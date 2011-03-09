« previous next »
Author Topic: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *  (Read 56967 times)

Offline Alan_X

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3800 on: Yesterday at 07:18:48 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Yesterday at 07:11:25 pm
Back to a bit of the footy chat...

What's up with astronomy chat?
Offline Vote For Pedro

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3801 on: Yesterday at 07:26:50 pm »
Love Jonathon Pie
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3802 on: Yesterday at 07:26:53 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 05:16:02 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EI5nw1kYwdo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EI5nw1kYwdo</a>
This is England, and he absolutely nails it.  :wellin
Offline Sarge

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3803 on: Yesterday at 07:29:47 pm »
He is very good seen a few of his snipets.
Offline Jon2lfc

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3804 on: Yesterday at 07:30:47 pm »
Offline Morgana

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3805 on: Yesterday at 07:38:50 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Yesterday at 07:11:25 pm
Back to a bit of the footy chat..

I thought Mason Mount was a wasted pick the whole tournament, but especially in the Final.
I don't remember him doing anything of note.

Was impressed by Rice though. But thought Phillips was too slow in midfield alongside him. Hendo and Rice would've been the more dynamic and effective pairing.

I think it was pretty obvious that Southgate didn't use Grealish enough. Especially in the Final, he should have come on a lot sooner to change things around. Couldn't understand why he was so under-used.
You're partly right: Mount didn't have a good final. But he did some good things in the group games. He's an attack-minded player being asked to do Gareth's boring, conservative football. Talents like his are bound to get lost in that mess after a while.
Offline PaulF

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3806 on: Yesterday at 07:57:09 pm »
Did alanx install the laser at Wembley too 😁
Offline Pistolero

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3807 on: Yesterday at 08:31:28 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 05:16:02 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EI5nw1kYwdo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EI5nw1kYwdo</a>

Brilliant ;D ....love the Pie man
Offline fucking appalled

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3808 on: Yesterday at 08:34:25 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:57:09 pm
Did alanx install the laser at Wembley too 😁

Stone henge too
Offline lamad

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3809 on: Yesterday at 08:52:32 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 07:29:47 pm
He is very good seen a few of his snipets.
The first piece I saw from him was about cladding, way back when Grenfell happened (edit: called "Papering over Poverty"). That was brilliant, I would highly recommend it (should still be on his channel and/or elsewhere on youtube). With the latest one he is spot on, too, as he often is.
Offline rob1966

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3810 on: Yesterday at 08:54:03 pm »
Quote from: lamad on Yesterday at 08:52:32 pm
The first piece I saw from him was about cladding, way back when Grenfell happened. That was brilliant, I would highly recommend it (should still be on his channel and/or elsewhere on youtube). With the latest one he is spot on, too, as he often is.

Just watched the Hancock one, says it like it is, hired that woman at our expense so he could fuck her. Then called him a c*nt.
Offline Ray K

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3811 on: Yesterday at 09:10:12 pm »
From Marcus Rashford's Twitter



Yep, that pretty much broke me. Fuck the Tories, fuck Priti Patel, fuck Johnson and all their fellow travellers.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3812 on: Yesterday at 09:23:06 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:20:03 am
Big piece on The Athletic now. Will just quote a bit of it: https://theathletic.com/2703455/2021/07/13/english-footballs-day-of-embarrassment-and-why-it-will-wreck-the-2030-world-cup-bid/?source=twitteruk


How is this not dominating the news?

Because Kelvin McKenzie is no longer working and they could not find some scousers to pin it on
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3813 on: Yesterday at 09:28:53 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 10:44:32 am
That Old Trafford Semi-Final is a reminder that we have a good many pricks in our own support who tend to show up for the big games coked up desperate to cause shit. Remember the state we left OT in that day? Munich 58 scrawled over the walls, jokes about Harold Shipman, bogs smashed up etc etc.

I feel like a broken record saying this but it does my head in seeing people on social media almost revelling in what happened on Sunday as it justifies their choice not to support the national team but totally ignoring the fact that it goes on at club level too, Athens 07 was similar in terms of the bunking in but the Greeks are armed with machine guns so it never got as bad thankfully.

