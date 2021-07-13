« previous next »
Author Topic: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *  (Read 51588 times)

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3600 on: Today at 10:06:59 am »
Quote from: Spongebob Redpants on Today at 10:04:57 am
He can park where he likes mate , it's his choice .

Let's be honest , it was always going to be moody around Wembley on the day of the game , so why set yourself up that way ?



Because that's his car, why should he change his behaviour because other people are dickheads? Would be good someday if we could not blame the victim of this...

Quote from: Phil M on Today at 10:03:55 am
Quite surprised there weren't more reports of trouble or nuisances after the game as I expected the dickhead element who'd been on the piss all day to take out their anger on whatever crossed their paths.

Someone was thrown into the Thames...
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3601 on: Today at 10:09:27 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:06:59 am
Because that's his car, why should he change his behaviour because other people are dickheads? Would be good someday if we could not blame the victim of this...


Because of exactly that - the place was swarming with pricks and was always likely to be !
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3602 on: Today at 10:10:20 am »
Quote from: Slick_Beef on Today at 09:31:08 am
Although I remember it that way (I was 10 at the time) the reality may have been different, example

This kind of event really puts the social problems in Britain, that are normally kept out of sight / out of mind by successive governments, in the spotlight

That's true but let's not pretend the same didn't happen with us in Athens 2007.  Anecdotally a lot of people I spoke with in Madrid for number 6 went to the stadium without a ticket with that aim too,   but my impression is that not many were successful (I didn't go to the stadium so I'm not sure how it panned out).

Athens was a stain on the club by utter c*nts who should have known better.

Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:21:26 am
Rotten country but let's also not believe the likes of Italy are any better. One of their main players said it was partly Kean's fault he got racially abused in a football match. This is a worldwide thing.

Thing is, with Italy and Spain, you expect it, they are still stuck in the past with their attitudes. It's not right. However, this country, even though it never went away, it was made in the main to be unacceptable. I think back to the 70's and 80's going the game and the stuff that went on at Anfield, the monkey chants, the kill the n*gger stuff, the booing of black players, "I'd rather be a P*ki than a Manc", the NF recruiting at grounds, although I believe they got a kicking at Anfield, the Spurs hissing gas and Autschwitz shite. Slowly we got that out of the game, we got a more diverse fanbase, we no longer see the colour of a players skin, we just see players. Then the Tories got a grip,Frottage got a grip and started to erode that and emboldened the racists and these c*nts crawled out of the woodwork to spread their hate, actively encouraged by the Government and Nazis like Farage. My kids don't see their mates as black or Asian or whatever, they just see their mates and that is the country I want them to grow up in.

The decent need to stand up and stop this. We need to drive these scum away from the game. Labour/Lib Dems/Greens/the decent Tories who abhor what their leaders stand for need to stand up and take back the country from the scum.

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3603 on: Today at 10:10:44 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:06:59 am
Someone was thrown into the Thames...

Seems that was made up going by search results.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3604 on: Today at 10:10:52 am »
Quote from: Spongebob Redpants on Today at 10:09:27 am
Because of exactly that - the place was swarming with pricks and was always likely to be !

So lets blame the victim yeah? Totally Lando's fault he got mugged, I supposed he shouldn't have been wearing his expensive watch either right? His own fault, I hope he learns from it.  ::)
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3605 on: Today at 10:11:15 am »
Quote from: Phil M on Today at 10:10:44 am
Seems that was made up going by search results.

There's literally a video of it.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3606 on: Today at 10:11:26 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:06:59 am
Because that's his car, why should he change his behaviour because other people are dickheads? Would be good someday if we could not blame the victim of this...

Someone was thrown into the Thames...

No they wasn't
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3607 on: Today at 10:12:14 am »
Quote from: buttersstotch on Today at 09:42:44 am
I think there are a few questions to ask here though, if Wembley was at full capacity would the same events have happened?

Yes

Quote
I do think it was dangerous not to allow a full capacity for the game.

There's still a pandemic going on.

Quote
The stuff from the FA was mad too with fans storming the ground- they didn't see this coming apparently? The same thing happened in the semi-final too just to a lesser extent.

This is the stuff, I don't get. How naive could they have been? Imagine if there wasn't a pandemic and there would have been a bigger Italian contingent.

