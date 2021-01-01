« previous next »
Author Topic: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *

Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,179
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #3640 on: Today at 10:59:58 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 10:41:12 am
The rain probably helped

And they wouldn't have been able to get in bars etc, so it was a case of go home. A hot day/evening would have made it worse.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Mister men

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,672
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #3641 on: Today at 11:00:29 am
Quote from: Spongebob Redpants on Today at 10:04:57 am
He can park where he likes mate , it's his choice .

Let's be honest , it was always going to be moody around Wembley on the day of the game , so why set yourself up that way ?

Because people should be able to attend an event without fear of being mugged, beaten up, racially abused etc...

Why should society bend for these idiots?
Logged

fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,727
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #3642 on: Today at 11:00:29 am
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:44:32 am
That Old Trafford Semi-Final is a reminder that we have a good many pricks in our own support who tend to show up for the big games coked up desperate to cause shit. Remember the state we left OT in that day? Munich 58 scrawled over the walls, jokes about Harold Shipman, bogs smashed up etc etc.

I feel like a broken record saying this but it does my head in seeing people on social media almost revelling in what happened on Sunday as it justifies their choice not to support the national team but totally ignoring the fact that it goes on at club level too, Athens 07 was similar in terms of the bunking in but the Greeks are armed with machine guns so it never got as bad thankfully.

The disgusting abuse Rashford, Sancho and Saka got is commonplace for us whenever we lose, I had some divvy tell me yeah but Ive seen the location of the accounts doing it and it isnt scousers as if a) that makes it any better and b) is even true which I sincerely doubt having seen some disgusting shit on away coaches in the past.

Of course there is a very valid argument that with England fans its on another level, and Im not for a minute excusing it by saying look it happens everywhere, its fucking vile and it needs sorting but we have a much better chance of sorting it if we admit it goes on everywhere (albeit to varying degrees) rather than the tribalistic nonsense I keep seeing whereby its an England problem just as it was a Liverpool problem when the media got on it after Athens and I had to repeatedly defend myself against accusations of bunking in and horrible comments like youd think you lot would know better after Hillsborough despite showing up with a valid ticket, sober and polite but still being subject to a nightmare to get in because of some utter pricks in our support ruining it for everyone else.

You seem quite keen to make this a 'Liverpool supporters are just as bad' thing, and I'm not quite sure why.

Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,855
  • Dutch Class
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #3643 on: Today at 11:02:58 am
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 10:22:29 am


I understand that. I should have clarified as in when Wembley was being rebuilt, surely someone must have considered the possibility of issues happening if the surrounding area got built up.

I actually agree with Henry Winter for once on this

Quote
Henry Winter@henrywinter
A security cordon is obviously needed further out but Wembley area was redesigned by developers and authorities with no real thought for this.

Compare Wembley to the Allianz Arena. It's away from the city in an area that isn't built up,  has transportation access (U-Bahn and Autobahn) and has plenty of space for crowd management


 
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:23:46 am
Wembley should never have been rebuilt where it was. IF it had to be built in the capital area, then they needed to find a clear area, going outside the M25 if needed. The reality though is, it should have been built in the Midlands, near the M6/M42/M40 links. The country isn't just London after all.

100% agree. They should have just done what Germany, Italy, France and Spain do and have the matches around the country
Logged

Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,061
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #3644 on: Today at 11:05:35 am
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:44:32 am

Snip


Good post.

Theres a fair few examples of a very small minority of fans being a nightmare.

2006 SF is an obvious example. I loved that day but there was an under current of people wanting to destroy stuff throughout. Athens a year later was worse. That was a low point.

Theres other examples of things Ive seen stretching back to the 80s that tell me we have a v.small element of thugs in our fanbase. Tends to be semi finals, finals or generally big games that either bring out the worst in people or bring this small minority to the games.

Its not on the same level as England but if youve gone the game regularly at any point its hard to argue we havent got that small element in our fanbase.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,179
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #3645 on: Today at 11:06:25 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:52:11 am
It was deffo a "lets smash the place up" attitude that day.

Wasn't it shortly after that injury time winner they scored against us there with Neville acting the twat in front of us?

Doesn't excuse those responsible one bit, but revenge for that day seemed to be part of it and the Chelsea/Mourinho hatred was at its peak which stoked the fires all the more.

