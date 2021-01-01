« previous next »
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3640 on: Today at 10:59:58 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 10:41:12 am
The rain probably helped

And they wouldn't have been able to get in bars etc, so it was a case of go home. A hot day/evening would have made it worse.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3641 on: Today at 11:00:29 am »
Quote from: Spongebob Redpants on Today at 10:04:57 am
He can park where he likes mate , it's his choice .

Let's be honest , it was always going to be moody around Wembley on the day of the game , so why set yourself up that way ?

Because people should be able to attend an event without fear of being mugged, beaten up, racially abused etc...

Why should society bend for these idiots?
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3642 on: Today at 11:00:29 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:44:32 am
That Old Trafford Semi-Final is a reminder that we have a good many pricks in our own support who tend to show up for the big games coked up desperate to cause shit. Remember the state we left OT in that day? Munich 58 scrawled over the walls, jokes about Harold Shipman, bogs smashed up etc etc.

I feel like a broken record saying this but it does my head in seeing people on social media almost revelling in what happened on Sunday as it justifies their choice not to support the national team but totally ignoring the fact that it goes on at club level too, Athens 07 was similar in terms of the bunking in but the Greeks are armed with machine guns so it never got as bad thankfully.

The disgusting abuse Rashford, Sancho and Saka got is commonplace for us whenever we lose, I had some divvy tell me yeah but Ive seen the location of the accounts doing it and it isnt scousers as if a) that makes it any better and b) is even true which I sincerely doubt having seen some disgusting shit on away coaches in the past.

Of course there is a very valid argument that with England fans its on another level, and Im not for a minute excusing it by saying look it happens everywhere, its fucking vile and it needs sorting but we have a much better chance of sorting it if we admit it goes on everywhere (albeit to varying degrees) rather than the tribalistic nonsense I keep seeing whereby its an England problem just as it was a Liverpool problem when the media got on it after Athens and I had to repeatedly defend myself against accusations of bunking in and horrible comments like youd think you lot would know better after Hillsborough despite showing up with a valid ticket, sober and polite but still being subject to a nightmare to get in because of some utter pricks in our support ruining it for everyone else.

You seem quite keen to make this a 'Liverpool supporters are just as bad' thing, and I'm not quite sure why.

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3643 on: Today at 11:02:58 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 10:22:29 am


I understand that. I should have clarified as in when Wembley was being rebuilt, surely someone must have considered the possibility of issues happening if the surrounding area got built up.

I actually agree with Henry Winter for once on this

Quote
Henry Winter@henrywinter
A security cordon is obviously needed further out but Wembley area was redesigned by developers and authorities with no real thought for this.

Compare Wembley to the Allianz Arena. It's away from the city in an area that isn't built up,  has transportation access (U-Bahn and Autobahn) and has plenty of space for crowd management


 
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:23:46 am
Wembley should never have been rebuilt where it was. IF it had to be built in the capital area, then they needed to find a clear area, going outside the M25 if needed. The reality though is, it should have been built in the Midlands, near the M6/M42/M40 links. The country isn't just London after all.

100% agree. They should have just done what Germany, Italy, France and Spain do and have the matches around the country
