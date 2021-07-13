« previous next »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:18:47 pm
Found it. Worth watching all the way through. Might raise a petition to see if ITV can replace Matterface with this bloke.

https://youtu.be/y3K312eIyrg

You dickhead Campbell.

That's fantastic  :lmao

"Shove it up your arse!"
Quite something when you start to feel like footballers put up a more effective opposition than the actual parliamentary opposition. Even Reece James was articulate about the issues yesterday. Quote a world were living in just now.
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:35:12 pm
For sure. The Guardian's piece on this notes that nobody was allowed inside the stadium until 5pm. By that point there were already massive queues and sounds like the police presence was sparse and security were ill-equipped to deal with an aggressive, massive crowd.

And a lot of drunken/coked up people who've turned up with no tickets to be at Wembley on the day, see the stewards couldn't cope and think they can just smash their way in, or even just walk in. There was only 60k tickets sold, imagine if it was a full house, or even 75k? Numerous stories of two to a seat and the aisles being blocked, even with supposedly 30,000 empty seats. Just how many have got their way in?

Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:35:12 pm
I think it has to go further. No bids for tournaments might be viewed as too steep, but we've had 18 months of behind closed door games and people haven't joyously returned to stadia as some may have naively expected. And in that time new precedents on acceptable "behaviour" at stadiums seem to have emerged. They need to clamp down on this now in its early stages before it morphs into something else.

I think the Premier League grounds need to heed it as a warning as well. We could have full stadiums in a month's time and with all the Covid checks that have to be done etc, it could be chaos. They've got to have it well organised.
There is a rotten part of the core of this country
I was actually really gutted about losing.

But the scenes around Wembley have eased it a bit. Large portion of England fans dont deserve nice things.

The country is a mess. Even things that should bring us together end up in fights and riots. Im sure the feeling in 1996 was better.
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 08:22:58 am
I was actually really gutted about losing.

But the scenes around Wembley have eased it a bit. Large portion of England fans dont deserve nice things.

The country is a mess. Even things that should bring us together end up in fights and riots. Im sure the feeling in 1996 was better.

I supported England at Euro 96. I was young at the time but I was as gutted after the Germany game as after the United cup final.

The buzz in the country was great that tournament and that summer. The height of Britpop, great weather, the feeling that the Tories were on their way out with a new Labour government on their way in to usher in big change. I think now, like in the 80's, being trapped under horrible Tory governments, with Labour offering no threat, seems to add to a febrile nihilism in the country.

It would have been a travesty if England won that tournament on Sunday after what happened on the day (and didn't deserve it on the pitch either really) and you can rest assured it would have all been hushed up amidst of days of celebration.

We've seen it for years just at Anfield and going away from home. There's a culture of sheer obnoxious unpleasantness that's inherent with English football fans. They make it a challenge to see just who can be as nasty and unpleasant as possible, even when there's no rivalry at all. Even when I watch games further down the leagues it's the same. I watched Hartlepool win promotion last month on pens and their fans rushed the pitch and went over to abuse the opposition fans. Only natural that extends to England fans.

When you look at how many England fans have behaved at this tournament. Loudly booing every national anthem, especially as hosts, booing their own players taking the knee in response to the kind of racism they got on Sunday night, the fan with the laser at Schmeichel, the sheer scummery and debauchery around London on Sunday, the scenes in and outside Wembley. Horrendous. And we've got our PM playing it down while he bids to host the next available World Cup
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 08:22:58 am
I was actually really gutted about losing.

But the scenes around Wembley have eased it a bit. Large portion of England fans dont deserve nice things.

The country is a mess. Even things that should bring us together end up in fights and riots. Im sure the feeling in 1996 was better.

It was. The far right racist bastards like Farage, Johnson and Patel have made this a vile place to be right now.
Quote from: redk84 on Today at 08:20:50 am
There is a rotten part of the core of this country

Yeah but it's all social media's fault according to Gary Neville, oh yeah and of course his "it's only a tiny minority" nonsense.
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 10:13:14 pm
Just seen a campaign on change.org calling for a rematch  :lmao

It has 68,000 signatures. They want it replayed because of the biased ref and Italian cheating, who were "pulling the England players around like slaves"  : :o justice must prevail apparently. Fuck me that's astonishing.

Fuck me  :lmao :lmao :lmao
Probably the same fans reveling in the English cheating on Wednesday night.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:10:49 am
And a lot of drunken/coked up people who've turned up with no tickets to be at Wembley on the day, see the stewards couldn't cope and think they can just smash their way in, or even just walk in. There was only 60k tickets sold, imagine if it was a full house, or even 75k? Numerous stories of two to a seat and the aisles being blocked, even with supposedly 30,000 empty seats. Just how many have got their way in?

I think the Premier League grounds need to heed it as a warning as well. We could have full stadiums in a month's time and with all the Covid checks that have to be done etc, it could be chaos. They've got to have it well organised.

These are the same c*nts who to this day STILL blame us for Hillsborough.
Big piece on The Athletic now. Will just quote a bit of it: https://theathletic.com/2703455/2021/07/13/english-footballs-day-of-embarrassment-and-why-it-will-wreck-the-2030-world-cup-bid/?source=twitteruk

Quote
The final of Euro 2020 had been billed as the greatest day in English sport since the 1966 World Cup final. Footballs coming home and all that.

Instead it turned into a nightmare. Not because of the outcome on the pitch  as agonising as it was to lose on penalties to Italy and to miss out on a first major trophy in 55 years  but because of the ugly, chaotic scenes that ruined the occasion for so many of those present.

