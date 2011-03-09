As I've mentioned before in this thread imagine the ramifications if that had of been a terrorist group that had of burst into the stadium. Would have made the Manchester bombing look trivial in comparison.



This is exactly it, and why is more not being made of it.It takes one guy breaking in with bad intentions to cause a catastrophe, yet there was not one person, there was hundreds. A well (in fact semi) organised group could have seen what was coming and planned to hit that stadium if they wanted.As I said a few days ago - it proves the powers that be who run football in this country are not fit for purpose. Far from it.