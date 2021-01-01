



Henry Winter@henrywinter

A security cordon is obviously needed further out but Wembley area was redesigned by developers and authorities with no real thought for this.



Wembley should never have been rebuilt where it was. IF it had to be built in the capital area, then they needed to find a clear area, going outside the M25 if needed. The reality though is, it should have been built in the Midlands, near the M6/M42/M40 links. The country isn't just London after all.



I understand that. I should have clarified as in when Wembley was being rebuilt, surely someone must have considered the possibility of issues happening if the surrounding area got built up.I actually agree with Henry Winter for once on thisCompare Wembley to the Allianz Arena. It's away from the city in an area that isn't built up, has transportation access (U-Bahn and Autobahn) and has plenty of space for crowd management100% agree. They should have just done what Germany, Italy, France and Spain do and have the matches around the country