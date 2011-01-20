« previous next »
Author Topic: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *  (Read 41554 times)

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3240 on: Today at 12:26:38 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:20:25 pm
I think he was more concerned with Italy scoring. Mad to think your subs are going to make a difference against one of the best keepers in the world who also happens to be 6'5".

It also adds pressure on the players, as they know that the whole world knows that they have only been brought on to score a penalty.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Smellytrabs

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3241 on: Today at 12:31:57 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 12:23:26 pm
I agree pal but isn't it being swept under the carpet somewhat by blaming everything on social media like Neville and Co. tend to do?

Absolutely. They are portraying the racists as being fringe elements of society when in reality they are the mainstream, the twitter gobshites are just more overt in their language, but the culture stems right from the top of society.
Offline S

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3242 on: Today at 12:34:04 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:43:55 am
From the TV news sources I've peeked at (Sky sports and BBC) - They only just about referenced the behaviour of the fans last night. When a few bottles of Koppaberg hit a bus a few years ago it was the top story, marring the night with violence  :lmao :lmao :lmao
I hadnt thought about this contrast but youre absolutely right.

It takes one moron to throw a bottle of cider, whereas last nights antics were carried out by hundreds of people.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3243 on: Today at 12:39:05 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:57:25 am
The OT incident was a precursor to this behaviour.

People like Neville condemning it on Sky.

The operation around last nights Final should have been so secure. Imagine taking a young kid or an elderly parent with people behaving that way ?

One of the videos going around actually shows a guy with a toddler in his arms and (I think) two other little kids with him all running through the forced gates as part of the crowd of people who got in. :o
Offline norecat

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3244 on: Today at 12:40:28 pm »
I think overall Italy were the best side across the tournament. England were too defensive which is all the more strange considering they had the easier route to the final. The penalty takers lineup was baffling Kane aside. Grealish, Sterling and Shaw/Walker should have taken penalties. To ask two young players just on the pitch and a kid in the biggest game for England since 1966 is just bizarre. This was a glorious opportunity missed by England. Southgate had the tools to do the job but didn't use them properly. This will haunt him.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3245 on: Today at 12:42:41 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:58:28 am
I dont think it was a reaction in the moment, it looked planned to me.

theres enough about this on the Hendo thread too, and whereas I agree with Jill that is ultimately isnt important, it is a really shit look.

Yes, they all want to win, but is it so hard to show some sort of grace in defeat even if for a short few minutes - then go fling the medal in a bin in private for all anyone cares?  In a 3rd/4th place playoff, does the team finishing 3rd rip their medals off too?  Cos they didnt win either did they.

And I agree that I dont think it is just a reaction. Its something that can be taught. As shown on the Hendo thread - in Seville a lot of our players took them off, but after Jürgen Klopp had been here a couple years, in Kiev most kept them on. Is that a conincidence?
Online Hij

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3246 on: Today at 12:45:32 pm »
Quote from: BER on Today at 12:23:39 pm
starting the podcast rounds...


;D
Online Mister men

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3247 on: Today at 12:47:03 pm »
You can only laugh at hypocrisy from the likes of Neville condemning England fans for their disgraceful carry on yesterday but shaking hands and supporting the actions of United supporters a few weeks ago when they invaded the ground and got a match called off. The gobshite lacks self awareness on a level that is off the scales.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3248 on: Today at 12:47:10 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:09:54 am
(I kept imaging what Mo Salah would do to Chiellini in this match, as I'm sure a few fellow Reds did. An absolute feeding frenzy)

That's more what Suarez would do to Chiellini to be fair to Mo. :P
Offline Ziltoid

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3249 on: Today at 12:50:27 pm »
Catching up and now understand that Southgate picked the penalty takers. Cant believe Grealish didnt take the 3rd. Wonder what the reason was for Grealish not in the top5 according to Southgate?
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3250 on: Today at 12:52:45 pm »
Quote from: Ziltoid on Today at 12:50:27 pm
Catching up and now understand that Southgate picked the penalty takers. Cant believe Grealish didnt take the 3rd. Wonder what the reason was for Grealish not in the top5 according to Southgate?

Shit at them in training?
Online Fromola

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3251 on: Today at 12:53:48 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:42:41 pm
theres enough about this on the Hendo thread too, and whereas I agree with Jill that is ultimately isnt important, it is a really shit look.

Yes, they all want to win, but is it so hard to show some sort of grace in defeat even if for a short few minutes - then go fling the medal in a bin in private for all anyone cares?  In a 3rd/4th place playoff, does the team finishing 3rd rip their medals off too?  Cos they didnt win either did they.

And I agree that I dont think it is just a reaction. Its something that can be taught. As shown on the Hendo thread - in Seville a lot of our players took them off, but after Jürgen Klopp had been here a couple years, in Kiev most kept them on. Is that a conincidence?

