I went in the mid 2010s. Mostly was in four city/towns - Havana, Trinidad, Cienfuego and Playa Larga (the latter being the bay of pigs!). Can safely say I didn't hear a single negative word about Americans from the Cubans whose places we stayed in or the people running the bars and restaurants and hostels we visited, only some stuff about Italians Spaniards and Germans. Sadly also some very racist views on people from China from several people in Havana too (there's a chinatown from when there was a reasonable population, but clearly after china pulled out they were persona non grata. Very fair to say that it was known we weren't American too (I expect there's a lot they could have said about brits that they held back!).



We had a great time though, and totally share SoS's view on the vast majority of Cubans we encountered. Incredibly hospitable and warm people for the most part. Unfortunately away from the restaurants and the bars and the live music I couldn't say that people seemed happy (not to say they weren't good company).



We travelled around the 26 July (important anniversary for castro's ruling class) and cos of all the national holidays had to get by without a bank in Havana a couple of days and when one was open spending a couple of hours queuing with Cubans looking to make simple deposits and withdrawals you didn't need to eavesdrop too much (or be fluent) to understand the frustration. Although police with machine guns hanging about quietened the loud ones.



Wish I could say it was safe. It certainly was in Cienfuegos (although didn't get to explore much) and Playa Larga, but Trinidad and especially Havana had a real sinister vibe at night unfortunately. It was easier to avoid during the day, but still constantly had to be watchful and also quickly learned not to trust the people supposedly recommending something but then trying to get you into a dark alley, or into the 'tobacco factory tour to buy cheap cigars from workers' where you either got grifted to buy dodgy cigars or faced the heavy implication the big guys there were going to take your money anyway (one of the benefits of literally not having access to any money at all is being able to show your empty pockets when they try to ramp the pressure - also never actually felt it would turn violent).



One of the nights out in Havana we went for a 'last beer' in a place we hadn't picked out in advance. Enjoyed that, had a bit of live music. Resisted the pressure of the women sent to stand with us and ask repeatedly for us to buy drinks (again, having no access to money made it an easier 'I really couldn't even if I wanted to' get out) and walked home. Hour or two later mate gets up to take a piss and finds me in a heap on the floor of the bathroom - got up to puke and passed out, as my beer was drugged. In Havana it got to a point where we decided we weren't going to stop and linger anywhere that wasn't on the route we wanted to go, because if you paused for a second someone would be on you in an instant and asking you for money in some way or another. During daylight it felt entirely safe, and we were seasoned travellers (relatively fresh from being held up at gunpoint in south america - and knew we were comparatively safe in Cuba). But the tone was very capable of shifting quickly in Havana and Trinidad.



None of this is a knock of Cuba, it's a beautiful country and people. But the economic reality of life for Cubans, when I visited, was very hard to switch off from. The entirety of the small number of negatives we encountered were because of economic hardship. In no way was anything personal, it was just the harsh reality of life there.Hard to forget making friends with a guy in Trinidad who looked after a horse and rose some people up the hills on a mini carriage from it - he was a trained vet but there weren't enough jobs and he could barely afford to live on the salary when he formerly had one, so had to take on his 'cowboy' role for the tourists.



People whose houses we stayed in were talking to us in positive terms about some of the liberalisations of the market under Raul (in terms of owning property and forming your own business). Also improvements in access to mobile phones (just phones, not data) for some people. As I said, the people and the scenery were stunning, but it wasn't a holiday that was easy to switch off from for all sorts of reasons (including feeling like a dick when you can't afford to give money to people who really want and need it).



Absolute favourite experience of the weeks there was watching the Industriales baseball game. Absolutely noone gave a shit about us gringos (except that we were too tall so sometimes got asked to move!), noone saw us as tourists that they needed to be nice to or appeal to. It was just Cubans enjoying themselves and unwinding watching their team, and that was a great spot to be it.



[no idea where this essay came from, sorry for rambling. Ccouldn't sleep and ended up thinking back on some fun memories out loud]