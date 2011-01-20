« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 81 82 83 84 85 [86]   Go Down

Author Topic: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *  (Read 44720 times)

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,191
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3400 on: Today at 04:42:45 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 04:39:36 pm
It seems reasonable to suggest that might annoy some people, no? I'm not saying they should be annoyed, or that English people shouldn't sing it.
fair enough
I dont think theres much to suggest other nations got annoyed though

Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,714
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3401 on: Today at 04:42:52 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 04:38:26 pm
Exactly.

No way any of us should be watching it either.

This is spot on but lets be honest, if England are there you'll be watching :)
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,537
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3402 on: Today at 04:43:40 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 04:23:05 pm
I have no idea if it'd prove a point or not but it'd be interesting to see the 'average world ranking' of the teams England played in both of those tournaments, compared to other teams who got to the same stage.

I'd class Colombia, Sweden, Germany, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark and Italy as decent teams. Scotland is never going to be an easy one either.
In World Cup 2018:

England had a group of Tunisia, Panama, Belgium, then beat Colombia and Sweden before losing to Croatia in the semi.
France had a group of Denmark, Peru, Australia, then beat Argentina, Uruguay and Belgium to get to the final.
Belgium had a group of England, Tunisia and Panama, then beat Mexico and Brazil before losing to France in the semi.
Croatia had a group of Argentina, Nigeria and Iceland, then beat Denmark, Russia, and England before losing to France in the final.

In Euro 2020:

England had a group of Croatia, Scotland, Czech Republic, then beat Germany, Ukraine and Denmark
Italy had a group of Turkey, Switzerland and Wales, then beat Austria, Belgium and Spain

Don't have time to check rankings, but just at a glance I'd say only Croatia in 2018 had an equally smooth journey - everyone else came up against stronger opposition to get to the same stage of the tournament.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:46:41 pm by keyop »
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,796
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3403 on: Today at 04:44:25 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 04:05:06 pm
Tell that to the Italians, and the Germans, and the Danes etc.

I know the background of the song, but most likely they don't. All they hear is thousands of people singing about how they own football. Put yourself in their shoes.

You're absolutely right, I can't imagine how devastated and sickened I would be if I heard an Italian song where they said they owned football. Hang on, that's not quite right actually, I wouldn't give a toss
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,617
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3404 on: Today at 04:45:38 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 04:19:29 pm
I prefer the vindaloo song. At least it shows some self-awareness.

First time I've heard someone claim that Three Lions doesn't have self-awareness. You do know, don't you, that the song is about how England are usually rubbish and always disappoint, but the singer loves them anyway. The refrain is about the first international football tournament England hosted since 1966.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Phil M

  • YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,979
  • Bravery is believing in yourself" Rafael Benitez
    • I coulda been a contenda.....
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3405 on: Today at 04:45:46 pm »
FA review after fans break into Wembley for final


https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-57803366

Logged
Quote from: shanklyboy on November 13, 2009, 12:20:35 am
It's true to say that if Shankly had told us to invade Poland we'd be queuing up 10 deep all the way from Anfield to the Pier Head.

Online tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,531
  • A manc
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3406 on: Today at 04:46:08 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 04:45:38 pm
First time I've heard someone claim that Three Lions doesn't have self-awareness. You do know, don't you, that the song is about how England are usually rubbish and always disappoint, but the singer loves them anyway. The refrain is about the first international football tournament England hosted since 1966.
Not only that but its a banger of a song lets be honest
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Online OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,790
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3407 on: Today at 04:46:21 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 04:44:25 pm
You're absolutely right, I can't imagine how devastated and sickened I would be if I heard an Italian song where they said they owned football. Hang on, that's not quite right actually, I wouldn't give a toss

I wouldn't have a clue what they were saying in the first place.  ;D
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Online FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,741
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3408 on: Today at 04:47:48 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 04:31:10 pm
Yeah its dreadful really.

And English teams have won the European Cup 14 times so there's really no excuse that we've not produced good enough players, or lack the domestic league strength of others.

If you take out all the Scots Irish Welsh and any none English players out those teams you see that the strength of the domestic game is not based on English footballers...and apart from a couple if exceptional men nor is successful management.


The root cause is the lack of 'football intelligent' English footballers... thus a lack of  intelligent manager...England likes its ' stout yeomen' type of footballer.
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,732
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3409 on: Today at 04:47:51 pm »
Should be updated to '56 years of hurt' ...lacks realism
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.
Pages: 1 ... 81 82 83 84 85 [86]   Go Up
« previous next »
 