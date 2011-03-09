« previous next »
Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #3920 on: Today at 03:57:57 pm
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 01:08:32 pm
actually burst out laughing at Maguire's tweet yesterday, considering the powerful stuff coming from other players

https://twitter.com/HarryMaguire93/status/1414903645095796737

The first comment was something along the lines of "WTF is this?..."

Now that account is suspended.

Racist abusers still active though.

Gotta have priorities, right?
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #3921 on: Today at 05:34:22 pm

'Euro 2020: Met deny policing operation failed during Wembley storming':-

Conservative MP says security operation was an absolute shambles amid Covid and terror threat

www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/crime/euro-2020-wembley-police-fans-england-b1884116.html


^ 'Deputy Assistant Commissioner Jane Connors, the forces lead for public order, said it had mounted one of the most significant and comprehensive policing plans the Met has ever committed to a football match of this scale.

She added: I do not accept that the policing operation failed and I stand by the difficult decisions made by police officers and the Mets public order commanders."'





Operation failed successfully.

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #3922 on: Today at 05:39:20 pm
Harry Maguire is a bona fide imbecile
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #3923 on: Today at 05:40:48 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 05:39:20 pm
Harry Maguire is a bona fide imbecile

You can't speak out against racism on an empty stomach.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #3924 on: Today at 07:09:39 pm
Maguire reminds me of John Terry.
Both central defenders. Both loved by England fans.
And both so softly-spoken you would never think they're arseholes outside of interviews.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #3925 on: Today at 07:35:57 pm
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Today at 07:09:39 pm
Maguire reminds me of John Terry.
Both central defenders. Both loved by England fans.
And both so softly-spoken you would never think they're arseholes outside of interviews.

Ill get shot down for this obviously but dont think Maguires on a par with Terry in terms of being an arsehole is he? A big dopey lummox and probably a bit of a self important twat but not on Terrys level.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #3926 on: Today at 08:01:59 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 07:35:57 pm
Ill get shot down for this obviously but dont think Maguires on a par with Terry in terms of being an arsehole is he? A big dopey lummox and probably a bit of a self important twat but not on Terrys level.

Hes absolutely nowhere near Terrys record.

To be honest until the interview with the rag came out Id have given him the benefit of the doubt, but nevertheless, hes a long way to go to be as much of a prick as Terry.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #3927 on: Today at 08:08:11 pm
John Terry is a shithouse
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #3928 on: Today at 08:32:19 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 07:35:57 pm
Ill get shot down for this obviously but dont think Maguires on a par with Terry in terms of being an arsehole is he? A big dopey lummox and probably a bit of a self important twat but not on Terrys level.

Terry was a complete prick, like a lot of that generation of England players, which is why so many are eager to talk the current lot up so much and they are more level headed, less self obsessed, have a better team spirit etc. Funny that half that squad of pricks are now pundits, having to talk them up, while essentially doing themselves down for their own international failures and being such an unlikable bunch of arseholes.

Maguire is a prick though. And he wouldn't have even made the squad 15 years ago over Terry/Campbell/Ferdinand/King etc.


Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #3929 on: Today at 08:41:49 pm
Foden shagging prostitutes with a pregnant missus at home, Grealish has been done drink and driving how many times? Maguire got locked up abroad. This lot just have better PR agents.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #3930 on: Today at 08:46:05 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:32:19 pm
Terry was a complete prick, like a lot of that generation of England players, which is why so many are eager to talk the current lot up so much and they are more level headed, less self obsessed, have a better team spirit etc. Funny that half that squad of pricks are now pundits, having to talk them up, while essentially doing themselves down for their own international failures and being such an unlikable bunch of arseholes.

Maguire is a prick though. And he wouldn't have even made the squad 15 years ago over Terry/Campbell/Ferdinand/King etc.




How's Maguire's mom?
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #3931 on: Today at 08:47:16 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:32:19 pm
Maguire is a prick though. And he wouldn't have even made the squad 15 years ago over Terry/Campbell/Ferdinand/King etc.
Got to agree with that, England don't have a record of picking 13 year olds for major tournaments.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #3932 on: Today at 09:09:15 pm
Quote from: BER on Today at 08:41:49 pm
Foden shagging prostitutes with a pregnant missus at home, Grealish has been done drink and driving how many times? Maguire got locked up abroad. This lot just have better PR agents.
There's something near that. The program on the Beeb the other day talked about how Southgate changed the culture of the England team to be more chummy with the press and not get into a bunker mentality. Talked about how they were told to answer the media and basically leave the tension out of it.

Not sure how much of it is at play here (people like Terry were genuinely far worse), but perhaps some of the relative 'clean' image of this bunch compared to generations past is because of this. They're definitely better educated on how to handle their image than Gazza was.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #3933 on: Today at 09:39:40 pm
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Today at 07:09:39 pm
Maguire reminds me of John Terry.
Both central defenders. Both loved by England fans.
And both so softly-spoken you would never think they're arseholes outside of interviews.
seriously have i missed something Maguire did besides have a large head and a strange face
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #3934 on: Today at 09:40:49 pm
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 09:09:15 pm
There's something near that. The program on the Beeb the other day talked about how Southgate changed the culture of the England team to be more chummy with the press and not get into a bunker mentality. Talked about how they were told to answer the media and basically leave the tension out of it.

