Author Topic: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *  (Read 38106 times)

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3120 on: Today at 10:25:49 am »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 09:17:07 am
I’m not wearing blinkers. I watched England play a good tournament, I didn’t see Southgate fucking it. On the forwards, what would you have done? How can you guarantee better than pennos in the final?. It was never going to be a shoe in win for England, it isn’t for anyone. Southgate did well. His team only conceded two goals, that’s proof his set up worked. They didn’t lose a game in normal time, fucked it? Nah.

He did well to get to the final but came up short when it counted. I'm fine giving Southgate and his team credit for developing a strategy to get as far as possible but they didn't have the nous to react to Mancini's tactical changes and were lucky not to concede in the second half.

Southgate had the talent available to change things up but seemed hamstrung by some of his early decisions. Making Kane captain being one. Having shown great strength of character he fell victim to the old English disease of over-reliance on a talismanic player. Kane should have been subbed because he was doing fuck all in the second half.

Rice showed how limited he was compared to Henderson against sophisiticated opponents - his 'driving runs' were smothered and he gave the ball away. Henderson should have come on earlier in the second half to try and establish some control. Grealish also came on far too late.

And then there's Pickford and his abysmal kicking - I lost count of the number of times he kicked too long and handed possession back to the Italy. He did it against Denmark and got away with it. Against Italy it just invited pressure.

Southgate did well but should have done better with what he had available and didn't use, or used too late.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3121 on: Today at 10:26:11 am »
At least we can all be friends again now and unanimous in our support of the Reds. I look forward to know further arguments until Qatar 2022.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3122 on: Today at 10:26:56 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:01:50 am
We will never know that though as Ireland will never reach a final  ;D
we just won the feckin thing Andy you gobshite!
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3123 on: Today at 10:27:54 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:26:11 am
At least we can all be friends again now and unanimous in our support of the Reds. I look forward to know further arguments until Qatar 2022.

I would imagine for Qatar the arguments will be more about why you're watching the whole thing at all... ;)
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3124 on: Today at 10:28:55 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:26:11 am
At least we can all be friends again now and unanimous in our support of the Reds. I look forward to know further arguments until Qatar 2022.

Six Nations is only six/seven months away  8)
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3125 on: Today at 10:29:54 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:28:55 am
Six Nations is only six/seven months away  8)

Ill admit that doesnt really count for a lot. Im just in there for the aggro. :D
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3126 on: Today at 10:30:02 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:28:55 am
Six Nations is only six/seven months away  8)

More Welsh glory
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3127 on: Today at 10:30:52 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:17:15 am
The mighty Ireland who didn't qualify for the tournament should have rang Gareth and gave him some tips on how to win.

Someone should have as imo he didnt seem to have the slightest clue what he was doing half the time. If you are an England fan this tournament it is gutting as I cant see them having an easier chance to win something for years. For me Germany were a shadow of themselves in some games and most of the other usual giants have had a shit tournament too.

Yes its true that you can only beat whats in front of you but I thought every time they beat shite in the qualifiers, a Ukraine, Denmark an especially past a not great German side, it just entrenched Southgate more into his idea that playing shit on a stick defensive tactics, Rice-Phillips midfield etc was going to work. Its like Ole and the Mancs, they will win lots of games with the players they have but when you clearly dont have the management skills that can only take you so far.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3128 on: Today at 10:31:00 am »
Quote from: Phil M on Today at 09:03:18 am
Sorry Roy mate. :)

You left this bit out Phil. ;)

Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 08:50:54 pm
The power is gonna tell unless some peculiar tactical switcheroo materialises. Cant see it myself bar a calamity.

Mancini made quite a straightforward tactical switcheroo, but for some reason Southgate didn't do much in response.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3129 on: Today at 10:31:18 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 10:12:06 am
Comfortably best squad??? Based on what exactly?