Also as that Athletic piece notes

Quote
Why were there so many fans at Wembley when the stadium was to be only 75 per cent full?

Because it is no longer just a stadium. It is surrounded by bars and a shopping centre and people are encouraged to regard it as somewhere to enjoy a day out. It is just that nobody seemed to imagine there would be thousands upon thousands of fans converging there without tickets.

https://theathletic.com/2703455/2021/07/13/english-footballs-day-of-embarrassment-and-why-it-will-wreck-the-2030-world-cup-bid?


Again how when Wembley was rebuilt at an enormous cost was the possibility of this  not addressed?
« Reply #3609 on: Today at 10:13:48 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:12:16 am
https://www.mylondon.news/news/zone-1-news/euros-police-dispel-rumours-after-21028564

Fair enough, fell for that one. There was plenty of violence after the match around London though.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3610 on: Today at 10:17:03 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:39:36 am
It was. The far right racist bastards like Farage, Johnson and Patel have made this a vile place to be right now.

Bag of C.U.N.T.S.

Think this is heading towards some form of direct action by players at the start of next season. And I'd support them 110%.

I can't help but think that UEFA should've moved the final from Wembley when they had the chance. Neanderthals Gonna Neanderthal.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3611 on: Today at 10:21:24 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:06:59 am
Because that's his car, why should he change his behaviour because other people are dickheads? Would be good someday if we could not blame the victim of this...

Someone was thrown into the Thames...

Quote from: Spongebob Redpants on Today at 10:09:27 am
Because of exactly that - the place was swarming with pricks and was always likely to be !

Yeah, it doesn't justify it at all, though if you are deciding to flash a £40,000 pound watch in a deprived area then you are either not to be messed with or a bit naive at best. It doesn't have to be anything about blaming him, it's not his fault 100%.

If you leave your keys in your car, engine running, window open and mobile phone on the seat it would be a similar thing. It would not be the victims fault then either, but you wouldn't do it as it's putting a big sign up to the opportunist scumbags and taking a big risk. I think that's all that was insinuated there.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3612 on: Today at 10:22:29 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 10:12:14 am
Again how when Wembley was rebuilt at an enormous cost was the possibility of this  not addressed?
The surrounding apartment blocks, restaurants, and LDO shopping strip weren't there when the stadium was first built.

There was actually quite an open area, and in the summer they'd have big screens to show Wimbledon on the green knoll nearby, school kids could come watch etc.

Within the last 3 years though that area was removed and apartment blocks started shooting up all around it. There was a massive car park in front of the stadium that's now all apartment buildings, the LDO was also a few years before that. They also removed the ramps going up and replaced them with stairs within the past 15 months, for some reason.

You used to see Wembley from a distance (not coming from the main tube, that's still visible, but from the sides), now it's all apartment buildings, and you make your way in between the buildings and boom, the stadium is right there in front of you, like some of the football club stadiums.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3613 on: Today at 10:22:31 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 10:21:24 am
Yeah, it doesn't justify it at all, though if you are deciding to flash a £40,000 pound watch in a deprived area then you are either not to be messed with or a bit naive at best. It doesn't have to be anything about blaming him, it's not his fault 100%.

If you leave your keys in your car, engine running, window open and mobile phone on the seat it would be a similar thing. It would not be the victims fault then either, but you wouldn't do it as it's putting a big sign up to the opportunist scumbags and taking a big risk. I think that's all that was insinuated there.

I suppose women shouldn't walk alone at night as well then?
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3614 on: Today at 10:23:46 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 10:12:14 am
Yes

There's still a pandemic going on.

This is the stuff, I don't get. How naive could they have been? Imagine if there wasn't a pandemic and there would have been a bigger Italian contingent.

Also as that Athletic piece notes


Again how when Wembley was rebuilt at an enormous cost was the possibility of this  not addressed?

Wembley should never have been rebuilt where it was. IF it had to be built in the capital area, then they needed to find a clear area, going outside the M25 if needed. The reality though is, it should have been built in the Midlands, near the M6/M42/M40 links. The country isn't just London after all.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3615 on: Today at 10:24:06 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:22:31 am
I suppose women shouldn't walk alone at night as well then?

Ah but when they protest for their rights, they're the ones who get pinned down by the TSG.

Haven't seen any video of such a police force being at Wembley to try and corral the feral scum who stormed the turnstiles on Sunday night.

