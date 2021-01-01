« previous next »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:57:01 am
The far right on Twitter were all targeting the fact that the EU wanted England to lose because we had won Brexit. Ursula Van Der Leyden was getting some vile abuse off trolls who have no interest in football
Farage was stirring up shite as were the other nationalist gobshites.
The little Englander mentality will be even more entrenched after this.
People like Bridgen using words like  indigenous as a dog whistle will only encourage racist and validate them

Keep politics out of football*



*unless theres a chance of using it to get on the telly to spout all that anti EU/Brexit rhetoric again, which is the complete antithesis of what the actual team stand for.
I wasn't fussed enough to watch the game in the end. I was sort of on the pro-England side of the fence, but realised this morning that I'm not arsed one way or the other. I'm enjoying the anti-England memes doing the rounds today, but most people I know wouldn't be amused.

I am finding myself happy that those ticketless louts that forced their way into Wembley haven't blagged their way to witnessing a momentous event though. Karma.

I guess Southgate isn't going anywhere for now (getting to the final is by no means failure), so there's no succession crisis just yet (I assume by the time the job rolls round Gerrard's name will be in the frame).

Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 08:33:55 am
It was a tribute to the Gazza of France 98.
So not only did he have a shit haircut, he also had to listen to an album of Kenny G jazz.
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 08:30:49 am
Think there are some players coming away from this with their heads high going into the new season.

Rice, Phillips, Saka have all had excellent tournaments. Sterling ditched the form he had coming in as well.

Henderson was used sparingly so should head into pre-season ready to complete his rehab and start very fresh.

From an England point of view. They were able to make the 3/5 at the back work well the majority of the time and were able to swap it to a 4 when needed. But they need to be able to use the whole squad better. Italy knew they were playing shit and were able to make the changes needed. Southgate it too afraid of making a sub and thats something he has to take forward to World cup qualification and next years tournament.

I think most of them did to an extent. Even duds like Pickford and Maguire mostly did well.

From our POV Hendo getting some minutes without burnout or anything is great, but I still struggle to get my head around how the captain of probably the best team in Europe over the last 3/4 years ends up playing fluffer to Phillips and Declan fucking Rice.

Southgate got it massively wrong last night on a few occasions. But making a couple of subs in the 129th minute defending a corner just for two kids to take a penalty genuinely blows my mind. And I'm pretty sure I've seen Kyle Walker score very well in penalty shoot outs before.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:52:31 am
I genuinely find it incredible that Kane and Southgate thought it was acceptable to let a black teenager step up to the plate in that scenario. Absolutely incredible.


 I understand what you are saying - but I think once you take a lads race into tactics the racists have won  - we dont want that
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 08:55:17 am
Depends how much emphasis you want to put on a losers medal. For me Im fine with taking it off, not something anyone wants is it, in the moment when you are so close to winning, bring joy to everyone you know and you fail, your going to be gutted and lets be honest a losers medal isnt really anything other than a gesture. You can say, be a good loser, put your losers medal on so everyone can see your a good little loser. Lose with dignity? Sure. I bet that the England players congratulated the Italian players, told them well played, thats dignity, a losers medal isnt really a big deal.

The bolded bit is a bit much. No one is saying they need to act like losers, just that it looks like a petulant, wankerish move (in my opinion) to just pull the medal straight off as soon as the official gives it to you. It's a move that's unnecessary and purely for the cameras. I get the feeling though that I'm not going to find common ground with you on this as you clearly love and admire this team and I very much don't.