I do think we've cleaned up our act a bit since then and Athens in terms of big games. There was more a party atmosphere in Kiev/Madrid in particular, helped by an enhanced fan culture with the likes of the Boss nights.With a fanbase our size though there's always going to be idiots acting up somewhere (Pier Head/Madrid and City bus incidents).

 England get the accumulation of every town's idiots and there's always an undercurrent of people who get increasingly aggressive and unpleasant with every pint.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:21:00 am by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,646
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #3646 on: Today at 11:10:27 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:00:29 am
You seem quite keen to make this a 'Liverpool supporters are just as bad' thing, and I'm not quite sure why.

Ive actually said in that post specifically theres a very valid argument that with England fans its on another level.

The reason Im pointing it out is because I keep seeing people making tribalistic comments that its England fans when the reality is its a nationwide problem which needs addressing. Youve a far higher chance of addressing it by acknowledging the problem exists across the country and targeting it than taking the attitude of this is why I dont support England whilst simultaneously ignoring that Neco Williams was forced to delete his social media account for missing a penalty in a friendly (granted that specific wasnt racist abuse but theres more than enough examples of that happening as well.)

To be clear Ive been to 2 England games in my life, one of which was a friendly and one a qualifier against Malta, both of which are not big games, Ive been to hundreds of Liverpool matches so of course my exposure to Liverpool is greater than England. Im sure its far worse at England games than it is at Liverpool games but it is nevertheless present at Liverpool games (and on Liverpool social media) and Im sick of seeing people claiming that it isnt as its exactly that attitude which allows it to thrive.

Logged

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,748
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #3647 on: Today at 11:12:40 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:06:25 am
Wasn't it shortly after that injury time winner they scored against us there with Neville acting the twat in front of us?

Doesn't excuse those responsible one bit, but revenge for that day seemed to be part of it and the Chelsea/Mourinho hatred was at its peak which stoked the fires all the more.

I do think we've cleaned up our act a bit since then and Athens in terms of big games. There was more a party atmosphere in Kiev/Madrid in particular, helped by an enhanced fan culture with the likes of the Boss nights.With a fanbase our size though there's always going to be idiots acting up somewhere (Pier Head/Madrid and City bus incidents).

We'd knocked them out at Anfield and they'd damaged the Anny Road, setting things on fire and the accusations of shit covered bogroll being dropped on them, so for some it may have been revenge for that?
Logged

Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,264
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #3648 on: Today at 11:13:33 am
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 11:05:35 am
Good post.

Theres a fair few examples of a very small minority of fans being a nightmare.

2006 SF is an obvious example. I loved that day but there was an under current of people wanting to destroy stuff throughout. Athens a year later was worse. That was a low point.

Theres other examples of things Ive seen stretching back to the 80s that tell me we have a v.small element of thugs in our fanbase. Tends to be semi finals, finals or generally big games that either bring out the worst in people or bring this small minority to the games.

Its not on the same level as England but if youve gone the game regularly at any point its hard to argue we havent got that small element in our fanbase.[/b]

Exactly.  Every single club as that element.  It is how football has been for as long as I can remember.
Logged

stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,318
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #3649 on: Today at 11:14:21 am
Those England fans are morons and deserve nothing. Racist scum
Logged

redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,962
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #3650 on: Today at 11:15:13 am
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 10:36:10 am
The fans breaking into the stadium was barely mentioned or just glossed over on the BBC one coverage of the game? Was this the same on ITV?

Yeah, they covered it a fair bit on a couple of occasions that I saw to be fair, with the pundits in the studio and also a reporter on Wembley Way. Also mentioned it on comms during the game about how crowded some areas looked.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,179
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #3651 on: Today at 11:17:43 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:56:59 am
Lets not go into the realms of fantasy.

More the point that if it was a knock out rather than a group game, it would have been chaos.  There was no jeopardy on it for England.

Obviously highly improbable, but Wales reached the semi of the previous Euros and Denmark this time.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,173
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #3652 on: Today at 11:24:33 am
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 12:25:25 am
I believe the problem is that the kind of attitudes that lead to the shame everyone witnessed yesterday are endemic throughout English society and culture. Yes, there are many genuinely fantastic people in the country too, but there is something within the English psyche that is absolutely rotten and, when it is given an opportunity to manifest itself such as yesterday, it shows up and does its thing. I'm not a betting man, but I'd have put everything I own on yesterday panning out as it did.

