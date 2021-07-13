I was actually really gutted about losing.



But the scenes around Wembley have eased it a bit. Large portion of England fans dont deserve nice things.



The country is a mess. Even things that should bring us together end up in fights and riots. Im sure the feeling in 1996 was better.



I supported England at Euro 96. I was young at the time but I was as gutted after the Germany game as after the United cup final.The buzz in the country was great that tournament and that summer. The height of Britpop, great weather, the feeling that the Tories were on their way out with a new Labour government on their way in to usher in big change. I think now, like in the 80's, being trapped under horrible Tory governments, with Labour offering no threat, seems to add to a febrile nihilism in the country.It would have been a travesty if England won that tournament on Sunday after what happened on the day (and didn't deserve it on the pitch either really) and you can rest assured it would have all been hushed up amidst of days of celebration.We've seen it for years just at Anfield and going away from home. There's a culture of sheer obnoxious unpleasantness that's inherent with English football fans. They make it a challenge to see just who can be as nasty and unpleasant as possible, even when there's no rivalry at all. Even when I watch games further down the leagues it's the same. I watched Hartlepool win promotion last month on pens and their fans rushed the pitch and went over to abuse the opposition fans. Only natural that extends to England fans.When you look at how many England fans have behaved at this tournament. Loudly booing every national anthem, especially as hosts, booing their own players taking the knee in response to the kind of racism they got on Sunday night, the fan with the laser at Schmeichel, the sheer scummery and debauchery around London on Sunday, the scenes in and outside Wembley. Horrendous. And we've got our PM playing it down while he bids to host the next available World Cup