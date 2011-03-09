Football has always had it's issues with some 'fans'. People expressing bewilderment to this fact, must have been living under a rock or something.



The main difference now is that over the past 11 years, we've had c*nts like Johnson, Frottage and Patel championing racism, xenophobia and bigotry. Not to mention a platform like social media to amplify their hate.



Football violence has nothing to do with Johnson,Frottage and Patel. Its always been part of English 'footballing culture', however it was suppressed in the early 90s due to Taylors report, use of CCTV and banning orders.



Me auld fella travelled home and away with the reds during the early 80s. The stories he has, they are unthinkable now. Literally taking your life into your own hands at some aways. It's an ugly part of football that we like to forget.



Yes, there was always violence and it was the ugly face of football. But due to political and mdia developments over the past decade this rottenness (is that a word?) has reached many in the so called middle of society. It manifests itself in racist abuse towards individuals as well as groups via social media. It manifests itself in a large percentage of US citizens believing their last election was stolen from Trump. It manifests itself in people voting for a fascist party like German AFD in a country that is responsible for the most unspeakable horrors ever. It manifests itself in Brexit and the ongoing aftereffects. It is like the floodgates are open and extreme voices, violent, destructive, divisive voices think they can be as loud as they want and will collect supporters and hangers-on along the way. Which unfortunately they do. Back in the 90s I did not think we would take that many steps backwards come 2021. Well, we did make progess, but also the doors are currently wide open for haters, fascists, phobes of all kind and some thouroughly confused people.The other day a friend if mine told me about a rumour he had heard from someone at work, and while it would stray too far to detail it here, it had to do with a terrorist attack against perceived foreigners in a city near our place and the shifting of blame and presenting a totally alternative narrative of what happened to the point of "they were criminals who only killed each other and we should be happy about it". I pushed back, but must say I am still shocked, because it showed the influence those dangerous voices wield - over basically decent people who are bombarded with lies and conspiracy stories and instead of learning to overcome possible prejudices and educate themselves about wrong thinking they get sucked into these tales.Oh and some great posts further up by SoS, by the way - said it much better than I ever could.