I'm not in the least bit patriotic. I find it a weird concept, but I'm not a bitter man or a killjoy either. Despite not having any real interest in international football, it still would have been nice to have been able to have wanted the England team to do well last night, but I just couldn't. My partner and I went out to avoid the whole thing and get away from it all. Now it really shouldn't be like that, yet we both find the entire England circus somewhat repulsive.

I'd love to be able to say that my mind had been changed for the better after last night, but events have just seen me distance myself further. The sinister atmosphere reported by so many people is something I fully expected, as was the violence, the xenophobia, the wanton destruction and the selfishness. Also, much of the media has shown itself for what we know they are. Embracing cheating when the cheat wears an England shirt, as they did with Sterling in the semi, which I saw on the news and read about in here. Also the virtual news blackout on the shameful scenes in London yesterday. It's also predictable and so typical of this country and how it works. The prevailing mindset is rancid, and given a platform on which to present itself, it does with monotonous regularity.

The other England threads were locked, and I can understand why, but within those threads many people touched on the real, raw truth about a lot of what is wrong with this country and its prevailing attitudes. It's those very attitudes that turn an awful lot of good, decent people away from the flag-waving, xenophobic circus that surrounds England in general and the England football circus in particular. Sadly for the decent human beings within the England team, the overall stench just never goes away.

I read the post by 24*7 further up the thread and I thought it was a really good post. Hopefully the upstanding young lads in the England squad really can help change attitudes. Maybe at some point, more decent English people will be able to feel comfortable getting behind the England team in competition. I'd welcome that for sure. They are fighting one hell of an uphill task though, given prevailing culture here. A culture that leads to exactly what happened on Sunday, then turns around and takes no responsibility for it whatsoever. A culture that sows the seeds, then distances itself from the crop it produces. As I said, it's rancid.

I might get my knuckles rapped for this post, with it being the match thread, and fair enough. I didn't even watch the game so maybe shouldn't comment, but what happened on Sunday was as predictable as the sun rising in the morning and setting at night. The reasons why this is so are in plain sight. Many of those reasons were discussed in the locked threads. It's just so sad yet also so inevitable that, yet again, the results of moronic media, moronic politics and moronic, brainless prevailing culture in this country stole the show once more at an event that really should have been a celebration, win or lose.


Sums how I feel, just far more eloquently than I could ever manage.
Logged

Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,533
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #3653 on: Today at 11:25:15 am
I fucking despair, I really do.
I still stand by my choice not to be a killjoy and spoil it for others, but when they lost I wasn't arsed, but I felt for the players.

I hate to bring it back to us, but we've been vilified for things we haven't done, there's been huge pile ons over things we have done, minor incidents have been elevated to acts of war by the media which help to stoke up the anti-scouse rhetoric.

The bottom line is we get judged by the the type of people that have attacked opposition fans just for being there, that have stormed gates in an actual drunken mob, that routinely treat away games as some kind of invasion.

I've spoken to and drunk with fans from different countries in Liverpool over the years and one of the common themes is how well they get treated in Liverpool, compared with certain other UK cities (that tend to provide support for the national team). I know we aren't perfect and that we have some selfish twats that attach themselves to us, but in general we know how to behave, we like to meet opposition fans and celebrate rather than fight.

There's always been this malevolent undercurrent in this country, it was stifled for a while, but the whole divisive nature of the Brexit debate when high profile politicians effectively rearmed the racists and told them" go on lads, it's OK, we've got your backs" has put us back about 40 years.

The whole gammon culture, the under educated and poorly socialised white British male, but it goes wider than that. There's the women who get their politics from social media and spread offensive memes and enable their husbands, boyfriends and sons. Then there's the posh colonial types that are suspicious of anything foreign. These are all useful idiots to the bigots in the press and in politics who will stir up hate to make money and will tolerate anything to get their votes.

But it's important not to fall into self loathing, there's decent people in multicultural Britain as Scatmans recent post alluded to. What needs to happen is that these people need to be made to justify themselves and their views. They need to be more open, not hide behind what they think is anonymity online or the anonymity of a mob.

