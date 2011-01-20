It's been a while that I've been saying it, and I've been saying it to all and sundry even throughout this tournament, but I don't care that much for the England football team. I get my national team kicks from supporting the cricket team.



As I watched scenes of crowds enjoying the England game last night, some in Liverpool, I was struck by the fact that many who seemed bound up in the excitement of the game were younger people, not Daily Mail reading nationalists but people who genuinely wanted to England to win because this is their country and they support them. I posted before the game about how alienation is something many people, especially in Liverpool, feel about getting behind an England team. That alienation is from Boris, from Baddiel and Skinner, from a London based football scene but mainly from the media and from ingerluund fans. I like to challenge myself as to why I feel that way and often end up wanting teams, even from corrupt fascist regimes, to beat England in big games like this and I think it comes down the basis of the alienation I personally feel that may not necessarily apply to all in the region I come from. I'd love to have a national team to support.You see I felt a bit of it in 1985 with Liverpool when I saw what happened at Heysel and, whatever the other factors involved which contributed, it did involve fans of the club I support. Yes, I developed a little bit of alienation from my own football club, as I did again in the later stages of Hicks and Gillett. The difference was in those two cases, my previously strong affiliation was being tested and only the deep affinity with the club that Shankly built helped me ride those tests out. We have something called the Spirit of Shankly for a reason, more than football.England is different, I started from a position of alienation and have moved to more acceptance, I dont think I was all that bothered until my teenage years but I suppose that is when it started to set in. I actually went to an England friendly in 1978, Viv Anderson made his debut, whilst he wasnt the first black player to play for England it was regarded so at the time because of how he was received. I was never aware of Paul Reaney ever receiving any abuse as did the likes of Clyde Best. I was ambivalent about England and it was boring and expensive.Reaney's appearance for England has assumed greater importance in recent years as even though he was regarded as "white" during his playing career, he is viewed by many as "black" or mixed race now. His England debut was nine years before that of Viv Anderson, who is widely credited as the first black player to appear for EnglandDuring the seventies and eighties England fans would regularly sing There aint no black in the Union Jack, send the bastards back!John Tyndall, leader of the neo-fascist British National Party, wrote in the aftermath of the 1996 tournament: ...What was noticeable in the demonstrations of crowd patriotism ... was the overwhelming whiteness of those taking part.I happened to have life experiences which take in the 80s and, for anyone who lived through that era, it was a difficult time to find a fence to sit on. Thats really when Liverpool and London went their separate ways big time, Thatcher, the miners strike, being unemployed at a time when there was loadsa money, selling off the state, the Belgrano, the north as a wasteland, the right wing press treatment of Liverpool (including Hillsborough) and a national football team that never left London. Many people got back on the England bandwagon in 1990 and 1996 but I was never a great fan of Paul Gascoigne really, despite him being a 'northerner'. I think that started to clash with my own values at the time as it was the post 80s dentists chair, club tropicana and 18-30s culture and Id just had kids so it just passed me by, Id grown old before my time and was the equivalent of an old hippy for whatever passed for the values established in the 80s. (World in Motion almost got me back in but then thats a New Order thing)It is a chip on my shoulder, I know, nothing as big as the chip that exists relating to Rugby Union where the public school Rugby establishment tried to eliminate my game completely (League) all through the era when I was growing up. If you played 1 game of Rugby League back then you were barred from ever playing Union again, a principle established back in 1895 that Northern Rugby players were poor and wanted compensation from missing work down the mines to play rugby. (it was worse in France where the Nazi supporting Vichy government banned it all together because of its socialist connections). When I hear Swing down sweet chariot it makes me feel a little nauseous, much more than footballs coming home which is just majorly irritating (I never had 30 years of hurt, I found it quite funny). I can take England in most other sports though.Which brings me to my point, I think there is a generation that views England differently and I dont doubt there are a lot younger people who find the world of Inguurlaand irritating right now. What Im saying is that its better than it used to be and it says a lot about how alienated people come back to the fold (rather than being tested from within). I still shudder at how Peter Crouch was treated and theres still too much of the Mitchell Brothers and John Terry associated with England for me still and having the same people who cheer on the Rugby Union team does not help.On a practical note, international football bores me to death outside actual tournaments (even qualifiers against the likes of Andorra/Macedonia or even half decent teams, the media talk like it matters and all I ever see is injured Liverpool players and weekends without football. It really is a major irritation and [robably stops me more these days than anything else as it is still hyped despite it's irrelevance.I felt for the players last night (McGuire, Pickford, Kane excepted) and thats not because of the clubs they play for, I like Luke Shaw a lot, hes showed real character and Rice/Saka/Mount all play for clubs in London but I have no problem with them at all. If you could remove all the dickheads, the hangers on, the celebrity fans and (especially) the media overkill I might consider wanting them to win, even moreso with unabused reds in there.And after last night it will be a pleasure to watch St.Helens and Castleford fans mingling and enjoying themselves together this saturday at Wembley whilst the players beat the crap out of each other on the pitch.