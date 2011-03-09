« previous next »
Author Topic: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *  (Read 54638 times)

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3760 on: Today at 04:43:08 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 03:36:08 pm
Seeing as Seattle is on the same longitude as northern Europe then yeah I can imagine them playing there in late June ;D

I'd be amazed if it was on the same longitude. I assume you mean latitude and it's not level with northern Europe. Northern Europe is generally above 50ºN which is deep into Canada.

Seattle (47.6ºN) is level with Central Europe - France, Switzerland, Austria, Hungary, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, China and Eastern Russia.

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3761 on: Today at 04:54:53 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 04:43:08 pm
I'd be amazed if it was on the same longitude. I assume you mean latitude and it's not level with northern Europe. Northern Europe is generally above 50ºN which is deep into Canada.

Seattle (47.6ºN) is level with Central Europe - France, Switzerland, Austria, Hungary, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, China and Eastern Russia.



Fucking hell Al did you wake up with your pedantic stick today or something? ;D
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3762 on: Today at 04:58:50 pm »
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3763 on: Today at 05:01:05 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 03:36:08 pm
Seeing as Seattle is on the same longitude as northern Europe then yeah I can imagine them playing there in late June ;D
Regardless of its exact location, just imagine there'll be another heat dome then...  :o
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3764 on: Today at 05:01:23 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:06:12 pm
I'm boycotting the whole tournament, it will not be on in our house.
Same here. I will hopefully be okay and fine with baking Xmas cookies and doing whatever, but the Qatar Cup will not happen for me at all. It is not that I am big into international tournments these days anyway, but that one I will skip completely, it's not even an argument.
  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3765 on: Today at 05:02:22 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 10:40:30 am
Was that a serious reply? Did you actually just go from that to talking about women getting raped and murdered?

 

Wasn't about his car.

Don't think any sensible discussion is allowed in here anymore by the looks of it mate. But yeah, it's shit but there are certainly some things you do to stop opportunistic pricks.

You're spot on by the way, some absolute nonsense replies.
  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3766 on: Today at 05:06:12 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 04:54:53 pm
Fucking hell Al did you wake up with your pedantic stick today or something? ;D

haha - I did an exhibition on John Harrison and Longitude at the Royal Observatory Greenwich years ago. One of the things I redesigned was the Meridian Line with a list of place-names inlaid and arranged by latitude. I always remember things like Chicago (which I think of as a northern American city) being level with Rome and New York being south of Istanbul.

They've tweaked it a few times since but I think it's still there.



  • No justice, no peace.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3767 on: Today at 05:06:42 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 04:54:53 pm
Fucking hell Al did you wake up with your pedantic stick today or something? ;D
Easy way to remember it - latitude - flat lines - flatitude.
  • No justice, no peace.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3768 on: Today at 05:07:13 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 05:06:12 pm
haha - I did an exhibition on John Harrison and Longitude at the Royal Observatory Greenwich years ago. One of the things I redesigned was the Meridian Line with a list of place-names inlaid and arranged by latitude. I always remember things like Chicago (which I think of as a northern American city) being level with Rome and New York being south of Istanbul.

They've tweaked it a few times since but I think it's still there.




woah you did this?? i've stood on that line!
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3769 on: Today at 05:07:47 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:31:49 am
Football has always had it's issues with some 'fans'.  People expressing bewilderment to this fact, must have been living under a rock or something.

The main difference now is that over the past 11 years, we've had c*nts like Johnson, Frottage and Patel championing racism, xenophobia and bigotry.  Not to mention a platform like social media to amplify their hate.
Quote from: OOS on Today at 09:52:05 am
Football violence has nothing to do with Johnson,Frottage and Patel. Its always been part of English 'footballing culture', however it was suppressed in the early 90s due to Taylors report, use of CCTV and banning orders.

Me auld fella travelled home and away with the reds during the early 80s. The stories he has, they are unthinkable now. Literally taking your life into your own hands at some aways. It's an ugly part of football that we like to forget.
Yes, there was always violence and it was the ugly face of football. But due to political and mdia developments over the past decade this rottenness (is that a word?) has reached many in the so called middle of society. It manifests itself in racist abuse towards individuals as well as groups via social media. It manifests itself in a large percentage of US citizens believing their last election was stolen from Trump. It manifests itself in people voting for a fascist party like German AFD in a country that is responsible for the most unspeakable horrors ever. It manifests itself in Brexit and the ongoing aftereffects. It is like the floodgates are open and extreme voices, violent, destructive, divisive voices think they can be as loud as they want and will collect supporters and hangers-on along the way. Which unfortunately they do. Back in the 90s I did not think we would take that many steps backwards come 2021. Well, we did make progess, but also the doors are currently wide open for haters, fascists, phobes of all kind and some thouroughly confused people.

The other day a friend if mine told me about a rumour he had heard from someone at work, and while it would stray too far to detail it here, it had to do with a terrorist attack against perceived foreigners in a city near our place and the shifting of blame and presenting a totally alternative narrative of what happened to the point of "they were criminals who only killed each other and we should be happy about it". I pushed back, but must say I am still shocked, because it showed the influence those dangerous voices wield - over basically decent people who are bombarded with lies and conspiracy stories and instead of learning to overcome possible prejudices and educate themselves about wrong thinking they get sucked into these tales.

Oh and some great posts further up by SoS, by the way - said it much better than I ever could.  :thumbup
  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3770 on: Today at 05:10:07 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 11:00:29 am
Because people should be able to attend an event without fear of being mugged, beaten up, racially abused etc...

Why should society bend for these idiots?

Why should society bend, what does that even mean? You lock your house when you leave for the day? Do you walk around with cash sticking out your back pocket?

If I was in a crowd like that with a 40k watch on it would be off my wrist and secured in my pocket in a heartbeat. The guy made a mistake around scumbags, he didn't deserve what happened, but you can bet he won't make that mistake again. Simple as that.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3771 on: Today at 05:10:43 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 05:07:13 pm
woah you did this?? i've stood on that line!

Yeah I'm a little bit star struck off the back of that an all. :)
