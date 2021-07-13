No way it was his fault, but I'd not take a car like that the shops, never mind near a ground. It's only because you just know some jealous prick will damage it. Its wrong, it's unacceptable, but that is for some their mentality. I remember coming out of OT after the 2006 Semi, a big new Audi was driving through the crowds, which is dangerous but besides the point, someone saw the Chelsea scarf and next thing his rear door is caved in from a boot. It was 100% the fucker who kicked the cars fault, but not unexpected.



That Old Trafford Semi-Final is a reminder that we have a good many pricks in our own support who tend to show up for the big games coked up desperate to cause shit. Remember the state we left OT in that day? Munich 58 scrawled over the walls, jokes about Harold Shipman, bogs smashed up etc etc.I feel like a broken record saying this but it does my head in seeing people on social media almost revelling in what happened on Sunday as it justifies their choice not to support the national team but totally ignoring the fact that it goes on at club level too, Athens 07 was similar in terms of the bunking in but the Greeks are armed with machine guns so it never got as bad thankfully.The disgusting abuse Rashford, Sancho and Saka got is commonplace for us whenever we lose, I had some divvy tell me yeah but Ive seen the location of the accounts doing it and it isnt scousers as if a) that makes it any better and b) is even true which I sincerely doubt having seen some disgusting shit on away coaches in the past.Of course there is a very valid argument that with England fans its on another level, and Im not for a minute excusing it by saying look it happens everywhere, its fucking vile and it needs sorting but we have a much better chance of sorting it if we admit it goes on everywhere (albeit to varying degrees) rather than the tribalistic nonsense I keep seeing whereby its an England problem just as it was a Liverpool problem when the media got on it after Athens and I had to repeatedly defend myself against accusations of bunking in and horrible comments like youd think you lot would know better after Hillsborough despite showing up with a valid ticket, sober and polite but still being subject to a nightmare to get in because of some utter pricks in our support ruining it for everyone else.