Not sure how much of it is at play here (people like Terry were genuinely far worse), but perhaps some of the relative 'clean' image of this bunch compared to generations past is because of this. They're definitely better educated on how to handle their image than Gazza was.

I never did get this often trotted out line about this being a likeable team.

They dont seem any more likeable or unlikeable than any other national team (not just England). Yes of course a couple very impressive characters, Rashford the stand out, and we know Hendo does an awful lot behind the scenes too.  And someone like Saka seems a genuinely nice lad.  But the likes of Pickford, Maguire, Foden, Walker, Grealish - indeed they must have good PR behind them, cos they either come across as complete pricks in Pickfords case, or have plenty of black-marks on their characters off the pitch.  Then you have the like of Mr Personality himself Harry Kane, again, sod all likeable there.   Just found the whole thing odd. But also, as good PR behind them, a lot of them do have good social media people behind them too. Whereas a few may do their own stuff, you know for sure that plenty of them have teams behind them, helping their image along. But you could go through loads of international teams this summer, and itd be a similar story.

Anyway, whatever really, a lot of it is indeed just the time we live in, with footballers being more pampered, and having bigger teams behind them trying to make sure their public persona is great.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #3935 on: Today at 09:42:40 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 09:39:40 pm
seriously have i missed something Maguire did besides have a large head and a strange face

Interview with the S*n.

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #3936 on: Today at 09:53:39 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 07:35:57 pm
Ill get shot down for this obviously but dont think Maguires on a par with Terry in terms of being an arsehole is he? A big dopey lummox and probably a bit of a self important twat but not on Terrys level.

Wouldn't trust either of them on holiday abroad though.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #3937 on: Today at 09:56:02 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:40:49 pm
I never did get this often trotted out line about this being a likeable team.

They dont seem any more likeable or unlikeable than any other national team (not just England). Yes of course a couple very impressive characters, Rashford the stand out, and we know Hendo does an awful lot behind the scenes too.  And someone like Saka seems a genuinely nice lad.  But the likes of Pickford, Maguire, Foden, Walker, Grealish - indeed they must have good PR behind them, cos they either come across as complete pricks in Pickfords case, or have plenty of black-marks on their characters off the pitch.  Then you have the like of Mr Personality himself Harry Kane, again, sod all likeable there.   Just found the whole thing odd. But also, as good PR behind them, a lot of them do have good social media people behind them too. Whereas a few may do their own stuff, you know for sure that plenty of them have teams behind them, helping their image along. But you could go through loads of international teams this summer, and itd be a similar story.

Anyway, whatever really, a lot of it is indeed just the time we live in, with footballers being more pampered, and having bigger teams behind them trying to make sure their public persona is great.

The whole 'great bunch of lads' thing is contrived and disingenuous, but they're considered more relatable than the bunch who were known as the 'golden generation' and perceived as more of a team than a bunch of selfish individuals.

PR has a lot to do with it. Ashley Cole for example had a terrible reputation in the press which hurt his image. Much of it brought on himself, but he was a great player for England, always performed outstandingly at the big tournaments. John Terry was just a prick. Rio Ferdinand missing the drugs test and then the players going on strike when he was banned. Gary Neville is an example of someone who knows how to work his image now, but he was the same prick then he is now. Beckham was all about his image, but he took it way too far to the detriment of the actual team. Wayne Rooney getting himself petulantly sent off, screaming because the fans booed them off after a dreadful performance at the World Cup in South Africa. Frank Lampard - arrogance personified.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #3938 on: Today at 10:02:39 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:33:21 am
That's one of the downsides of England doing well in a tournament, brings every clueless idiot out of the woodwork :butt
That is not an English exclusive though. In Germany millions become national manager for the duration of the Euro or World Cup. Many of them not your usual football supporters. On Sunday I was actually on the phone to a friend who never watches football and I had completely forgotten the final had started when he went "oh, England just scored a goal, second minute" and I was like "you're watching this?" and he said, well it is the final, so yes. And he had followed parts of a couple of other games a few days before, because in another phone call he had mentioned that he gets confused by 'this offside thing', it totally made no sense to him and it took me several minutes to explain that basically it is not a complicated rule at all, but honestly I don't think he quite got it, and he was very surprised that body parts like hands and arms don't count lol - so this is what happens: lots of people watch these games and have no clue whatsoever.

Another friend of mine religiously follows World Cup and Euros, picks her favourite teams and players. Knows the whole schedule and plans accordingly. In fairness she knows more about the rules than the above mentioned person (not difficult though), but outside of international football she only ever watches the odd Bundesliga bit of the local team here. Never has seen a Premier League, La Liga or Serie A match in her life, has no interest at all in club tournaments like the CL. I always wonder how she decides which players she likes because apart from a few German ones she never sees any of them play for their clubs. Doesn't even watch all international qualifiers or friendlies either. Just the main event. And other than the above person, who admits he knows nothing about it, she thinks she is an expert. We have watched international games together at barbecues with friends in the summer and it is super annoying.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #3939 on: Today at 10:04:20 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 03:55:37 pm
What a simpleton, completely lacking awareness. Thick squared headed c*nt

That is the thing.

Two of his club team mates suffered racist abuse and he posts about Tacos / does an interview with them.

Imagine sitting in the changing room with him after that.