Then we can all make a choice. Whether to continue to socialise with them, whether to use the same pubs as them, whether to employ them either as bosses or tradesmen, whether to serve them in shops/restaurants. As Debs has said, she's even fucked off family members for some of the shite they spew. I'd like to think some have just been badly influenced and can be educated, so I always hope that people can realise their mistakes and change. But for the ones that won't or can't? I'm not sure they desrve to be treated as part of a civilised society.
Logged

Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,594
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #3654 on: Today at 11:29:46 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 09:55:17 am
I really dont think you can let them off because 'football violence has always been a thing'

There is absolutely no doubt that those three, and of course others, have emboldened racists in this country and I imagine actually created quite a few too. When there are stories of Italian families getting racist abuse from England 'fans' I'm not sure you can absolve people who have spent a decade telling us we want no part of Europe and foreigners are bad.

Indeed, for a while football in england has worked hard to get it's house in order with that element of the fans, but these politicians have worked even harder to make xenophobia and racism more mainstream and revitalised that side of the england support in the process.
Logged

Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,594
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #3655 on: Today at 11:43:25 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:13:33 am
Exactly.  Every single club as that element.  It is how football has been for as long as I can remember.

It does seem like the clubs try harder than the national side to minimise the size of that group though, haven't even the likes of Chelsea have banned fans (but not players  ::)) for racism in recent pre-covid seasons? It seems like there is not the same impetus when it comes to the national side, despite it seeming to have a much higher proportion of twats following them to cause trouble than the clubs have and the media seem to be complicit in it too as shown by the contrast between a bottle of Koppaberg and a multiple location near-riot like we saw the other day.
Logged

Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #3656 on: Today at 11:43:51 am
Well at least we can now all get on with looking forward to a tournament based in a country where homosexuality and adultery are illegal and indentured servitude is just another fun part of day to day life.

I'd say let's see how the British broadcasters cover those rather awkward aspects of the World Cup, but I doubt they will, and I won't be watching anyway.
Logged

Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,646
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #3657 on: Today at 11:45:30 am
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 11:43:51 am
Well at least we can now all get on with looking forward to a tournament based in a country where homosexuality and adultery are illegal and indentured servitude is just another fun part of day to day life.

I'd say let's see how the British broadcasters cover those rather awkward aspects of the World Cup, but I doubt they will, and I won't be watching anyway.

The positive being that if the England fans try and shit like on Sunday the repercussions will be considerably more severe!
Logged

Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,506
  • Bam!
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #3658 on: Today at 11:46:20 am
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 11:45:30 am
The positive being that if the England fans try and shit like on Sunday the repercussions will be considerably more severe!

Very true, let's hope none of them hold hands in public!
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,179
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #3659 on: Today at 11:48:48 am
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 11:29:46 am
Indeed, for a while football in england has worked hard to get it's house in order with that element of the fans, but these politicians have worked even harder to make xenophobia and racism more mainstream and revitalised that side of the england support in the process.

In that Athletic piece it states how the FA have been concerned with more disorder from England fans in recent years and general anti-social behaviour on the away games with trouble in places like Seville and Amsterdam and the 2016 Euros. It was mitigated somewhat by the fact none of the trouble causers would have dared traveling to Russia for the last World Cup and the ones that did go behaved.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:51:02 am by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,494
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #3660 on: Today at 11:53:27 am
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 03:22:28 am
With their national teams, think you're correct.

Problems of the same virulent sort between Welsh and Scottish clubs, though...

the problem between Swansea and Cardiff and Bangor and Caernarfon have fuck all to do with the British empire :lmao

(I cant speak for Scotland)
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,736
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #3661 on: Today at 11:54:55 am
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:44:32 am
That Old Trafford Semi-Final is a reminder that we have a good many pricks in our own support who tend to show up for the big games coked up desperate to cause shit. Remember the state we left OT in that day? Munich 58 scrawled over the walls, jokes about Harold Shipman, bogs smashed up etc etc.

I feel like a broken record saying this but it does my head in seeing people on social media almost revelling in what happened on Sunday as it justifies their choice not to support the national team but totally ignoring the fact that it goes on at club level too, Athens 07 was similar in terms of the bunking in but the Greeks are armed with machine guns so it never got as bad thankfully.

The disgusting abuse Rashford, Sancho and Saka got is commonplace for us whenever we lose, I had some divvy tell me yeah but Ive seen the location of the accounts doing it and it isnt scousers as if a) that makes it any better and b) is even true which I sincerely doubt having seen some disgusting shit on away coaches in the past.

