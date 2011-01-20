



Get real Mr Bullingham



I do actually have some sympathy with this.Im not sure if youve ever been to watch Liverpool in a final but Ive been to a few and the atmosphere around the ground tends to be different. You tend to get lots of people who you dont recognise from other games who have likely latched onto the bandwagon and shown up without tickets in the city of the final for a piss up and an opportunity to behave like fucking bellends in a different city from the one that they live in .Some examples off of the top of my head are that poor woman who was selling pin badges outside the city arms before the Chelsea league cup final in 05 who got all of her stuff robbed and scared half to death. The numerous bellends that bunked in at Athens and countless examples of ted behaviour in squares of launching ale, pissing on statues and just generally being divvies. It got to the point where every final I went to I found myself having to state to people when the media inevitably got on it that these arent regular match goers and were just fucking opportunistic bells coming for the ale and a fight.So hes wrong in that they obviously were football fans as they are a bunch of people desperate enough to see a game that they were willing to commit a crime to do so, but they probably arent the England regulars (as if they were youd surely see this type of thing happening more often) and theyre probably just a group of dickheads stirring up trouble which a few groups of other dickheads tagged along with once they saw an opportunity to get into the ground.This isnt me in anyway excusing it, but I do have sympathy for the numerous England fans who probably have never seen any of these people in their life having to put up with that shite now being thrown at them as if it somehow represents them.