking to us in positive terms about some of the liberalisations of the market under Raul (in terms of owning property and forming your own business). Also improvements in access to mobile phones (just phones, not data) for some people. As I said, the people and the scenery were stunning, but it wasn't a holiday that was easy to switch off from for all sorts of reasons (including feeling like a dick when you can't afford to give money to people who really want and need it).

Absolute favourite experience of the weeks there was watching the Industriales baseball game. Absolutely noone gave a shit about us gringos (except that we were too tall so sometimes got asked to move!), noone saw us as tourists that they needed to be nice to or appeal to. It was just Cubans enjoying themselves and unwinding watching their team, and that was a great spot to be it.

[no idea where this essay came from, sorry for rambling. Ccouldn't sleep and ended up thinking back on some fun memories out loud]
