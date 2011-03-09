There's something near that. The program on the Beeb the other day talked about how Southgate changed the culture of the England team to be more chummy with the press and not get into a bunker mentality. Talked about how they were told to answer the media and basically leave the tension out of it.
Not sure how much of it is at play here (people like Terry were genuinely far worse), but perhaps some of the relative 'clean' image of this bunch compared to generations past is because of this. They're definitely better educated on how to handle their image than Gazza was.
I never did get this often trotted out line about this being a likeable team.
They dont seem any more likeable or unlikeable than any other national team (not just England). Yes of course a couple very impressive characters, Rashford the stand out, and we know Hendo does an awful lot behind the scenes too. And someone like Saka seems a genuinely nice lad. But the likes of Pickford, Maguire, Foden, Walker, Grealish - indeed they must have good PR behind them, cos they either come across as complete pricks in Pickfords case, or have plenty of black-marks on their characters off the pitch. Then you have the like of Mr Personality himself Harry Kane, again, sod all likeable there. Just found the whole thing odd. But also, as good PR behind them, a lot of them do have good social media people behind them too. Whereas a few may do their own stuff, you know for sure that plenty of them have teams behind them, helping their image along. But you could go through loads of international teams this summer, and itd be a similar story.
Anyway, whatever really, a lot of it is indeed just the time we live in, with footballers being more pampered, and having bigger teams behind them trying to make sure their public persona is great.