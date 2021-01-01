That Athletic piece is a grim read. It got me wondering if any of the ladies on here have ever experienced something similar at a Liverpool game?



Nope, cannot recall anything like that and I've been going since the standing Kop days. Worst you usually get is being called "love" which I know offends some women! I am not bothered or concerned in the slightest if I'm the only woman surrounded by men in the crowd, I don't even really notice in fact and it wouldn't even occur to me that I should be worried. Maybe we're just lucky at Liverpool, I don't know.Only thing vaguely related I can recall is being on a bus in London with my mum when it was cup final day one year mid-80s, I'd have been primary school age, and some pissed up Man Utd fans were on the bus and one got his dick out and waved it at me and my mum.