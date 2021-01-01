I agree on the consensus that this was just a classic case of Southgate being far too conservative/defensive in his tactics.



First half, everything seemed to be in place for England, the main reason was the fullbacks getting high up the pitch and causing real havoc - never mind the goal but did you see how often Trippier had acres of space behind their left back. You could tell that England were doing well as the Italians were basically arguing with themselves.



Second half though - that is why managers are tactical freaks, they can see what happened and they adjust, and all that Mancini did was make it so that our fullbacks were penned back. No full backs bombing on meant basically our attacking intent was scuppered (Sterling and co were essentially isolated up top with the gap being insanely big) and we basically played 45 mins with 5 at the back and 2 others in Rice and Philips not too far in front. Whilst the likes of Rice, Philips and Maguire were trying their best to bring the ball out and attack, the real simple fact was that Southgate was far too slow in seeing what was unfolding and didnt react quick enough to change it up. In fact his whole substitution plan was just all wrong, he basically did nothing to combat the new way the Italians played in that half and just replaced like for like with no positive results. How it went to ET is beyond me.



From there it was very much a case of no idea why he doesnt make any more substitutions in ET to freshen it up but alas it was far too late by then.



Southgate will get praise for this tournament which is fairs given how far he took them but what he needs is someone who is a tactical genius to help him out and execute a plan when things arent going well or take an unexpected turn.