Funny that.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3616 on: Today at 10:26:44 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 10:21:24 am
Yeah, it doesn't justify it at all, though if you are deciding to flash a £40,000 pound watch in a deprived area then you are either not to be messed with or a bit naive at best. It doesn't have to be anything about blaming him, it's not his fault 100%.

If you leave your keys in your car, engine running, window open and mobile phone on the seat it would be a similar thing. It would not be the victims fault then either, but you wouldn't do it as it's putting a big sign up to the opportunist scumbags and taking a big risk. I think that's all that was insinuated there.

It wouldnt though, he parked his car outside a football stadium and then went to a football match.

Its not his fault 0.01%
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3617 on: Today at 10:29:36 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:23:46 am
Wembley should never have been rebuilt where it was. IF it had to be built in the capital area, then they needed to find a clear area, going outside the M25 if needed. The reality though is, it should have been built in the Midlands, near the M6/M42/M40 links. The country isn't just London after all.

Probably wouldnt be Wembley then!

It has been built up loads in recent years. Dont think Ive been there in a few years, they used to have 5 a side pitches there (Phil M can verify that I have actually scored at Wembley :D ). Seems like thats all gone now. When Ive been to games there Ive come from the opposite side to Wembley Way but it does seem like an absolute bottleneck now.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3618 on: Today at 10:32:15 am »
What has him getting mugged got to do with english football fans?  I've been mugged in Liverpool on a matchday; I don't blame Liverpool supporters.  My mate got mugged at Madrid away; we didn't blame Madridistas.
« Reply #3619 on: Today at 10:32:44 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:00:28 am
Yeah how dare he park up at the event he was going to in his car! Should have rented a Fiat Punto for the day right?!

No way it was his fault, but I'd not take a car like that the shops, never mind near a ground. It's only because you just know some jealous prick will damage it. Its wrong, it's unacceptable, but that is for some their mentality. I remember coming out of OT after the 2006 Semi, a big new Audi was driving through the crowds, which is dangerous but besides the point, someone saw the Chelsea scarf and next thing his rear door is caved in from a boot. It was 100% the fucker who kicked the cars fault, but not unexpected.
« Reply #3620 on: Today at 10:35:28 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:29:36 am
Probably wouldnt be Wembley then!

It has been built up loads in recent years. Dont think Ive been there in a few years, they used to have 5 a side pitches there (Phil M can verify that I have actually scored at Wembley :D ). Seems like thats all gone now. When Ive been to games there Ive come from the opposite side to Wembley Way but it does seem like an absolute bottleneck now.

Not been to Wembley since the 90's but it was shit then, shit area, hard to get in/out of. It needed to be built on a wide open space that was never going to get developed on and had enough space to hold at least 100,000 people and to give them something to do before the game, with ease of access/egress for traffic.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3621 on: Today at 10:35:57 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:39:36 am
It was. The far right racist bastards like Farage, Johnson and Patel have made this a vile place to be right now.

There were over 300 arrests after the 1996 semi final. Cars overturned and windows smashed, mounted police charging crowds. A russian woman was seriously injured in a stabbing, they mistakenly thought she was German.

Similar shite happened in 2000. Not excusing it, this shite has always been here.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3622 on: Today at 10:36:10 am »
The fans breaking into the stadium was barely mentioned or just glossed over on the BBC one coverage of the game? Was this the same on ITV?
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3623 on: Today at 10:37:57 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:26:44 am
It wouldnt though, he parked his car outside a football stadium and then went to a football match.

Its not his fault 0.01%

Absolutely not his fault.

Regardless of who the victim is there has always been those of want to deprive others of their wares......whether that's a £40k watch or £10 from your wallet.

I remember once playing snooker in Nottingham and Jermaine Jenas was there sporting a very snazzy watch - the same one Beckham had that was on the front pages (as I recall).  Me and my mate joked about jumping him for it as it was worth £30k......but joking was all it was.....others on the other hand see it is as an opportunity
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3624 on: Today at 10:40:30 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:22:31 am
I suppose women shouldn't walk alone at night as well then?

Was that a serious reply? Did you actually just go from that to talking about women getting raped and murdered?

 
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:26:44 am
It wouldnt though, he parked his car outside a football stadium and then went to a football match.

