Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *

JRed

  
  
  
  
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #2920 on: Today at 07:03:31 am
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 11:30:44 pm
Imagine being in their boots though, barely played all tornament and you're being brought on specifically to take pens in England's biggest game in half a century.

Not on them that, awful management.
I know. Thats why I said it was ridiculous. Gareth showed his true colours in the final. England looked clueless from the 2nd minute until the end of the penalty shootout. That said, both Rashford and Sancho fucked about instead of just smashing it.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:07:56 am by JRed »
redbyrdz

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #2921 on: Today at 07:17:00 am
Hendo would have scored ;D

Bizarre management from Southgate that, bringing on two you lads just to take pens.

Hope that's the end of the Southgate is a genius bollocks, but doubt it.
Vladi Legend

  
  
  
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #2922 on: Today at 07:17:34 am
Wondering what horrors will come out today about those shameful England fans? Saw several of the videos yesterday, bar the one where they're reportedly beating an Italian supporter on the ground.
The North Bank

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #2923 on: Today at 07:18:43 am
More pissed off at the yobs that follow the national team than anything Southgate or the players did.

Never thought theyd make the final. Southgate's record is incredible with a semi and a final, even if I still dont really rate him as a manager. I dont rate Mancini either so maybe its a different type that you need at international level.

We had a huge chance last night, basically starting the game 1-0 up at home against a team that was there for the taking first half.

Didnt deserve anything in the end we just didnt keep the ball well enough. Their keeper is absolutely massive they were always going to win the pens, fair play to Pickford he did his job, normally saving two wins it.

Not meant to be, still think neither team are among the 2 most talented teams in Europe, and it showed in the final third last night.
Caligula?

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #2924 on: Today at 07:24:49 am
Bonucci saying post game that the whole "It's coming home" thing really spurred them on to go and win it. It's happened again just like in 2018. The press, fans, pundits and everyone alike in England prematurely blowing their load again and proclaiming them as Champions-elect and the best international side since Brazil of '70. They never learn, do they?
BIG DICK NICK

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #2925 on: Today at 07:30:30 am
Chiesas pace and directness though. Hasnt seen much of him before the tournament but he looks like hes going to be a superb player.
Ray K

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #2926 on: Today at 07:33:49 am
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 07:24:49 am
Bonucci saying post game that the whole "It's coming home" thing really spurred them on to go and win it. It's happened again just like in 2018. The press, fans, pundits and everyone alike in England prematurely blowing their load again and proclaiming them as Champions-elect and the best international side since Brazil of '70. They never learn, do they?
This is bullshit though. You're in the final of a major championship for maybe your only time. Do you really think they're not going to be motivated enough?
'Well, it's been a great month, I'd be happy enough with a runners up medal'
*hears song*
'I know! We should try our all to win this now!'.
Total bollocks.
JRed

  
  
  
  
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #2927 on: Today at 07:35:04 am
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 07:24:49 am
Bonucci saying post game that the whole "It's coming home" thing really spurred them on to go and win it. It's happened again just like in 2018. The press, fans, pundits and everyone alike in England prematurely blowing their load again and proclaiming them as Champions-elect and the best international side since Brazil of '70. They never learn, do they?
Thats a good point. Perhaps its time to tone down all the Its coming home stuff.
RedKenWah

  
  
  
  
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #2928 on: Today at 07:36:06 am
I agree on the consensus that this was just a classic case of Southgate being far too conservative/defensive in his tactics.

First half, everything seemed to be in place for England, the main reason was the fullbacks getting high up the pitch and causing real havoc - never mind the goal but did you see how often Trippier had acres of space behind their left back. You could tell that England were doing well as the Italians were basically arguing with themselves.

Second half though - that is why managers are tactical freaks, they can see what happened and they adjust, and all that Mancini did was make it so that our fullbacks were penned back. No full backs bombing on meant basically our attacking intent was scuppered (Sterling and co were essentially isolated up top with the gap being insanely big) and we basically played 45 mins with 5 at the back and 2 others in Rice and Philips not too far in front. Whilst the likes of Rice, Philips and Maguire were trying their best to bring the ball out and attack, the real simple fact was that Southgate was far too slow in seeing what was unfolding and didnt react quick enough to change it up. In fact his whole substitution plan was just all wrong, he basically did nothing to combat the new way the Italians played in that half and just replaced like for like with no positive results. How it went to ET is beyond me.

From there it was very much a case of no idea why he doesnt make any more substitutions in ET to freshen it up but alas it was far too late by then.

Southgate will get praise for this tournament which is fairs given how far he took them but what he needs is someone who is a tactical genius to help him out and execute a plan when things arent going well or take an unexpected turn.
