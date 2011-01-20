« previous next »
Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #3440 on: Today at 05:31:48 pm
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 05:25:40 pm
Okay, but do it at the right time.

You can do the analysis slow or you can do the analysis fast, but you must get to the next line. Because otherwise an analysis of the song's lyrics would just stall on a single line.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #3441 on: Today at 05:33:27 pm
Quote from: Phil M on Today at 04:45:46 pm
FA review after fans break into Wembley for final

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-57803366

Saw that video from inside the concourse. Couldnt work out what the hell was going on at first but looked like fellas with tickets battering those breaking in.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #3442 on: Today at 05:35:05 pm
Mr Bullingham said he was not sure those who broke in were real fans.

 :lmao

Get real Mr Bullingham
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #3443 on: Today at 05:38:22 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 05:35:05 pm
:lmao

Get real Mr Bullingham

Well at least he didnt suggest they were Italy fans I suppose.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #3444 on: Today at 05:41:09 pm
Quote from: keyop on Today at 04:43:40 pm
In World Cup 2018:

England had a group of Tunisia, Panama, Belgium, then beat Colombia and Sweden before losing to Croatia in the semi.
France had a group of Denmark, Peru, Australia, then beat Argentina, Uruguay and Belgium to get to the final.
Belgium had a group of England, Tunisia and Panama, then beat Mexico and Brazil before losing to France in the semi.
Croatia had a group of Argentina, Nigeria and Iceland, then beat Denmark, Russia, and England before losing to France in the final.

In Euro 2020:

England had a group of Croatia, Scotland, Czech Republic, then beat Germany, Ukraine and Denmark
Italy had a group of Turkey, Switzerland and Wales, then beat Austria, Belgium and Spain

Don't have time to check rankings, but just at a glance I'd say only Croatia in 2018 had an equally smooth journey - everyone else came up against stronger opposition to get to the same stage of the tournament.

Didn't Belgium play Japan in the round of 16 in 2018? pretty sure I can remember them being 2 down with 20-25 mins left
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #3445 on: Today at 05:43:13 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 04:30:32 pm
I thought you were saying theyd be upset by it. From what Ive seen over the years Germany have embraced the song and the Italians took the mick a bit too. All good fun.

Anyway!...
From what I have experienced over the decades the song was well liked in Germany and its original idea can't be disputed. Admittedly what has taken the fun out of it for to me in 2021 is in large parts because of what has been happening in the past few years (Brexit, many English pretending they are better than others, right wing media hyping Englishness etc.) and it kind of soured it. The song isn't the problem, the attitude with which it is sung (by some) can be though.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #3446 on: Today at 05:51:02 pm
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 05:33:27 pm
Saw that video from inside the concourse. Couldnt work out what the hell was going on at first but looked like fellas with tickets battering those breaking in.
Yeah that was mental. I thought they were ambushing Italians coming out at first. Fucking vigilante types, screaming at the poor stewards for not doing their jobs.

The same c*nts are the ones you saw attacking protesters and abusing the police for 'not doing their jobs' last summer. It's a worrying phenomenon.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #3447 on: Today at 06:09:39 pm
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 05:33:27 pm
Saw that video from inside the concourse. Couldnt work out what the hell was going on at first but looked like fellas with tickets battering those breaking in.

Lots of stories of people having their day ruined by idiots.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #3448 on: Today at 06:11:17 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 05:35:05 pm
:lmao

Get real Mr Bullingham

I do actually have some sympathy with this.

Im not sure if youve ever been to watch Liverpool in a final but Ive been to a few and the atmosphere around the ground tends to be different. You tend to get lots of people who you dont recognise from other games who have likely latched onto the bandwagon and shown up without tickets in the city of the final for a piss up and an opportunity to behave like fucking bellends in a different city from the one that they live in .
Some examples off of the top of my head are that poor woman who was selling pin badges outside the city arms before the Chelsea league cup final in 05 who got all of her stuff robbed and scared half to death. The numerous bellends that bunked in at Athens and countless examples of ted behaviour in squares of launching ale, pissing on statues and just generally being divvies. It got to the point where every final I went to I found myself having to state to people when the media inevitably got on it that these arent regular match goers and were just fucking opportunistic bells coming for the ale and a fight.

So hes wrong in that they obviously were football fans as they are a bunch of people desperate enough to see a game that they were willing to commit a crime to do so, but they probably arent the England regulars (as if they were youd surely see this type of thing happening more often) and theyre probably just a group of dickheads stirring up trouble which a few groups of other dickheads tagged along with once they saw an opportunity to get into the ground.

This isnt me in anyway excusing it, but I do have sympathy for the numerous England fans who probably have never seen any of these people in their life having to put up with that shite now being thrown at them as if it somehow represents them.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #3449 on: Today at 06:13:22 pm
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 03:16:12 pm
Also how do all these celebrities get tickets to all the major sporting events? Is there like a special hotline number or something? Do they pay for them? Geoff Hurst sitting next to Kate Moss Tom Cruise with his best mate Beckham etc.


Come on, wake up.  Begins with M and ends in Y.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #3450 on: Today at 06:14:02 pm
I didnt expect England to get out of their group so to be 2 penalties away from winning it is a good achievement. I must admit tho , not being a big fan of international football anymore I wasnt really that bothered . I watched it but not even on the same scale as watching Liverpool.

Atleast Gareth has the Sports washing World Cup to look forward to next year.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #3451 on: Today at 06:15:26 pm
Their group was shite. Why the fuck did you think that?  ;D

I mean it was a qualifying tournament group.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #3452 on: Today at 06:16:11 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:15:26 pm
Their group was shite. Why the fuck did you think that?  ;D

I mean it was a qualifying tournament group.

Yeah it's a bit weird, especially when most 3rd placed teams go through too
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #3453 on: Today at 06:16:17 pm
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 05:14:01 pm
Wembley stadium capacity is 90k and apart from this one particular section it looked near full to the top. It's weird how they're all trying to cover up this security breach in the age of terrorism, with the Manchester attacks still so fresh in our memories. Also, if people were supposed to be showing not just tickets but PCR test results as well, it's a health risk as well.

Imagine having a small kid or elderly parent with you

These gobshites ruined it for so many
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #3454 on: Today at 06:19:10 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 02:02:16 pm
The way non-England fans react to Its coming home is genuinely bewildering.

If every football chant was taken literally people would be foaming at the mouth every game.
Wilful outrage. Who knew?