Its not his fault 0.01%


Wasn't about his car.

Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:32:44 am
No way it was his fault, but I'd not take a car like that the shops, never mind near a ground. It's only because you just know some jealous prick will damage it. Its wrong, it's unacceptable, but that is for some their mentality. I remember coming out of OT after the 2006 Semi, a big new Audi was driving through the crowds, which is dangerous but besides the point, someone saw the Chelsea scarf and next thing his rear door is caved in from a boot. It was 100% the fucker who kicked the cars fault, but not unexpected.

Don't think any sensible discussion is allowed in here anymore by the looks of it mate. But yeah, it's shit but there are certainly some things you do to stop opportunistic pricks.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3625 on: Today at 10:41:12 am »
Quote from: Phil M on Today at 10:03:55 am
Quite surprised there weren't more reports of trouble or nuisances after the game as I expected the dickhead element who'd been on the piss all day to take out their anger on whatever crossed their paths.

The rain probably helped
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3626 on: Today at 10:44:07 am »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Yesterday at 04:05:06 pm
Tell that to the Italians, and the Germans, and the Danes etc.

I know the background of the song, but most likely they don't. All they hear is thousands of people singing about how they own football. Put yourself in their shoes.

Don't know about the others, but the Germans seem to be fine with the song, treating it as a bit of fun and even somewhat adopting it themselves and singing it after euro 96.

If people feel the need to be outraged on behalf of others, perhaps focus on the actual bad behaviour rather than a gimmicky song being used more widely than it was originally intended.
« Reply #3627 on: Today at 10:44:32 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:32:44 am
No way it was his fault, but I'd not take a car like that the shops, never mind near a ground. It's only because you just know some jealous prick will damage it. Its wrong, it's unacceptable, but that is for some their mentality. I remember coming out of OT after the 2006 Semi, a big new Audi was driving through the crowds, which is dangerous but besides the point, someone saw the Chelsea scarf and next thing his rear door is caved in from a boot. It was 100% the fucker who kicked the cars fault, but not unexpected.

That Old Trafford Semi-Final is a reminder that we have a good many pricks in our own support who tend to show up for the big games coked up desperate to cause shit. Remember the state we left OT in that day? Munich 58 scrawled over the walls, jokes about Harold Shipman, bogs smashed up etc etc.

I feel like a broken record saying this but it does my head in seeing people on social media almost revelling in what happened on Sunday as it justifies their choice not to support the national team but totally ignoring the fact that it goes on at club level too, Athens 07 was similar in terms of the bunking in but the Greeks are armed with machine guns so it never got as bad thankfully.

The disgusting abuse Rashford, Sancho and Saka got is commonplace for us whenever we lose, I had some divvy tell me yeah but Ive seen the location of the accounts doing it and it isnt scousers as if a) that makes it any better and b) is even true which I sincerely doubt having seen some disgusting shit on away coaches in the past.

Of course there is a very valid argument that with England fans its on another level, and Im not for a minute excusing it by saying look it happens everywhere, its fucking vile and it needs sorting but we have a much better chance of sorting it if we admit it goes on everywhere (albeit to varying degrees) rather than the tribalistic nonsense I keep seeing whereby its an England problem just as it was a Liverpool problem when the media got on it after Athens and I had to repeatedly defend myself against accusations of bunking in and horrible comments like youd think you lot would know better after Hillsborough despite showing up with a valid ticket, sober and polite but still being subject to a nightmare to get in because of some utter pricks in our support ruining it for everyone else.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3628 on: Today at 10:47:15 am »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 10:24:06 am
Ah but when they protest for their rights, they're the ones who get pinned down by the TSG.

Haven't seen any video of such a police force being at Wembley to try and corral the feral scum who stormed the turnstiles on Sunday night.

Funny that.

Last night Sky News had pictures of police rolling around on the ground trying to arrest some of the drunken bums, no doubt contributing to the number of injured coppers., who should have been in full riot gear after seeing the drunken misbehaviour outside Wembley from 3 o'clock.
« Reply #3629 on: Today at 10:47:18 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 10:40:30 am
Was that a serious reply? Did you actually just go from that to talking about women getting raped and murdered?

 

Wasn't about his car.

Don't think any sensible discussion is allowed in here anymore by the looks of it mate. But yeah, it's shit but there are certainly some things you do to stop opportunistic pricks.

