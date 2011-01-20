« previous next »
Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
We won it 6 times - FACT

You haven't won a trophy...since 1995 - FACT

Keano thinks your Wankers - Kind of FACT

Its Coming Come - FANTASY

Im Forever Blowing Bubbles - hard to prove definitively, but unlikely
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
They had Rashford ready to go at the start of the second half of extra time, and then for some inexplicable reason just dragged it out until the last kick. I know we did similar with Brewster in the Community Shield, but I'd like to think that was more of taking an opportunity in a meaningless game and we wouldnt do it if it meant anything. How are you meant to get any sort of rhythm or feel for kicking a ball, when you haven't done it since the warm-up nearly three hours ago?

Agreed, this was baffling.  Sterling wasn't all that effective (not all his fault, the entire team was struggling to gain a foothold), and having play so much football, it could've been good to get Sancho or Rashford on for him in ET, particularly if the latter would take a penalty and Sterling wouldn't.  Sterling's been good all tournament, but it's hardly like it's a massive downgrade.  England have quality on the bench.  If Saka was always going to take a penalty, fine.  If not, you could've even substituted him for one of Sancho or Rashford with 10 minutes left or something (and have Grealish take one).  Even if Saka was always going to take a penalty, there's no reason not to throw on someone like Rashford earlier.

By the 100th minute, Barella, Chiesa, Insigne, and Verratti were all off the pitch for Italy.  The latter three were instrumental in Italy seizing control for the first 30-35 minutes of the second half.  The game was there for the taking for England, but time and time again Southgate waited too long.  Waited too long to turn the tide in the first 15-20 minutes of the second half (before Italy scored), and waited too long to take advantage of Italy being forced to take off their key players due to fatigue and injury.

Southgate does a good job for managing the team as a whole, there's real togetherness in the squad, and his pragmatic approach is what most teams end up taking, but he mismanaged this particular match at various points.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
There's nothing comparable to it on the national level

As opposed to stuff like say 'Forza Italia' you mean?  ;D

It was a little mad to see stuff like the bus timetable screens in Queens Sq or even the buses themselves displaying it at times though, presumably with the need to broadcast covid-related messages they have got into the mindset of using such screens for more than simply destination info though.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
At 1-0 Italy were visibly rocked, the momentum was with England, if they went all out for a second and pressed Italy high and forced a few set pieces and kept the pressure on, keep switching play and bring the full backs high to give width and stretch the Italian back 4 and their less than rapid midfield 3 etc they might have killed the game off. Instead they were conservative, and played like they played the whole tournament not taking risks or committing too many men forward bar for set pieces.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Agreed, this was baffling.  Sterling wasn't all that effective (not all his fault, the entire team was struggling to gain a foothold), and having play so much football, it could've been good to get Sancho or Rashford on for him in ET, particularly if the latter would take a penalty and Sterling wouldn't.  Sterling's been good all tournament, but it's hardly like it's a massive downgrade.  England have quality on the bench.  If Saka was always going to take a penalty, fine.  If not, you could've even substituted him for one of Sancho or Rashford with 10 minutes left or something (and have Grealish take one).  Even if Saka was always going to take a penalty, there's no reason not to throw on someone like Rashford earlier.

By the 100th minute, Barella, Chiesa, Insigne, and Verratti were all off the pitch for Italy.  The latter three were instrumental in Italy seizing control for the first 30-35 minutes of the second half.  The game was there for the taking for England, but time and time again Southgate waited too long.  Waited too long to turn the tide in the first 15-20 minutes of the second half (before Italy scored), and waited too long to take advantage of Italy being forced to take off their key players due to fatigue and injury.

Southgate does a good job for managing the team as a whole, there's real togetherness in the squad, and his pragmatic approach is what most teams end up taking, but he mismanaged this particular match at various points.

I'm sure its not great either for Rashford or Sancho to be of the mindset that 'you're not use in an actual football match against these, but you might take a decent penalty'.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
He did well to get to the final but came up short when it counted. I'm fine giving Southgate and his team credit for developing a strategy to get as far as possible but they didn't have the nous to react to Mancini's tactical changes and were lucky not to concede in the second half.

Southgate had the talent available to change things up but seemed hamstrung by some of his early decisions. Making Kane captain being one. Having shown great strength of character he fell victim to the old English disease of over-reliance on a talismanic player. Kane should have been subbed because he was doing fuck all in the second half.

