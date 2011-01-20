He did well to get to the final but came up short when it counted. I'm fine giving Southgate and his team credit for developing a strategy to get as far as possible but they didn't have the nous to react to Mancini's tactical changes and were lucky not to concede in the second half.



Southgate had the talent available to change things up but seemed hamstrung by some of his early decisions. Making Kane captain being one. Having shown great strength of character he fell victim to the old English disease of over-reliance on a talismanic player. Kane should have been subbed because he was doing fuck all in the second half.



Rice showed how limited he was compared to Henderson against sophisiticated opponents - his 'driving runs' were smothered and he gave the ball away. Henderson should have come on earlier in the second half to try and establish some control. Grealish also came on far too late.



And then there's Pickford and his abysmal kicking - I lost count of the number of times he kicked too long and handed possession back to the Italy. He did it against Denmark and got away with it. Against Italy it just invited pressure.



Southgate did well but should have done better with what he had available and didn't use, or used too late.





I agree he did well to get to the final, I dont agree he didnt do it when it counted. Germany counted, Denmark counted, who play nice football. Southgate overcame those challenges his way. Every man and his dog has said, look at the forwards Englands got, he should be playing them, how..you dont hear. What Southgate did is evidence that his way worked until the last couple of kicks. Your saying if this and if that. Well never know. What we do know is this is the most successful England side in the last 50 years. You can look at it and expect more if you like but its not the norm for England who have had better squads, so for me its well done, not bottled it or fucked it.Pickford had a good tournament. does distribution come over shot stopping?, do England have a keeper who does both? Not clear for me there. Southgate chose shot stopping, worked ok. Henderson I agree should of had more game time, although and I hate to say it, England didnt improve when he came on. I thought Rice had played well, so to has Phillips, its worked, To single out rice who progressed the ball in the final passed two or three players 30 yards is a bonus from a midfielder tasked with keeping it solid and Philips and rice did keep it solid, no goals from open play until the final.Southgate is defensive or safety first, he isnt a change it up to go all out attack kinds of manager. If this is where you think he is limited I get that, but a World Cup semi and a euro final says maybe he doesnt need to be, a jack of all trades isnt always the answer unless your klopp or Guadiola or even Mancini on evidence. But that pool is a small one.