Some people cannot see that what we should be able to do and what are reality are two different things. Its not victim blaming, it's being awake to the fact that people are shit and if the opportunity is there, then c*nts will take it. If you own a McLaren and have a £40k watch, then you have every right to wear the watch wherever you like and park the car wherever you like and expect to come back and it be undamaged, but the reality is, England is full of c*nts who will want to steal your watch or damage your car. I park mine the far side of car parks as I know it will get dented otherwise and actually is, fucking pisses me off no end. I remember on Top Gear Clarkson parking a Ferrari Spyder in London with the roof down, went a wine car/coffee place and when he came back the inside was full of golly. Sadly that is the reality.
« Reply #3630 on: Today at 10:49:50 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:44:32 am
That Old Trafford Semi-Final is a reminder that we have a good many pricks in our own support who tend to show up for the big games coked up desperate to cause shit. Remember the state we left OT in that day? Munich 58 scrawled over the walls, jokes about Harold Shipman, bogs smashed up etc etc.


We were in the East Stand, with the goal to our left. Went for a piss after the game and had no choice but to join others in there and piss on the floor as their wasn't anything left of the toilets.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3631 on: Today at 10:50:03 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:44:32 am
That Old Trafford Semi-Final is a reminder that we have a good many pricks in our own support who tend to show up for the big games coked up desperate to cause shit. Remember the state we left OT in that day? Munich 58 scrawled over the walls, jokes about Harold Shipman, bogs smashed up etc etc.

I feel like a broken record saying this but it does my head in seeing people on social media almost revelling in what happened on Sunday as it justifies their choice not to support the national team but totally ignoring the fact that it goes on at club level too, Athens 07 was similar in terms of the bunking in but the Greeks are armed with machine guns so it never got as bad thankfully.

The disgusting abuse Rashford, Sancho and Saka got is commonplace for us whenever we lose, I had some divvy tell me yeah but Ive seen the location of the accounts doing it and it isnt scousers as if a) that makes it any better and b) is even true which I sincerely doubt having seen some disgusting shit on away coaches in the past.

Of course there is a very valid argument that with England fans its on another level, and Im not for a minute excusing it by saying look it happens everywhere, its fucking vile and it needs sorting but we have a much better chance of sorting it if we admit it goes on everywhere (albeit to varying degrees) rather than the tribalistic nonsense I keep seeing whereby its an England problem just as it was a Liverpool problem when the media got on it after Athens and I had to repeatedly defend myself against accusations of bunking in and horrible comments like youd think you lot would know better after Hillsborough despite showing up with a valid ticket, sober and polite but still being subject to a nightmare to get in because of some utter pricks in our support ruining it for everyone else.

This 👆
« Reply #3632 on: Today at 10:50:51 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:49:50 am
We were in the East Stand, with the goal to our left. Went for a piss after the game and had no choice but to join others in there and piss on the floor as their wasn't anything left of the toilets.

But yet Ive been to the league away game several times and never seen anything like it, which perhaps tells you something about the people who get tickets for these sorts of matches.
« Reply #3633 on: Today at 10:52:11 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:50:51 am
But yet Ive been to the league away game several times and never seen anything like it, which perhaps tells you something about the people who get tickets for these sorts of matches.

It was deffo a "lets smash the place up" attitude that day.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3634 on: Today at 10:55:06 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 10:12:14 am
Yes

There's still a pandemic going on.

This is the stuff, I don't get. How naive could they have been? Imagine if there wasn't a pandemic and there would have been a bigger Italian contingent.

Or the semi or final was England-Scotland rather than a group game. Or Wales had made the semi again rather than Denmark. Would have been bedlam then and trouble everywhere.

All what-ifs maybe but lessons have to be learned.

The Champions League final is back at Wembley in 2024. There's a fair chance we'll be in it and these things need addressing, we don't want a repeat of Athens (from our perspective).
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3635 on: Today at 10:55:18 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 12:25:25 am
I believe the problem is that the kind of attitudes that lead to the shame everyone witnessed yesterday are endemic throughout English society and culture. Yes, there are many genuinely fantastic people in the country too, but there is something within the English psyche that is absolutely rotten and, when it is given an opportunity to manifest itself such as yesterday, it shows up and does its thing. I'm not a betting man, but I'd have put everything I own on yesterday panning out as it did.

