Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #4040 on: Yesterday at 09:47:28 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 08:14:30 am
yes referring to Britain when its literally England pissed me off - and this after her History lecture

I wouldn't take any of the Indian media seriously. Live TV version of clickbait
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #4041 on: Yesterday at 11:05:43 am »
Quote from: TheTeflonJohn on Yesterday at 07:02:38 am
That Athletic piece is a grim read. It got me wondering if any of the ladies on here have ever experienced something similar at a Liverpool game?

never.

When I used to go to the match regularly before moving to the US, the group I would be with pre and post match, was numbered from maybe around 6-15 depending on the match, mostly men. And maybe now I realise that a) how great LFC fans are and b) that I had (and have, still in touch with loads of em!) great male friends. Yes they could drink like fishes, but they where never ever abusive or crass towards any woman.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #4042 on: Yesterday at 11:17:28 am »
Quote from: TheTeflonJohn on Yesterday at 07:02:38 am
That Athletic piece is a grim read. It got me wondering if any of the ladies on here have ever experienced something similar at a Liverpool game?

Nope, cannot recall anything like that and I've been going since the standing Kop days. Worst you usually get is being called "love" which I know offends some women! I am not bothered or concerned in the slightest if I'm the only woman surrounded by men in the crowd, I don't even really notice in fact and it wouldn't even occur to me that I should be worried. Maybe we're just lucky at Liverpool, I don't know.

Only thing vaguely related I can recall is being on a bus in London with my mum when it was cup final day one year mid-80s, I'd have been primary school age, and some pissed up Man Utd fans were on the bus and one got his dick out and waved it at me and my mum.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #4043 on: Today at 12:34:55 am »
Quote from: Kalito on Yesterday at 02:58:16 am
Great post, Timbo.

Cheers pal

Quote from: Jon2lfc on Yesterday at 09:02:38 am
Cracking post.

And pretty much aligns with why many ethnic minority Brits also do not want England to win. They cheer on the opposition etc. And don't pass any 'Tebbit Tests'..

p.s. I'm mixed heritage, so I've got around.

Interesting what you say Jon and I can certainly see the broad parallels you're making regarding that sense of alienation. Although watching the telly recently you'd think the opposite was the case and that younger ethnic minority English in particular are solidly behind an England team that is very multi-racial all of which would seems to have provided some sense of belonging that may not have existed before. Personally, I've no idea if that's true or it's just the way the media have presented it which makes your comments as someone of mixed heritage very striking.   