Bunch of spoilt, classless twats. Hendo is a class act.
Online Chip Evans

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3252 on: Today at 12:56:25 pm »
Quote from: Ziltoid on Today at 12:50:27 pm
Catching up and now understand that Southgate picked the penalty takers. Cant believe Grealish didnt take the 3rd. Wonder what the reason was for Grealish not in the top5 according to Southgate?

Remember reading they were having penalty shootouts in training - trying to recreate conditions etc.  It'll be data based on who did best in them. But you can't recreate that situation last night. It felt so inevitable too - the only surprise was the Jorginho miss. Thought Rashford was really unlucky though - an inch from the best penalty of the night. 
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3253 on: Today at 12:56:49 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 12:52:45 pm
Shit at them in training?

Yeah, we can dispute the order of who took them, and subbing on two players with no time left is a bit of a shit move but if they were the five best takers then let them take them. I know you cant replicate the pressure of a final in training but if the other options were all shite them what do you do?

Would have been interesting if Italy had kept the ball for the last couple of minutes and the subs werent made to see who the other two takers would have been.
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3254 on: Today at 12:58:56 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 12:47:03 pm
You can only laugh at hypocrisy from the likes of Neville condemning England fans for their disgraceful carry on yesterday but shaking hands and supporting the actions of United supporters a few weeks ago when they invaded the ground and got a match called off. The gobshite lacks self awareness on a level that is off the scales.
Neville is your quintessential rabble rouser, stokes the flames, stands back and says "fuck all to do with me lads", a weasel as a player and as an analyst.
Offline scouseman

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3255 on: Today at 01:01:52 pm »
Quote from: Ziltoid on Today at 12:50:27 pm
Catching up and now understand that Southgate picked the penalty takers. Cant believe Grealish didnt take the 3rd. Wonder what the reason was for Grealish not in the top5 according to Southgate?

said on twitter that he offered the manager to take a pen but he went with his list
Online Fromola

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3256 on: Today at 01:02:18 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 12:58:56 pm
Neville is your quintessential rabble rouser, stokes the flames, stands back and says "fuck all to do with me lads", a weasel as a player and as an analyst.

Self-important c***

Thinks he's some kind of champion of the people, unbearable ego now as a pundit.
Online Guz-kop

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3257 on: Today at 01:03:49 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 11:53:08 am
Yep. This was my concern with England. I said before the only way I could see them winning it was by scoring in the last few minutes.

Starting 5 at the back and two holders is conservative but in that first half it worked well. However it was obvious that while it stayed 1-0 Southgate was never going to change it up. Its not like the Denmark game when we switched from a back four to a five, he had nowhere else to go here.

Henderson coming on made sense but again it was only ever going to be for Phillips or Rice (still an improvement). It felt in this game he was never going to sub off Kane or Sterling sonGrealish for Mount was his only other move.

Italy pushed us deeper and deeper and their goal felt inevitable. Once they got it they were content to sit back a bit too. I think he could have been bolder in extra time and put Sancho sooner. But again, he wasnt going to touch Kane and Sterling and Saka hadnt been on long himself.

All felt a little too predictable and safe. And if Sterling wasnt taking a penalty I dont know why we didnt roll the dice and replace him with Sancho or Rashford sooner just to see if they could do something different.

I know we could be talking differently had England won the shoot out and its easy to say from your sofa but its like they didnt quite believe in themselves enough and reverted to the tried and trusted sit deeper and deeper and hope for the best.

Not to worry, Im sure Aidy Boothroyd has the next generation playing a lot more progressively. Were in safe hands there.

It's unfair to be too critical given how close they were and frankly how young the side is generally. Playing not to lose and having enough up front to always score is a really good base to start a tournament. With the quality England possess they'll go far even with that approach. Not conceding a goal from open play is actually very impressive no matter how defensive you are. Problem as you say is what to do when the tide is against you. Need something to reverse the flow of the game and it can't just be a case of trying to knock it quickly to a fast lad on the wing. I think the overall approach was ok and Southgate got loads right in the tournament overall. Second half onwards wasn't one of them and will go down as a missed opportunity given how much quality they have in the squad
Online Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3258 on: Today at 01:06:31 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 12:34:04 pm
I hadnt thought about this contrast but youre absolutely right.

It takes one moron to throw a bottle of cider, whereas last nights antics were carried out by hundreds of people.
We are really between a rock and a hard place as a club and city. I've been quite critical of the club not sticking up for itself enough, but the way the media in this country is, it takes a huge effort to overcome the skewed reporting and agendas.