The disgusting abuse Rashford, Sancho and Saka got is commonplace for us whenever we lose, I had some divvy tell me yeah but Ive seen the location of the accounts doing it and it isnt scousers as if a) that makes it any better and b) is even true which I sincerely doubt having seen some disgusting shit on away coaches in the past.

Of course there is a very valid argument that with England fans its on another level, and Im not for a minute excusing it by saying look it happens everywhere, its fucking vile and it needs sorting but we have a much better chance of sorting it if we admit it goes on everywhere (albeit to varying degrees) rather than the tribalistic nonsense I keep seeing whereby its an England problem just as it was a Liverpool problem when the media got on it after Athens and I had to repeatedly defend myself against accusations of bunking in and horrible comments like youd think you lot would know better after Hillsborough despite showing up with a valid ticket, sober and polite but still being subject to a nightmare to get in because of some utter pricks in our support ruining it for everyone else.

Yes
Offline Mister men

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3814 on: Yesterday at 09:31:30 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 05:16:02 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EI5nw1kYwdo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EI5nw1kYwdo</a>

 :thumbup
Offline Craig 🤔

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3815 on: Yesterday at 09:34:55 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 10:40:30 am
Was that a serious reply? Did you actually just go from that to talking about women getting raped and murdered?

He's right though.

You can end your comment by saying it's not his fault, but that doesn't take away from the fact you basically blamed him for "flashing his watch" (if having it on his wrist is flashing it). He was going from the stadium to the private stadium car park - he wasn't walking through the bronx.
Offline oojason

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3816 on: Yesterday at 11:15:41 pm »

'England fan who stormed Euro 2020 final at Wembley defends his actions':-

Pablo, 24, estimates at least 5,000 ticketless fans got into Wembley on Sunday and explains how they did it

www.theguardian.com/football/2021/jul/13/england-fan-who-stormed-euros-final-defends-his-actions


'Pablo set up a Telegram chat of around 200 ticketless fans. He was also a member of separate chat group with 500 members called the Wembley Jib, and was aware of two other groups including one with 800 members.'
Offline Craig 🤔

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3817 on: Yesterday at 11:33:23 pm »
No irony in him using the name Pablo.

Fucking prick.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3818 on: Yesterday at 11:36:10 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 09:10:12 pm
From Marcus Rashford's Twitter



Yep, that pretty much broke me. Fuck the Tories, fuck Priti Patel, fuck Johnson and all their fellow travellers.
How the fuck can you be so callous and cruel to a fella, that used his influence to help feed poor children?, blows my mind.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3819 on: Yesterday at 11:40:47 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 11:15:41 pm
'England fan who stormed Euro 2020 final at Wembley defends his actions':-

Pablo, 24, estimates at least 5,000 ticketless fans got into Wembley on Sunday and explains how they did it

www.theguardian.com/football/2021/jul/13/england-fan-who-stormed-euros-final-defends-his-actions


'Pablo set up a Telegram chat of around 200 ticketless fans. He was also a member of separate chat group with 500 members called the Wembley Jib, and was aware of two other groups including one with 800 members.'

As I've mentioned before in this thread imagine the ramifications if that had of been a terrorist group that had of burst into the stadium. Would have made the Manchester bombing look trivial in comparison.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3820 on: Yesterday at 11:43:29 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:40:47 pm
As I've mentioned before in this thread imagine the ramifications if that had of been a terrorist group that had of burst into the stadium. Would have made the Manchester bombing look trivial in comparison.
Don't you know people aren't terrorists unless they've brown skin?
Offline cdav

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3821 on: Yesterday at 11:50:38 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 11:15:41 pm
'England fan who stormed Euro 2020 final at Wembley defends his actions':-

Pablo, 24, estimates at least 5,000 ticketless fans got into Wembley on Sunday and explains how they did it

www.theguardian.com/football/2021/jul/13/england-fan-who-stormed-euros-final-defends-his-actions


'Pablo set up a Telegram chat of around 200 ticketless fans. He was also a member of separate chat group with 500 members called the Wembley Jib, and was aware of two other groups including one with 800 members.'