Based on this squad being comfortably better than the 2018, 2016, 2014 and 2012 squads? I think you'd have to go back to 2002 to make a decent argument of a squad that's better, and that had the likes of Danny Mills, Trevor Sinclair, Darius Vassell and Nicky Butt in it. Much better starting 11 though.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3130 on: Today at 10:31:56 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:43:41 am
But we have in other finals and it really isnt important in the grand scheme of things.

I thought the whole point was they had done it in other finals, and Klopp told them not to do it as it is disrespectful
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3131 on: Today at 10:34:52 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:40:20 am
He has more right to say 'Football is coming Rome' being a winner than anyone claiming a sport that had its roots in England is coming home. If my dad left my family 55 years ago and suddenly came back it wouldn't be his home he's coming back to.

Rugby is Coming Home.
Tennis is Coming Home.
Golf is Coming Home.
Badminton is Coming Home.
Squash is Coming Home.

Minor point.......it's generally agreed that golf started in Scotland.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3132 on: Today at 10:35:35 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:31:00 am
You left this bit out Phil. ;)

Was clearly trying to show you up. ;)

What did you make of Southgate's subs? Not so much the whole penalty debacle but the timing of Grealish/Hendo etc?
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3133 on: Today at 10:35:52 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 07:33:49 am
This is bullshit though. You're in the final of a major championship for maybe your only time. Do you really think they're not going to be motivated enough?
'Well, it's been a great month, I'd be happy enough with a runners up medal'
*hears song*
'I know! We should try our all to win this now!'.
Total bollocks.

No, I don't believe for a second that they were not going to be motivated enough. But then again I haven't made that up have I? It's what Bonucci said in the press conference with Mancini sitting by his side. Maybe it gave them that bit extra that they needed? That Chiellini needed to nearly snap Saka in half for that tactical foul? I don't know. Again, I doubt it but then why say it.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3134 on: Today at 10:36:21 am »
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 10:20:12 am
It was a great effort. We weren't behind until the final few kicks of the football. Literally couldn't have got closers to winning it, but somehow managed to snatch a defeat from the jaws of victory. How typical.

I wasn't that concerned at the tactics after we scored. It was tough to watch, but we had them at arms length. Letting them have the ball was tactical and we were betting on being able to keep them out. The goal was a scruffy one, and not necessarily down to how our approach. They could have won a corner whichever way we decided to set up and eventually it was down a a few players losing their personal battles.............

that's where i see a problem, you thinking that, is fine (im not having a dig at you btw)

but im pretty sure that's how southgate saw it too, and when your manager can't see what's happening in a game... you.. are... fucked

cos while what you state is literally true, anyone watching that game could see that wasn't a reflection of what was actually going on in the game and an italian goal had been coming for quite some time, it was inevitable. from the start of the second half england did fuckall and the manager just let it slide - ffs Chiellini played a large part of the second half camped out on the lefthand side well within england's half, clearly not concerned one fucking bit that we would respond with any effect

from the moment the second half kicked off, we were 'behind' in everything but the score and that's acceptable when you're a minute or two from victory but suicide when there's at least a whole half to play
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3135 on: Today at 10:36:33 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:07:43 am
:lmao :lmao  good one

Well some would argue that runners-up is reasonably close to winning. So I guess it's at least conceivable.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3136 on: Today at 10:36:36 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:26:11 am
At least we can all be friends again now and unanimous in our support of the Reds. I look forward to know further arguments until Qatar 2022.

I think there's mileage in a 'How do you do friendly rivalry well?' discussion off the back of this.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3137 on: Today at 10:38:38 am »
Quote from: BER on Today at 10:14:21 am


This is how you beat Italy in a major tournament.

What? Get a Scot in the team to score the goal? (Plus 10 Englishmen masquerading as Irish)  ;)
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3138 on: Today at 10:38:44 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 10:34:52 am
Minor point.......it's generally agreed that golf started in Scotland.

Some say it started in China with a game called Chuiwan
