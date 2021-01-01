I really dont think you can let them off because 'football violence has always been a thing'
There is absolutely no doubt that those three, and of course others, have emboldened racists in this country and I imagine actually created quite a few too. When there are stories of Italian families getting racist abuse from England 'fans' I'm not sure you can absolve people who have spent a decade telling us we want no part of Europe and foreigners are bad.
I have to agree with you here. I was a young match-going fan in the 70s onwards so know all about what it was like back then. In my lifetime, there have always been issues, but I've neve known the mindset that fuels these issues pushed so vigorously as it is now by politicians and Media alike.
We have right-wing politicians and Media who actively use division, mistrust, ignorance and fear to their own ends. On the world scale we've also had Trump actively endorsing outright racism and hatred. Frottage has done the same here.
Human beings can be wonderful, amazing, constructive creatures, but also have the capacity to be vile, selfish, ugly and destructive twats too. The likes of Johnson, Frottage, Trump etc have spent years driving wedges between people / communities Andy appealing to the lowest common denominator. They have spent years emboldening racists, the selfish, the greedy and the bigoted, then when it kicks off they say how appalled they are and how it had nothing to do with them.
Their likes always spring to mind when I hear Eton Rifles by The Jam. There is a line that goes : "What a catalyst you turned out to be, loaded the guns then you run off home for your tea, left me standing like a naughty schoolboy..."
To me, it's these kinds of people and media who are sowing the seeds and loading the guns. Then, they do one and wait for it to kick off. Afterwards, they come in acting shocked and appalled whilst saying "nothing to do with us, guv." Leaving the perpetrators they helped embolden and, in some cases create, hung out to dry whilst they pontificate and act the good guys.
They are like arsonists. They set fires, then stand back and watch the carnage like an innocent observer, commenting on how terrible it is. The fires of hate, division, the cult of self, racism, bigotry etc have been burning for a long time, but those names mentioned, along with many others, have had the bellows out and have been fanning the flames for a long time now, making it actually seem acceptable. Well, until it kicks off and, as The Jam stated, "they run off home for their tea", taking no responsibility whatsoever.