Of course there is a very valid argument that with England fans its on another level, and Im not for a minute excusing it by saying look it happens everywhere, its fucking vile and it needs sorting but we have a much better chance of sorting it if we admit it goes on everywhere (albeit to varying degrees) rather than the tribalistic nonsense I keep seeing whereby its an England problem just as it was a Liverpool problem when the media got on it after Athens and I had to repeatedly defend myself against accusations of bunking in and horrible comments like youd think you lot would know better after Hillsborough despite showing up with a valid ticket, sober and polite but still being subject to a nightmare to get in because of some utter pricks in our support ruining it for everyone else.

Have to say, the lengths of whataboutery you're going to in order to excuse the culture of boneheaded violence and pigshit-thick thuggery that runs through England's core support like a bar of rock is really quite puzzling....
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,415
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #3662 on: Today at 11:57:27 am
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 11:54:55 am
Have to say, the lengths of whataboutery you're going to in order to excuse the culture of boneheaded violence and pigshit-thick thuggery that runs through England's core support like a bar of rock is really quite puzzling....

Yeah it's got really strange on here lately, talk about a dive from Kane and people scream Suarez and Salah at you, a bad tackle and Gerrard doing Naysmith about 2 decades ago is thrown at you now this. It's a bit odd.
Logged

Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,514
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #3663 on: Today at 11:58:46 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 09:55:17 am
I really dont think you can let them off because 'football violence has always been a thing'

There is absolutely no doubt that those three, and of course others, have emboldened racists in this country and I imagine actually created quite a few too. When there are stories of Italian families getting racist abuse from England 'fans' I'm not sure you can absolve people who have spent a decade telling us we want no part of Europe and foreigners are bad.
I have to agree with you here. I was a young match-going fan in the 70s onwards so know all about what it was like back then. In my lifetime, there have always been issues, but I've neve known the mindset that fuels these issues pushed so vigorously as it is now by politicians and Media alike.

We have right-wing politicians and Media who actively use division, mistrust, ignorance and fear to their own ends. On the world scale we've also had Trump actively endorsing outright racism and hatred. Frottage has done the same here.

Human beings can be wonderful, amazing, constructive creatures, but also have the capacity to be vile, selfish, ugly and destructive twats too. The likes of Johnson, Frottage, Trump etc have spent years driving wedges between people / communities Andy appealing to the lowest common denominator. They have spent years emboldening racists, the selfish, the greedy and the bigoted, then when it kicks off they say how appalled they are and how it had nothing to do with them.

Their likes always spring to mind when I hear Eton Rifles by The Jam. There is a line that goes : "What a catalyst you turned out to be, loaded the guns then you run off home for your tea, left me standing like a naughty schoolboy..."

To me, it's these kinds of people and media who are sowing the seeds and loading the guns. Then, they do one and wait for it to kick off. Afterwards, they come in acting shocked and appalled whilst saying "nothing to do with us, guv." Leaving the perpetrators they helped embolden and, in some cases create, hung out to dry whilst they pontificate and act the good guys.

They are like arsonists. They set fires, then stand back and watch the carnage like an innocent observer, commenting on how terrible it is. The fires of hate, division, the cult of self, racism, bigotry etc have been burning for a long time, but those names mentioned, along with many others, have had the bellows out and have been fanning the flames for a long time now, making it actually seem acceptable. Well, until it kicks off and, as The Jam stated, "they run off home for their tea", taking no responsibility whatsoever.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:05:38 pm by Son of Spion＊ »
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,646
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #3664 on: Today at 11:59:43 am
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 11:54:55 am
Have to say, the lengths of whataboutery you're going to in order to excuse the culture of boneheaded violence and pigshit-thick thuggery that runs through England's core support like a bar of rock is really quite puzzling....

In what way is that post excusing that culture?
Logged

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,748
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #3665 on: Today at 12:06:12 pm
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 11:43:51 am
Well at least we can now all get on with looking forward to a tournament based in a country where homosexuality and adultery are illegal and indentured servitude is just another fun part of day to day life.

I'd say let's see how the British broadcasters cover those rather awkward aspects of the World Cup, but I doubt they will, and I won't be watching anyway.

