The thing to take from this for England (others have mentioned it too) is the dearth of coaching quality in international football these days. Look at the list for this tournament. You can count on the fingers of one hand the coaches with pedigree, who would be considered for a first or second division club role in a decent league. The World cup won't be much better.
Through good work from the grassroots onwards, the national team have a set of players that are as good, as a squad, as any on the planet. Southgate can have them organised ok, and look for quality from the attackers to win games. They'll have a chance.
On an emotional level, it would be churlish to deny people finding some happiness in their team.
On a technical level, watching international footie these days is a waste of time for the most part. I wonder if there will be a reckoning sometime, where the best coaches can start doing it part time.
In terms of making the most of his resources, acting in time, being innovative, is Southgate good enough? No, but if the level of competition isn't that much better, you don't have to be.