When you look at some of the big issues that have left the club facing an uphill battle because of a media and wider public that are quite happy to run with the "typical scousers" or worse "what do you expect from that lot", and then look at this tournament, we've had:
Diving, majority of the media were happy to take the penalty no questions asked, but we know that tolerance will change next time Salah gets a pen.
Racism, the press went to town on Suarez and we were all accused of being racist by association, quite possibly by some of the same people that are happy to boo anthems, abuse opposition fans with kids, and then abuse black players on social media.
Finally, we still have deniers, who despite all evidence to the contrary, insist Liverpool fans "caused" Hillsborough. Last night we get video evidence and first hand witness accounts of gates being stormed, but as others have said, a lone bottle chucked at a bus got more media coverage.

I don't give a fuck about whataboutery, but if there's any stories about us concerning any of the above, we all have a duty to remind them of the delights of this years Euros.
Online Fromola

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3259 on: Today at 01:16:51 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 01:06:31 pm
We are really between a rock and a hard place as a club and city. I've been quite critical of the club not sticking up for itself enough, but the way the media in this country is, it takes a huge effort to overcome the skewed reporting and agendas.

When you look at some of the big issues that have left the club facing an uphill battle because of a media and wider public that are quite happy to run with the "typical scousers" or worse "what do you expect from that lot", and then look at this tournament, we've had:
Diving, majority of the media were happy to take the penalty no questions asked, but we know that tolerance will change next time Salah gets a pen.
Racism, the press went to town on Suarez and we were all accused of being racist by association, quite possibly by some of the same people that are happy to boo anthems, abuse opposition fans with kids, and then abuse black players on social media.
Finally, we still have deniers, who despite all evidence to the contrary, insist Liverpool fans "caused" Hillsborough. Last night we get video evidence and first hand witness accounts of gates being stormed, but as others have said, a lone bottle chucked at a bus got more media coverage.

I don't give a fuck about whataboutery, but if there's any stories about us concerning any of the above, we all have a duty to remind them of the delights of this years Euros.

England fans and alcohol is also a terrible mix. I said in this thread at about 2pm that there'd be a lot of trouble later on because there was already pissed up England fans all over London.

LFC have our fair share of pricks but the fans generally know how to enjoy themselves on big occasions, look at the CL finals in Kiev and Madrid. A lot of England fans don't know how to enjoy themselves (a bit like an Everton mentality). They'll stand around chanting 10 German bombers or about Scotland getting battered, but with every pint they get more moody and aggressive.

At least the media has been properly shown up over their hypocrisy over diving and English players.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3260 on: Today at 01:19:06 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 12:47:03 pm
You can only laugh at hypocrisy from the likes of Neville condemning England fans for their disgraceful carry on yesterday but shaking hands and supporting the actions of United supporters a few weeks ago when they invaded the ground and got a match called off. The gobshite lacks self awareness on a level that is off the scales.
Neville should have been sacked for his call to arms on live TV for United fans to cause mayhem at OT and in Manchester. Spitting at people is horrible, but pales into relative insignificance compared to Neville's dangerous, damaging and reckless rallying cry to rioters, yet look at the difference between the reaction to Carragher's offence and his.

Neville deserves a statue in awards to his monumental arrogance, lack of awareness and his gross stupidity and hypocrisy.

Anyway, I'm glad to say that apart from the pre-game reports of London being trashed by patriots, I managed to miss the entire circus. Going out into blissful peace whilst most were indoors watching the match. Not much changes. England fluff a big game on penalties and their brainless hordes abuse, destroy and thoroughly embarrass both themselves and the nation they claim to support. Well, at least it wasn't a foreign city this time.

England that.
Online JRed

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3261 on: Today at 01:27:18 pm »
If Rashford and Sancho had just run up and smashed their penalties and had them saved you could shrug your shoulders and say fair enough. But to fuck about with silly run ups in the shootout of the biggest game England have had for 55 years, and possibly the biggest international game they will ever play in ,was ridiculous.
As for the dickheads giving abuse to the players that missed, why arent they abusing Pickford for not saving all the penalties?
Online jonnypb

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3262 on: Today at 01:27:32 pm »
Quote from: groove on Today at 11:32:45 am
Sorry, I've not read any post in this thread but I just need somewhere to get this out: Does anyone else feel like they're going a bit crazy that no-one else can see how bad Southgate is? Or is it just me? There must be someone else watching him play a conservative back 4 (or back 5) and two holding midfielders and leaving talent like Sancho and Foden on the bench just utterly bemusing? Don't get me wrong - lovely fella, I'm sure, but his ability to actually know what team and formation he should be picking is just nowhere. But I feel like the most amount of criticism he's receiving is "oh maybe he got it a little bit wrong, who can say, he'll learn from it, I don't know" when to me it's like he's making huge fucking errors constantly.