The sheer entitlement in that is off the scale. Think so much of it comes down to that- so many selfish c*nts who think only for themselves.

Selfie taking, self-aggrandising nobodies
Offline Craig 🤔

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3822 on: Yesterday at 11:57:44 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:40:47 pm
As I've mentioned before in this thread imagine the ramifications if that had of been a terrorist group that had of burst into the stadium. Would have made the Manchester bombing look trivial in comparison.

This is exactly it, and why is more not being made of it.

It takes one guy breaking in with bad intentions to cause a catastrophe, yet there was not one person, there was hundreds. A well (in fact semi) organised group could have seen what was coming and planned to hit that stadium if they wanted.

As I said a few days ago - it proves the powers that be who run football in this country are not fit for purpose. Far from it.
Offline Andy82lfc

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3823 on: Today at 12:13:06 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 09:34:55 pm
He's right though.

You can end your comment by saying it's not his fault, but that doesn't take away from the fact you basically blamed him for "flashing his watch" (if having it on his wrist is flashing it). He was going from the stadium to the private stadium car park - he wasn't walking through the bronx.

No hes not as others have pointed out.

Also I never mentioned he should be blamed, I actually said he was 100% not at fault.
Offline Craig 🤔

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3824 on: Today at 12:22:50 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 12:13:06 am
No hes not as others have pointed out.

Also I never mentioned he should be blamed, I actually said he was 100% not at fault.

No, you followed up reasons you thought he should be blamed flashing his watch with a throw away he is not to blame.

Youre wrong. You victim blamed plain and simple. He should be able to walk from the box he was in to the car he parked in the private car park with a fancy watch on his wrist without he flashed his watch be a reason he got mugged.

It wasnt. The reason he got mugged is 100% on those who mugged him. Nothing else.
Offline buttersstotch

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3825 on: Today at 01:02:03 am »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 11:15:41 pm
'England fan who stormed Euro 2020 final at Wembley defends his actions':-

Pablo, 24, estimates at least 5,000 ticketless fans got into Wembley on Sunday and explains how they did it

www.theguardian.com/football/2021/jul/13/england-fan-who-stormed-euros-final-defends-his-actions


'Pablo set up a Telegram chat of around 200 ticketless fans. He was also a member of separate chat group with 500 members called the Wembley Jib, and was aware of two other groups including one with 800 members.'

What a c*nt. Hope somebody dobs him in. The entitlement of saying he'll do it again if England get the World Cup in 2030, what a prick.
Offline thejbs

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3826 on: Today at 01:12:19 am »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Yesterday at 03:41:26 pm
Often raised by Americans for why they can call it soccer. Its true, but it was never more than slang. Lots of Brits I know call NFL handegg as slang. I don't think it would be right for it to become the dominant descriptor in the nation.

That being said, language is constantly evolving and if I could be less senselessly annoyed by people using words that I don't like, I'd be a happier and more well rounded person.

Football and soccer were both nicknames for association football. Football became dominant as it was the term mainly used by the working class while the older, original nickname, soccer, was used by the upper classes. Soccer gained traction in the US as they already had their own football.  I would say that Handegg is different as its pejorative and it can refer to many sports, whereas soccer is not pejorative and is very specifically association football.

Agree wholeheartedly on your second point though 😂😂😂
Offline Gaz75

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3827 on: Today at 01:17:59 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 11:57:44 pm
This is exactly it, and why is more not being made of it.

It takes one guy breaking in with bad intentions to cause a catastrophe, yet there was not one person, there was hundreds. A well (in fact semi) organised group could have seen what was coming and planned to hit that stadium if they wanted.

As I said a few days ago - it proves the powers that be who run football in this country are not fit for purpose. Far from it.
yes, the powers that be as you say basically ignored what happened at old trafford. They should have come down hard at the time but instead let the likes of neville run the narrative. There was zero repercussions for what happened and I don't think that this was lost on the people involved at Wembley.
Offline 24∗7

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3828 on: Today at 06:48:45 am »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Yesterday at 07:11:25 pm
Back to a bit of the footy chat..
Christ, who let Lawro in?  :lickin
