I hadnt thought about this contrast but youre absolutely right.



It takes one moron to throw a bottle of cider, whereas last nights antics were carried out by hundreds of people.



We are really between a rock and a hard place as a club and city. I've been quite critical of the club not sticking up for itself enough, but the way the media in this country is, it takes a huge effort to overcome the skewed reporting and agendas.When you look at some of the big issues that have left the club facing an uphill battle because of a media and wider public that are quite happy to run with the "typical scousers" or worse "what do you expect from that lot", and then look at this tournament, we've had:Diving, majority of the media were happy to take the penalty no questions asked, but we know that tolerance will change next time Salah gets a pen.Racism, the press went to town on Suarez and we were all accused of being racist by association, quite possibly by some of the same people that are happy to boo anthems, abuse opposition fans with kids, and then abuse black players on social media.Finally, we still have deniers, who despite all evidence to the contrary, insist Liverpool fans "caused" Hillsborough. Last night we get video evidence and first hand witness accounts of gates being stormed, but as others have said, a lone bottle chucked at a bus got more media coverage.I don't give a fuck about whataboutery, but if there's any stories about us concerning any of the above, we all have a duty to remind them of the delights of this years Euros.