Those scenes included:

Thousands of people forcing their way into the stadium without tickets, some of them breaking barricades and storming gates that were reserved for disabled spectators

Numerous stewards injured and subjected to racial abuse in their attempts to stop those forcing entry

Fighting inside the stadium, with videos showing one England fan being kicked by others while lying on the ground

England players family members being attacked and subjected to racial abuse, while others had to fight off efforts to have their tickets or phones snatched from their hands

The VIP section so overrun with ticketless fans that some family members, including Italy coach Roberto Mancinis son Andrea, had to sit on the steps with his seat taken

Numerous allegations of fans openly snorting cocaine

Breaches of the COVID-19 checkpoints, allowing fans to enter the stadium without showing proof of a negative test, and the infiltration of the Italian supporters bio-secure bubble


How is this not dominating the news?
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 10:13:14 pm
Just seen a campaign on change.org calling for a rematch  :lmao

It has 68,000 signatures. They want it replayed because of the biased ref and Italian cheating, who were "pulling the England players around like slaves"  : :o justice must prevail apparently. Fuck me that's astonishing.

93,000 now :duh

But there's also a 'ban racists from England games' petition which was started around the same time which is now on around 777,000 signatures.

Rotten country but let's also not believe the likes of Italy are any better. One of their main players said it was partly Kean's fault he got racially abused in a football match. This is a worldwide thing.

 
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:34:25 am
I supported England at Euro 96. I was young at the time but I was as gutted after the Germany game as after the United cup final.

The buzz in the country was great that tournament and that summer. The height of Britpop, great weather, the feeling that the Tories were on their way out with a new Labour government on their way in to usher in big change. I think now, like in the 80's, being trapped under horrible Tory governments, with Labour offering no threat, seems to add to a febrile nihilism in the country.

It would have been a travesty if England won that tournament on Sunday after what happened on the day (and didn't deserve it on the pitch either really) and you can rest assured it would have all been hushed up amidst of days of celebration.

We've seen it for years just at Anfield and going away from home. There's a culture of sheer obnoxious unpleasantness that's inherent with English football fans. They make it a challenge to see just who can be as nasty and unpleasant as possible, even when there's no rivalry at all. Even when I watch games further down the leagues it's the same. I watched Hartlepool win promotion last month on pens and their fans rushed the pitch and went over to abuse the opposition fans. Only natural that extends to England fans.

When you look at how many England fans have behaved at this tournament. Loudly booing every national anthem, especially as hosts, booing their own players taking the knee in response to the kind of racism they got on Sunday night, the fan with the laser at Schmeichel, the sheer scummery and debauchery around London on Sunday, the scenes in and outside Wembley. Horrendous. And we've got our PM playing it down while he bids to host the next available World Cup

Yep Euro96 had a great vibe.  Good squad,  good manager in Venables who had the team playing attractive football,  the how do you say this... zeitgeist,  was one of hope. 

Venables is the best manager England have had in my time watching the games,  followed by Hoddle.
I think I've read the whole thread, and apologies if already answered.

Does Grealish need his minutes managing?  He's seems a talismanic figure and exactly the sort of player you bring on with 15 to 20 mins to go when you want a goal. 
What do the 'experts' make of the tackle on him? I'm a terrible judge, but I saw the italian player touch the ball and then go through hard on him. Maybe classed as going over-the-ball. But then Grealish was the one who slid in.

Is there 'over reliance' on Kane? Could him being injured for Qatar improve our chances.  I only saw snippets of him, and I watched about 20mins of the final and no other England games (and I haven't seen him for Spurs), and he seemed really press resistant, would normally draw about three Italian players and win a foul (not blatant dives either). Sadly for him he was never in a dangerous position when he got fouled.

The shirt 'tug' was , I hate to say it, brilliant defending. The most professional foul possible. Broke down a potentially dangerous attack almost at the half way line. No real risk of anything other than a yellow. You can understand the howls of protest.
Lots of Rawk were saying the Italians were screwed if it went to extra time as England had far better options on the bench. Probably motivated Italy to press harder towards the end of normal time. It'll be interesting to learn how Southate 'saw' the game in ET.  I'm sure he didn't want penalties. I imagine an element of deer in the headlights and he didn't want to make a change that could cost the game. I don't expect he was scared, or cowardly, but I wonder if his perception was that England were looking good to get the goal (in which case he should be nowhere near the
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 09:20:08 am
93,000 now :duh

But there's also a 'ban racists from England games' petition which was started around the same time which is now on around 777,000 signatures.



I hope that one makes it to the commons.

Mister Prime Minister, the nation has asked this parliament to consider banning racists like yourself and your home secretary from all football games. Do you have any comments before we proceed to the vote?
Whaf, whaf whaf , spaffle spaffle, it's coming home.
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 08:22:58 am
Im sure the feeling in 1996 was better.

Although I remember it that way (I was 10 at the time) the reality may have been different, example

This kind of event really puts the social problems in Britain, that are normally kept out of sight / out of mind by successive governments, in the spotlight

Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:11:34 am
These are the same c*nts who to this day STILL blame us for Hillsborough.

That's true but let's not pretend the same didn't happen with us in Athens 2007.  Anecdotally a lot of people I spoke with in Madrid for number 6 went to the stadium without a ticket with that aim too,   but my impression is that not many were successful (I didn't go to the stadium so I'm not sure how it panned out).
Football has always had it's issues with some 'fans'.  People expressing bewilderment to this fact, must have been living under a rock or something.

The main difference now is that over the past 11 years, we've had c*nts like Johnson, Frottage and Patel championing racism, xenophobia and bigotry.  Not to mention a platform like social media to amplify their hate.

Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:20:03 am
Big piece on The Athletic now. Will just quote a bit of it: https://theathletic.com/2703455/2021/07/13/english-footballs-day-of-embarrassment-and-why-it-will-wreck-the-2030-world-cup-bid/?source=twitteruk


How is this not dominating the news?

Exactly my thoughts, madness.