Rice showed how limited he was compared to Henderson against sophisiticated opponents - his 'driving runs' were smothered and he gave the ball away. Henderson should have come on earlier in the second half to try and establish some control. Grealish also came on far too late.

And then there's Pickford and his abysmal kicking - I lost count of the number of times he kicked too long and handed possession back to the Italy. He did it against Denmark and got away with it. Against Italy it just invited pressure.

Southgate did well but should have done better with what he had available and didn't use, or used too late.


I agree he did well to get to the final, I dont agree he didnt do it when it counted. Germany counted, Denmark counted, who play nice football. Southgate overcame those challenges his way. Every man and his dog has said, look at the forwards Englands got, he should be playing them, how..you dont hear. What Southgate did is evidence that his way worked until the last couple of kicks. Your saying if this and if that. Well never know. What we do know is this is the most successful England side in the last 50 years. You can look at it and expect more if you like but its not the norm for England who have had better squads, so for me its well done, not bottled it or fucked it.

Pickford had a good tournament. does distribution come over shot stopping?, do England have a keeper who does both? Not clear for me there. Southgate chose shot stopping, worked ok. Henderson I agree should of had more game time, although and I hate to say it, England didnt improve when he came on. I thought Rice had played well, so to has Phillips, its worked, To single out rice who progressed the ball in the final passed two or three players 30 yards is a bonus from a midfielder tasked with keeping it solid and Philips and rice did keep it solid, no goals from open play until the final.

Southgate is defensive or safety first, he isnt a change it up to go all out attack kinds of manager. If this is where you think he is limited I get that, but a World Cup semi and a euro final says maybe he doesnt need to be, a jack of all trades isnt always the answer unless your klopp or Guadiola or even Mancini on evidence. But that pool is a small one.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
The thing to take from this for England (others have mentioned it too)  is the dearth of coaching quality in international football these days. Look at the list for this tournament. You can count on the fingers of one hand the coaches with pedigree,  who would be considered for a first or second division club role in a decent league. The World cup won't be much better.

Through good work from the grassroots onwards,  the national team have a set of players that are as good,  as a squad,  as any on the planet.  Southgate can have them organised ok,  and look for quality from the attackers to win games. They'll have a chance.

On an emotional level,  it would be churlish to deny people finding some happiness in their team.

On a technical level,  watching international footie these days is a waste of time for the most part.   I wonder if there will be a reckoning sometime,  where the best coaches can start doing it part time.

In terms of making the most of his resources,  acting in time,  being innovative,  is Southgate good enough?  No,  but if the level of competition isn't that much better,  you don't have to be.
 
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
The way non-England fans react to Its coming home is genuinely bewildering.

If every football chant was taken literally people would be foaming at the mouth every game.
Football is the global game of the people. To claim ownership of it is obviously going to rub people up the wrong way.

Lots of other songs might be about being better or 'we're gonna win' or whatever, but I can't think of any other song where a country claims ownership of the game itself.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
I agree he did well to get to the final, I dont agree he didnt do it when it counted. Germany counted, Denmark counted, who play nice football. Southgate overcame those challenges his way. Every man and his dog has said, look at the forwards Englands got, he should be playing them, how..you dont hear. What Southgate did is evidence that his way worked until the last couple of kicks. Your saying if this and if that. Well never know. What we do know is this is the most successful England side in the last 50 years. You can look at it and expect more if you like but its not the norm for England who have had better squads, so for me its well done, not bottled it or fucked it.

Pickford had a good tournament. does distribution come over shot stopping?, do England have a keeper who does both? Not clear for me there. Southgate chose shot stopping, worked ok. Henderson I agree should of had more game time, although and I hate to say it, England didnt improve when he came on. I thought Rice had played well, so to has Phillips, its worked, To single out rice who progressed the ball in the final passed two or three players 30 yards is a bonus from a midfielder tasked with keeping it solid and Philips and rice did keep it solid, no goals from open play until the final.

Southgate is defensive or safety first, he isnt a change it up to go all out attack kinds of manager. If this is where you think he is limited I get that, but a World Cup semi and a euro final says maybe he doesnt need to be, a jack of all trades isnt always the answer unless your klopp or Guadiola or even Mancini on evidence.