I agree, he's a bad manager with a very talented group of players at his disposal.  We went ahead and then he sat back, didn't make a sub until 70 mins when the game was crying out for a change shortly after half time.  They got to the final yes, but if we're honest it was an easy route to the final compared to the other half of the draw.

Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:25:58 pm
It' mad. Also Sterling was non-existent at this point. Least give both 15 mins to get into it all.

Like you say Sterling was non-existent later on in the game and Southgate will have known Sterling wouldn't be in the top 5 people to take a Pen so why not give Sancho or Rashford time on the pitch before the pens?
Online Skeeve

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3263 on: Today at 01:34:16 pm »
Quote from: groove on Today at 11:32:45 am
Sorry, I've not read any post in this thread but I just need somewhere to get this out: Does anyone else feel like they're going a bit crazy that no-one else can see how bad Southgate is? Or is it just me? There must be someone else watching him play a conservative back 4 (or back 5) and two holding midfielders and leaving talent like Sancho and Foden on the bench just utterly bemusing? Don't get me wrong - lovely fella, I'm sure, but his ability to actually know what team and formation he should be picking is just nowhere. But I feel like the most amount of criticism he's receiving is "oh maybe he got it a little bit wrong, who can say, he'll learn from it, I don't know" when to me it's like he's making huge fucking errors constantly.

I think his conservative approach is actually a sensible starting point, give your side a base to build from, his big problem is a seeming unwillingness to adjust from that plan a when needed e.g. the likes of sancho and rashford should have almost certainly been on in the second half with the aim of actually putting italy under some pressure like they were in the first half before Mancini adjusted to england's tactics. Similarly, if you go back to the group stages, where were the adjustments when a very ordinary scottish side was able to neutralise them, there's no point in having depth in the squad for once if you are not going to use it.
Online Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3264 on: Today at 01:36:37 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 01:19:06 pm
England that.
There are some similarities.
Although England tend to get further in tournaments.
Offline Pistolero

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3265 on: Today at 01:39:28 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 01:19:06 pm
Anyway, I'm glad to say that apart from the pre-game reports of London being trashed by patriots, I managed to miss the entire circus. Going out into blissful peace whilst most were indoors watching the match. Not much changes. England fluff a big game on penalties and their brainless hordes abuse, destroy and thoroughly embarrass both themselves and the nation they claim to support. Well, at least it wasn't a foreign city this time.

England that.

Similarly, I avoided the entire hoopla.....2 episodes of Ken Burns' splendid Hemingway documentary...and then Magnum Force on BluRay.. 'A man's got to know his limitations'...can you hear me Gareth?
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3266 on: Today at 01:40:26 pm »
Donnarumma has a 68% penalty save percentage. 

Why would you want to play for penalties aginst Italy???
Online Bobinhood

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3267 on: Today at 01:42:36 pm »
Well my prediction that they would fuck it up in the most spectacular way possible was bang on. Literally not too upset about it because i genuinely expected that. Liverpool does miracle comebacks, England fucks it up. Immutable laws of nature. If they ever do win someday it will just come as a pleasant surprise to me. Screw these hopes and dreams shenanigans. Im not stupid.

However, i suggest Parliament pass a law that compels all England penalty takers for the rest of time to just pick a corner and blast the ball as hard as they can into it.

oh well, it was a great tournament with many highly entertaining games and it reminded us all what its like to have the fans back in the stadiums ie much much better, so thats all good.
Offline Sangria

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3268 on: Today at 01:43:25 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 01:34:16 pm
I think his conservative approach is actually a sensible starting point, give your side a base to build from, his big problem is a seeming unwillingness to adjust from that plan a when needed e.g. the likes of sancho and rashford should have almost certainly been on in the second half with the aim of actually putting italy under some pressure like they were in the first half before Mancini adjusted to england's tactics. Similarly, if you go back to the group stages, where were the adjustments when a very ordinary scottish side was able to neutralise them, there's no point in having depth in the squad for once if you are not going to use it.

On Southgate's side: do international gigs allow for tactical adjustment given how little time the players spend together. Not on Southgate's side: has he ever shown any indication that he could change even if the players could?

What his last two tournaments have shown, at least, is that he is a decent man manager and he has decent players at his disposal. Maybe he'd be more suited to a major club than a minor one, where the onus is less on coaching the players than on keeping them happy.
Offline Sangria

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3269 on: Today at 01:45:13 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 01:39:28 pm
Similarly, I avoided the entire hoopla.....2 episodes of Ken Burns' splendid Hemingway documentary...and then Magnum Force on BluRay.. 'A man's got to know his limitations'...can you hear me Gareth?

Did Burns manage to crowbar black civil rights into his Hemingway documentary?
