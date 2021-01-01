I fucking despair, I really do.

I still stand by my choice not to be a killjoy and spoil it for others, but when they lost I wasn't arsed, but I felt for the players.



I hate to bring it back to us, but we've been vilified for things we haven't done, there's been huge pile ons over things we have done, minor incidents have been elevated to acts of war by the media which help to stoke up the anti-scouse rhetoric.



The bottom line is we get judged by the the type of people that have attacked opposition fans just for being there, that have stormed gates in an actual drunken mob, that routinely treat away games as some kind of invasion.



I've spoken to and drunk with fans from different countries in Liverpool over the years and one of the common themes is how well they get treated in Liverpool, compared with certain other UK cities (that tend to provide support for the national team). I know we aren't perfect and that we have some selfish twats that attach themselves to us, but in general we know how to behave, we like to meet opposition fans and celebrate rather than fight.



There's always been this malevolent undercurrent in this country, it was stifled for a while, but the whole divisive nature of the Brexit debate when high profile politicians effectively rearmed the racists and told them" go on lads, it's OK, we've got your backs" has put us back about 40 years.



The whole gammon culture, the under educated and poorly socialised white British male, but it goes wider than that. There's the women who get their politics from social media and spread offensive memes and enable their husbands, boyfriends and sons. Then there's the posh colonial types that are suspicious of anything foreign. These are all useful idiots to the bigots in the press and in politics who will stir up hate to make money and will tolerate anything to get their votes.



But it's important not to fall into self loathing, there's decent people in multicultural Britain as Scatmans recent post alluded to. What needs to happen is that these people need to be made to justify themselves and their views. They need to be more open, not hide behind what they think is anonymity online or the anonymity of a mob.



Then we can all make a choice. Whether to continue to socialise with them, whether to use the same pubs as them, whether to employ them either as bosses or tradesmen, whether to serve them in shops/restaurants. As Debs has said, she's even fucked off family members for some of the shite they spew. I'd like to think some have just been badly influenced and can be educated, so I always hope that people can realise their mistakes and change. But for the ones that won't or can't? I'm not sure they desrve to be treated as part of a civilised society.