I agree, I think Southgate did well. he seems to have created a bond within the squad that I havent seen from an england team before.
got solid performances out of all the players (players I don't particularly rate did nothing wrong maguire, pickford, stones etc ) regarding selection and tactics, pretty much before every match I disagreed with his choices - but he was right, it worked every time (bar yesterday). maybe he could have gambled more in extra time but overall I don't you can say he messed it up.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
I agree he did well to get to the final, I dont agree he didnt do it when it counted. Germany counted, Denmark counted, who play nice football. Southgate overcame those challenges his way. Every man and his dog has said, look at the forwards Englands got, he should be playing them, how..you dont hear. What Southgate did is evidence that his way worked until the last couple of kicks. Your saying if this and if that. Well never know. What we do know is this is the most successful England side in the last 50 years. You can look at it and expect more if you like but its not the norm for England who have had better squads, so for me its well done, not bottled it or fucked it.

Pickford had a good tournament. does distribution come over shot stopping?, do England have a keeper who does both? Not clear for me there. Southgate chose shot stopping, worked ok. Henderson I agree should of had more game time, although and I hate to say it, England didnt improve when he came on. I thought Rice had played well, so to has Phillips, its worked, To single out rice who progressed the ball in the final passed two or three players 30 yards is a bonus from a midfielder tasked with keeping it solid and Philips and rice did keep it solid, no goals from open play until the final.

Southgate is defensive or safety first, he isnt a change it up to go all out attack kinds of manager. If this is where you think he is limited I get that, but a World Cup semi and a euro final says maybe he doesnt need to be, a jack of all trades isnt always the answer unless your klopp or Guadiola or even Mancini on evidence.

Its as successful as every other England team, which is not at all since they didnt win a trophy.

To be fair the team who won Le Tournoi are the most successful team since 1966 and what a sad indictment that is
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Football is the global game of the people. To claim ownership of it is obviously going to rub people up the wrong way.

Lots of other songs might be about being better or 'we're gonna win' or whatever, but I can't think of any other song where a country claims ownership of the game itself.

Specially a country that has won 1 major trophy in it's history.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Football is the global game of the people. To claim ownership of it is obviously going to rub people up the wrong way.

Lots of other songs might be about being better or 'we're gonna win' or whatever, but I can't think of any other song where a country claims ownership of the game itself.

There's a shitload of things to accuse this country of.

But this is proper cringey nonsense. Its a novelty record by a couple of D-list comics and a not particularly successful 90s Britpop band :D
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Need a coach with a pair of bollocks. Something Gareth Safepass lacks.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Thought the tactics at 1-0 were cowardly.

Perfect start and then they just retreated. This could have been their one chance of glory and they fucked it up.

Pickford had a good tournament but hes an accident waiting to happen and his distribution is appalling.

Subs were poor again too.

I think they should be thankful of the draw but need to push on from this now. Whether they will or not is another question.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
There's a shitload of things to accuse this country of.

But this is proper cringey nonsense. Its a novelty record by a couple of D-list comics and a not particularly successful 90s Britpop band :D

Oi, you leave The Lightning Seeds alone!
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
There's a shitload of things to accuse this country of.

But this is proper cringey nonsense. Its a novelty record by a couple of D-list comics and a not particularly successful 90s Britpop band :D


and the original meaning was that there was going to be a Football tournament in England which there was

nothing wrong with the message of the song and I dont many who have a problem with it really - other than it being overdone

What was oversensitive was some people reaction to Its coming Rome
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Its as successful as every other England team, which is not at all since they didnt win a trophy.

To be fair the team who won Le Tournoi are the most successful team since 1966 and what a sad indictment that is

I would say lobo that this was a good tournament from England, (England never win trophies, this was as close as they have got) the tournois didnt carry that much expectation, although Im sure they approached it professionally. These boys crumbled on penalties alone, otherwise you have to hold your hands up and say well played and Southgate did it right and got England to within a whisker of a big pot.  Some are saying it wasnt good enough. Im saying they did a good job, I guess its a well done from me, you guys can pick holes. Respectively.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
I wonder if there will be a reckoning sometime,  where the best coaches can start doing it part time.