I'm not in the least bit patriotic. I find it a weird concept, but I'm not a bitter man or a killjoy either. Despite not having any real interest in international football, it still would have been nice to have been able to have wanted the England team to do well last night, but I just couldn't. My partner and I went out to avoid the whole thing and get away from it all. Now it really shouldn't be like that, yet we both find the entire England circus somewhat repulsive.

I'd love to be able to say that my mind had been changed for the better after last night, but events have just seen me distance myself further. The sinister atmosphere reported by so many people is something I fully expected, as was the violence, the xenophobia, the wanton destruction and the selfishness. Also, much of the media has shown itself for what we know they are. Embracing cheating when the cheat wears an England shirt, as they did with Sterling in the semi, which I saw on the news and read about in here. Also the virtual news blackout on the shameful scenes in London yesterday. It's also predictable and so typical of this country and how it works. The prevailing mindset is rancid, and given a platform on which to present itself, it does with monotonous regularity.

The other England threads were locked, and I can understand why, but within those threads many people touched on the real, raw truth about a lot of what is wrong with this country and its prevailing attitudes. It's those very attitudes that turn an awful lot of good, decent people away from the flag-waving, xenophobic circus that surrounds England in general and the England football circus in particular. Sadly for the decent human beings within the England team, the overall stench just never goes away.

I read the post by 24*7 further up the thread and I thought it was a really good post. Hopefully the upstanding young lads in the England squad really can help change attitudes. Maybe at some point, more decent English people will be able to feel comfortable getting behind the England team in competition. I'd welcome that for sure. They are fighting one hell of an uphill task though, given prevailing culture here. A culture that leads to exactly what happened on Sunday, then turns around and takes no responsibility for it whatsoever. A culture that sows the seeds, then distances itself from the crop it produces. As I said, it's rancid.

I might get my knuckles rapped for this post, with it being the match thread, and fair enough. I didn't even watch the game so maybe shouldn't comment, but what happened on Sunday was as predictable as the sun rising in the morning and setting at night. The reasons why this is so are in plain sight. Many of those reasons were discussed in the locked threads. It's just so sad yet also so inevitable that, yet again, the results of moronic media, moronic politics and moronic, brainless prevailing culture in this country stole the show once more at an event that really should have been a celebration, win or lose.

Brilliant post SoS
« Reply #3636 on: Today at 10:56:59 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:55:06 am
Or the semi or final was England-Scotland rather than a group game.

Lets not go into the realms of fantasy.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3637 on: Today at 10:58:06 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 10:40:30 am
Was that a serious reply? Did you actually just go from that to talking about women getting raped and murdered?

 

Wasn't about his car.

Don't think any sensible discussion is allowed in here anymore by the looks of it mate. But yeah, it's shit but there are certainly some things you do to stop opportunistic pricks.

Yeah.  It's called crime prevention.  Things like parking in a well-lit area, or making sure you shut and lock all ground level windows at night. 

A quick internet search will tell you how to make things more difficult for thieves and other criminals.  Some people on here don't live in the real world it seems.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3638 on: Today at 10:58:27 am »
Have pizza shops \ italian restaurants mostly been left alone? Like pointed out before, rain does seem to be the 'enemy' of rioters.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3639 on: Today at 10:59:32 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:47:18 am
Some people cannot see that what we should be able to do and what are reality are two different things. Its not victim blaming, it's being awake to the fact that people are shit and if the opportunity is there, then c*nts will take it. If you own a McLaren and have a £40k watch, then you have every right to wear the watch wherever you like and park the car wherever you like and expect to come back and it be undamaged, but the reality is, England is full of c*nts who will want to steal your watch or damage your car. I park mine the far side of car parks as I know it will get dented otherwise and actually is, fucking pisses me off no end. I remember on Top Gear Clarkson parking a Ferrari Spyder in London with the roof down, went a wine car/coffee place and when he came back the inside was full of golly. Sadly that is the reality.

Not just England,  anywhere.

You said it well,  what you want to happen / is fair versus reality are two different things.  If you can still be well into adulthood and retain that bubble that usually means you've spent all your time in a relatively safe,  organised environment.  It's a good thing,  but a dangerous delusion to carry into other,
less...civilised environments.