I'm boycotting the whole tournament, it will not be on in our house.
Logged

Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,494
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #3666 on: Today at 12:07:14 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:57:27 am
Yeah it's got really strange on here lately, talk about a dive from Kane and people scream Suarez and Salah at you, a bad tackle and Gerrard doing Naysmith about 2 decades ago is thrown at you now this. It's a bit odd.

very odd. it has been only 2 or 3 - just stuff getting repeated I think. But weird none the less.

No one claims our supporters, or any club side supporters are all angels. But as the quote you posted said -  its whataboutery of the highest order.   

What happened on Sunday, not just at Wembley but in the run up to it through the day, was a whole different level of vile, disgusting and yep hugely criminal and very dangrous behaviour. Thank fuck there wasnt a crush that severely injured people, or even worse.

Using our very legitimate peno in Madrid as justification of Sterlings cheating was a real highlight mind!
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

kloppismydad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,709
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #3667 on: Today at 12:14:29 pm
These young footballers can bring a change to British society, and hold the government accountable for their behaviour:

https://twitter.com/OfficialTM_3/status/1414655312074784785

I hope rivalries are put aside in the coming season and the likes of Mings are applauded for their stand
Logged
Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 am
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

After every second place finish we failed to capitalise

Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,061
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #3668 on: Today at 12:14:55 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 11:54:55 am
Have to say, the lengths of whataboutery you're going to in order to excuse the culture of boneheaded violence and pigshit-thick thuggery that runs through England's core support like a bar of rock is really quite puzzling....

Im not sure that was the purpose of the original post.

I thought it was more saying that every supporter base, whether club or international, will have some troublemakers associated with them. This includes our own supporter base.

I didnt think it was equating our transgressions in recent years to England supporters or trying to excuse England fan behaviour by highlighting our own issues. I thought it was more pointing out that theres that element within every supporter base, though the numbers might differ as well as their potential motives.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,514
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #3669 on: Today at 12:16:27 pm
Quote from: Rich on Today at 10:32:15 am
What has him getting mugged got to do with english football fans?  I've been mugged in Liverpool on a matchday; I don't blame Liverpool supporters.  My mate got mugged at Madrid away; we didn't blame Madridistas.
When I was a kid I got mugged in Stanley Park after a game by a fellow Red.

He wasn't all that bad though, as he demanded my scarf, but I talked him into just taking my rosette instead. 😀

But anyway, I blame you all. You Red bastards. 😭
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

S

  • pineless
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,514
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #3670 on: Today at 12:19:21 pm
This trend of taking of your runners up medal is cringeworthy. Learn how to lose. Kind of late I know but Ive just watched the trophy ceremony for the first time. I knew Henderson would leave his on. Just as it was obvious Sterling would remove his.
Logged

Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,264
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #3671 on: Today at 12:20:21 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 11:43:25 am
It does seem like the clubs try harder than the national side to minimise the size of that group though, haven't even the likes of Chelsea have banned fans (but not players  ::)) for racism in recent pre-covid seasons? It seems like there is not the same impetus when it comes to the national side, despite it seeming to have a much higher proportion of twats following them to cause trouble than the clubs have and the media seem to be complicit in it too as shown by the contrast between a bottle of Koppaberg and a multiple location near-riot like we saw the other day.

I agree.  It's also going to be less of an issue, due to the fact that it's only a club, compared to the national side too.

There is no doubt that England have had long-term issues there, and as I said earlier, it's been stoked up recently (and amplified) by bigots/racists in the public eye, as well as social media and the xenophobic English media

The players need to take action I think, as there seems to be little top-down governance.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:21:57 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

S

  • pineless
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,514
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #3672 on: Today at 12:20:31 pm
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 12:14:29 pm
These young footballers can bring a change to British society, and hold the government accountable for their behaviour:

https://twitter.com/OfficialTM_3/status/1414655312074784785

I hope rivalries are put aside in the coming season and the likes of Mings are applauded for their stand
Yeah that was great from Mings but honestly, I cant see the last part of your post happening. It never does.
Logged

Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,514
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #3673 on: Today at 12:20:53 pm
Quote from: OOS on Today at 10:35:57 am
There were over 300 arrests after the 1996 semi final. Cars overturned and windows smashed, mounted police charging crowds. A russian woman was seriously injured in a stabbing, they mistakenly thought she was German.