This would be great for international football. However, I just don't think it's possible anymore with the amount of matches that are played, both in terms of international and club football. A club manager can't disappear every couple of months for 2 weeks instead of staying behind and training with the players that didn't get a call-up or preparing for the next club match. Likewise, even if a manager was up for it, club execs would never allow it to happen and nor should they. The only scenario it could work in is if a team needed a new manager right before a tournament started, but the chances of that being the case are slim (Spain and Lopetegui excepted).

The next best thing an international team can do in my opinion is hire a manager coming to the end of their career, who has achieved it all in club football and wants to wind down (ala Holland and Van Gaal or even England and Capello). But opportunities for this are few and far between.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
I would say lobo that this was a good tournament from England, the tournois didnt carry that much expectation, although Im sure they approached it professionally. These boys crumbled on penalties alone, otherwise you have to hold your hands up and say well played and Southgate did it right and got England to within a whisker of a big pot.  Some are saying it wasnt good enough. Im saying they did a good job, I guess its a well done from me, you guys can pick holes. Respectively.

It was a good tournament compared to what we normally do.

In comparison France have reached 3 World Cup Finals and 3 Euros Finals

Italy have reached 6 World Cup Finals and 4 Euros Finals

Germany have reached 8 World Cup Finals and 6 Euros Finals

In the grand scheme of things we've just had a comparatively easy run to the final, been hugely lucky in how many 'home' games we've had and still bottled it when it mattered against (lets be honest) a not particularly great Italy team. Thats purely down to the manager. The tactics and subs last night were dreadful.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
where is the marble base of the trophy gone? I am sure there was one when the Germans won Euro 1996
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Marcus Rashford mural defaced after England Euro 2020 defeat



A mural honouring footballer Marcus Rashford has been vandalised with graffiti following England's defeat to Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

The artwork in Withington, Manchester, was defaced shortly after England lost in a penalty shootout on Sunday.

Rashford, along with Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, missed a penalty in the 3-2 shootout and was targeted on social media after the game.

The prime minister has condemned racist abuse aimed at the players.

Greater Manchester Police have launched an investigation after the vandalism was reported to officers at 02:50 BST.

Ch Supt Paul Savill appealed for information and said: "Hate crime in any form is completely unacceptable and not welcome here in our city."


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-manchester-57803161
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
where is the marble base of the trophy gone? I am sure there was one when the Germans won Euro 1996

It's a lovely trophy all the same, classy looking thing.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Specially a country that has won 1 major trophy in it's history.

That bit is completely irrelevant to the meaning of the song though.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
That bit is completely irrelevant to the meaning of the song though.

True but it's a catchy tune...
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Oi, you leave The Lightning Seeds alone!

Indeed. Pure is a timeless classic!

Also, they wrote the song 25 years ago for a tournament. Cant imagine they thought at the time it would be sung (and analysed) all these years later.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Indeed. Pure is a timeless classic!

Also, they wrote the song 25 years ago for a tournament. Cant imagine they thought at the time it would be sung (and analysed) all these years later.

Pure, Lucky You, The Life of Riley, Marvellous - they had several really decent songs.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
True but it's a catchy tune...

I always and still do prefer World In Motion better.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Pure, Lucky You, The Life of Riley, Marvellous - they had several really decent songs.

Perfect too. I just decided to stop at Pure in case no one else liked them!

I always and still do prefer World In Motion better.

But this is also true. Although Im sure Bonucci would have taken to offence to the Arriverderci its one on one bit.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Cheers Jason for those links. :thumbup :scarf

Saved that page to watch later.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Pure, Lucky You, The Life of Riley, Marvellous - they had several really decent songs.

I wonder how many people link Ian Broudie and football and think of Life of Riley.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
I always and still do prefer World In Motion better.

Yep. Even Vindaloo is better than Three Lions.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Donnarumma has a 68% penalty save percentage. 

Why would you want to play for penalties aginst Italy???
That is an insane stat.

No wonder Mancini looked calm before penalty shootouts.

Just makes it more bizarre why the team that took an early lead sat back and tried to hold on instead of going for the jugular.

Southgate should be doing another advert with a bag over his head, utterly embarrassing from him.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Also how do all these celebrities get tickets to all the major sporting events? Is there like a special hotline number or something? Do they pay for them? Geoff Hurst sitting next to Kate Moss Tom Cruise with his best mate Beckham etc.
