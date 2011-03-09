The Guardian newsletter/update thingy emailed this earlier in the afternoon:
This is Europe: fractious football
Welcome
So the footies over, and everyones off on their summer hols. Except for some on the continent, Euro2020 left a sour taste in the mouth and for many hoping for a break abroad, this summer looks like being at best a lottery.
Englands young lions won praise across Europe after making it to the final of a major international tournament for the first time in 55 years. What didnt go down so well was the behaviour of some of their fans or of the British government.
The drunken louts, the booing of opponents anthems, the racist abuse of the three players who missed penalties, prompted plenty of continental reflection on a perennial English problem and on and whether politicians were making it worse.
Brexit has opened the floodgates, reinforced the feeling overlaid by a rhetoric of English superiority that its OK to be racist, wrote Libération. Of course, if England had won, Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson would surely have found a way to associate it with victory.
La Repubblica described Sunday night as the darkest in English football. Blick said England waved goodbye to a lot of respect from the rest of Europe. For Germanys Die Zeit, Englands chauvinism was more visible than its progressive side.
El País said Sundays events and the political posturing that preceded it revealed deeper truths about England, as both a team and a country. What happens with England when it comes to football happens with other things, too, it said.
England is a powerful, advanced and often generous nation, a pioneer in disciplines from science to art and thought. But it is also a petulant country, incapable of accepting its own limitations.
Is English petulance, meanwhile, to blame for the fact that while many EU countries are already recognising UK vaccination certificates for quarantine-free travel, Britain is still only accepting vaccines administered in the UK, by the NHS?
Whatever, a summer holiday in Britain looks unlikely for EU residents including British citizens, many of whom have not seen their families for more than a year.
The EU27s vaccine certificate is now up and running for travel inside the bloc, albeit with a few hiccups. Britains government, once more, seems determined to mark its post-Brexit difference.
Jon Henley
Europe correspondent