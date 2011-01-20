defend

A rambling explanation as to why this post of mine is going in here, although to be fair it's not entirely inconsistent with a lot of what is being said hereJohn C asked if myself and VBG wanted to respond to a lengthy post from Yorkykopite directed to myself and VBG within the "Do You Want England to win the Euro competition" thread concerning the whole scouse not England concept and myself and VBG asserting our lack of Englishness and the reasons why it is a very real phenomenon amongst some liverpudlian folks and why many of us were hoping England would lose.Unfortunately the thread was locked although John C did open it up briefly for VBG to put up his response which is a fine read I must say. I wasn't able to get around to doing my response to Yorky until a while later. I've now done it but since finishing it on Monday and been waiting for John C to come back to the board but he hasn't and so the fucking thing is going in here so as not to let my own efforts go to waste.Here's the response:-Thanks for the long post Yorky and apologies for taking so long to respond. But you know what its like with these fucking Italian Citizenship applications. They take forever to sort out.It was interesting to read what you had to say in your post and  if Ive got it right which I have to admit Im not absolutely sure about as it did jump about a bit to be fair  I think it had three main focuses:-Firstly, your own sense of getting, as it were, the city of Liverpool and LiverpudliansSecondly, your own take on what sets Liverpool apart from EnglandThirdly, my own and VBGs sense of not being English and why we would find ourselves inevitably supporting ItalyFirstly, regarding yourself getting Liverpool the city. Having read so many of your posts down the years, I very much do believe your submission that you do indeed get it Yorky. By the same token Im pretty sure that not every aspect of it which youget sits entirely comfortably with you but then again the same can be said about anyone and any place Im sure. As it is, however nebulous a concept it is, Im sure in comparative terms that you do actually get Liverpool and Liverpudlians as much if not more so than most who are not natives of the city. As such, Im not sure theres anything else to add on this matter.And so to the second of your focuses, namely Liverpool, figuratively speaking, being apart from England. With this being such a deep and complex subject I do not intend to even try to go into it as there would be no way I could even begin to do justice to it. Besides, in very broad terms, its clear your own insight reveals a pretty decent outline grasp of why it can be said that Liverpool is geographically in England but not really of it. And so, in view of the interest you clearly do have in the concept I would simply refer you to an excellent academic book on the subject by Professor John Belchem entitled Merseypride  Essays in Liverpool Exceptionalism which examines the very same subject in forensic detail from an exhaustive range of historic, political, economic, social, religious and cultural perspectives.Finally  and I guess most pertinent  your focus on my own and VBGs sense of not being English.In this regard, I think VBG dealt thoroughly with his own sense of never quite feeling English which in his case was from a very early age and again I think you will find much of what you say yourself in your post and what VBG alluded to in his own response to be amplified in great detail within the Merseypride book I referred to earlier.As regards my own sense of alienation which, as I have repeatedly said within the other Euro thread, began to take root in the post Thatcher years I would refer you pointedly to one particular telling part of a sentence in your own post when you stated... and I assure you I'm not taking a dig at Liverpool - a place I love and, even though it's never been my home.I really do believe that part sentence and specifically the highlighted word tells its own story, speaking loudly and clearly for itself in providing the answer as to why some Liverpudlians like myself who pre-Thatcher may have been blissfully unaware of the otherness felt by the likes of VBG, themselves began in the post-Thatcherism era to lose any sense of the Englishness they might previously have had and why it was the impact of Thatcherism and its aftermath which played such a part in that process.Moreover, it crucially exposes why in terms of any sense of connection to England that same impact of Thatcherism and its aftermath entailed such starkly differing associated long term consequences for Liverpudlians when compared to other folks throughout the length and breadth of the country similarly beleaguered by Thatcherism, albeit all concerned felt a similar kind of socio-economic hammer blow.The underlying point being, Yorky, that if yourself as a non-scouser inserts, almost subliminally Im guessing, into a post discussing Liverpudlians sense of alienation from the country of their birth the fact that you have found yourself at times actually having to defend the name of Liverpool against ill-informed and unwarranted attacks  and thanks so much for so doing by the way  then just imagine the corresponding impact the same sort of thing has had on those natives of the city like myself who have spent well more than half a lifetime compelled to do the same against countless lies, slurs and misrepresentations from countless sources.So the crux of the Thatcherism phenomenon is not simply its socio economic impact on the city but the associated consequential image blighting of the city and its people which ensued from it and which was unique in the case of Liverpool and Liverpudlians. Clearly, of course, there were so many other factors which fed into this sense of alienation, with the overriding one of course being Hillsborough and its consequential heaping of a nigh unbearable twin burden of huge tragedy and indescribable injustice upon the city.All that said, there is one pertinent aspect of the Thatcherism impact which I do feel I need to clear up specifically  namely your own apparent grievance as to the fact that you feel Liverpool didnt suffer worse than anywhere else.I think in very basic terms it is understandable why someone like yourself from an area where entire mining communities have been virtually eradicated by the destructive path of Thatcherism might on the face of things feel this way. My own wife hails from a similarly obliterated valley mining community in South Wales and my own emotional ties to that area and my heartache for the plight it endured are nigh almost as strong as my corresponding feelings for my home city.However, as with all else in life it is necessary always to compare apples with apples and Liverpool as a city cannot be compared logically in this context to a mining town or such like. It is only when you compare Liverpool with other comparable provincial cities that you can be sure of a reliable picture of the respective socio-economic devastation emerging and in this context nowhere else comparable comes remotely near.Quite apart from the longer term decline of its key dockland economy upon which Thatcherism inflicted yet further destruction and the large scale redundancies of railway workers due to privatisation , the actual factory closures in Liverpool due to Thatcherism make for the very grimmest of reading. They include English Electric, Tate and Lyle, Courtaulds, Plesseys, Lucass, GEC, Massey Ferguson, Standard Triumph, British American Tobacco, Birds Eye amongst many others. Untold tens of thousands of jobs lost forever and a city economy completely ravaged.All told, there is so much else relating to this particular post-Thatcherism period that I couldn't begin to relay it all here. However, very conveniently in this respect there is available online a treatise which Ive linked below which details it all chronologically and very thoroughly.So there we are Yorky lad. I do hope that helps with your insight into why so many of us feel as we do about the country in which we were born. And a sad thing it is too I feel as I have reiterated many times in these threads. It is not something we actually have any say in. It just is.But as a final aside I would add that in stark contrast to my lack of Englishness I will always remain a committed supporter of British teams since I do feel very much a part of the British Isles as a whole, much in the same way as the Welsh or Scots I imagine. And in this connection, the British and Irish Lions in South Africa will have me absolutely riveted to the screens, baying for them to smash the Springboks - although judging by the game against Wednesday's South Africa team that is going to prove one hell of a task.