Similar shite happened in 2000. Not excusing it, this shite has always been here.
Yep, there was a lot of problems in '96.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,179
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #3674 on: Today at 12:
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:07:14 pm
very odd. it has been only 2 or 3 - just stuff getting repeated I think. But weird none the less.

No one claims our supporters, or any club side supporters are all angels. But as the quote you posted said -  its whataboutery of the highest order.   

What happened on Sunday, not just at Wembley but in the run up to it through the day, was a whole different level of vile, disgusting and yep hugely criminal and very dangrous behaviour. Thank fuck there wasnt a crush that severely injured people, or even worse.

Using our very legitimate peno in Madrid as justification of Sterlings cheating was a real highlight mind!

Arguably the worst day of football related disorder in this country in the 30 year Premier League era. All for what was essentially a test event in the middle of a pandemic and supposed to be a great occasion.

A few others like West Ham-Millwall a few years ago.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,134
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3675 on: Today at 12:25:08 pm »
Lots of great insight and feedback about what people see when they're at matches watching us, the England team, or the lower divisions.

What I'd like to know is. If it's that bad and people are repulsed by it why isn't it called out? I know people don't like being called a dobber, but what would rather? Dickheads on the terraces or safe places to take your kids to watch their favourite sport.

If you're at a match and some shithead is staining our clubs reputation get them kicked out. Give that place to someone who's on the waiting list.

"The Standard You Walk Past Is The Standard You Accept"
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,646
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3676 on: Today at 12:28:34 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 12:14:55 pm
Im not sure that was the purpose of the original post.

I thought it was more saying that every supporter base, whether club or international, will have some troublemakers associated with them. This includes our own supporter base.

I didnt think it was equating our transgressions in recent years to England supporters or trying to excuse England fan behaviour by highlighting our own issues. I thought it was more pointing out that theres that element within every supporter base, though the numbers might differ as well as their potential motives.

That is what I meant yes

Its just simply that wed do well to acknowledge that this shit is everywhere as a few of the attitudes Ive seen over the last 24 hours seemed very thats why I dont support England whilst ignoring that it goes on in our own club (especially with the online racist abuse which is off the charts with its regularity, its at the point now where when a football team loses I expect to see a headline about it the following day.)

Certainly not excusing the behaviour was was frankly vile and certainly not using our own transgressions to make it appear less severe. Thats wasnt my point at all. I really couldnt give a fuck what reputation England fans get as it doesnt include me.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,179
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3677 on: Today at 12:29:13 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 12:20:53 pm
Yep, there was a lot of problems in '96.

England-Scotland kicked off at Trafalgar Square IIRC. The media were trying to keep a lid on the trouble then, as incidents like England fans getting the game abandoned in Dublin in 95 were putting the tournament in doubt, or the Palace fan that got killed and Cantona kicking the fan etc.

I remember a piece by Brian Reade in The Mirror, it would have been about a decade ago now, maybe in the dying days of New Labour, and he was referencing the trouble at Euro 96 (regarding the attacks on German fans etc) and celebrating how England as a country is more tolerant now and England fans had slowly detoxified from that and then the scenes at the next Euros in Belgium or the World Cup in France. It's as bad as ever now for idiots, unless it's prohibitive for them to travel (i.e. World Cups in Russia, South Africa and Brazil and next one in Qatar). Therefore, they act up in Euros or Euro qualifiers or Nation's League games.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,727
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3678 on: Today at 12:36:37 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 12:28:34 pm
That is what I meant yes

Its just simply that wed do well to acknowledge that this shit is everywhere as a few of the attitudes Ive seen over the last 24 hours seemed very thats why I dont support England whilst ignoring that it goes on in our own club (especially with the online racist abuse which is off the charts with its regularity, its at the point now where when a football team loses I expect to see a headline about it the following day.)

Certainly not excusing the behaviour was was frankly vile and certainly not using our own transgressions to make it appear less severe. Thats wasnt my point at all. I really couldnt give a fuck what reputation England fans get as it doesnt include me.

The two things frankly should be kept completely separate.

Until social media starts making people accountable then there's really no point saying 'x, y or z has racist supporters' as proven by the abuse certain footballers get. If you can register online completely anonymously then whatever club/country you say you follow is irrelevant.
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."
