This kind of event really puts the social problems in Britain, that are normally kept out of sight / out of mind by successive governments, in the spotlight
That's true but let's not pretend the same didn't happen with us in Athens 2007. Anecdotally a lot of people I spoke with in Madrid for number 6 went to the stadium without a ticket with that aim too, but my impression is that not many were successful (I didn't go to the stadium so I'm not sure how it panned out).
Athens was a stain on the club by utter c*nts who should have known better.
Rotten country but let's also not believe the likes of Italy are any better. One of their main players said it was partly Kean's fault he got racially abused in a football match. This is a worldwide thing.
Thing is, with Italy and Spain, you expect it, they are still stuck in the past with their attitudes. It's not right. However, this country, even though it never went away, it was made in the main to be unacceptable. I think back to the 70's and 80's going the game and the stuff that went on at Anfield, the monkey chants, the kill the n*gger stuff, the booing of black players, "I'd rather be a P*ki than a Manc", the NF recruiting at grounds, although I believe they got a kicking at Anfield, the Spurs hissing gas and Autschwitz shite. Slowly we got that out of the game, we got a more diverse fanbase, we no longer see the colour of a players skin, we just see players. Then the Tories got a grip,Frottage got a grip and started to erode that and emboldened the racists and these c*nts crawled out of the woodwork to spread their hate, actively encouraged by the Government and Nazis like Farage. My kids don't see their mates as black or Asian or whatever, they just see their mates and that is the country I want them to grow up in.
The decent need to stand up and stop this. We need to drive these scum away from the game. Labour/Lib Dems/Greens/the decent Tories who abhor what their leaders stand for need to stand up and take back the country from the scum.