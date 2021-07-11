i reacted immediately after the game, not in anger, tho in a very pissed off with you southgate kind of way, as i put that loss (as far as the england side is concerned) on southgate being his negative self
i still think that way and im even more certain that this excellent squad of young players will win nothing with southgate at the helm because i dont believe he can change his football philosophy and it's too negative to go win a tournament (ok, greece did it bu they're an outlier, look at all the champs down the years and it's teams that go for it)
if any have faith that southgate can learn from this final and change that philosophy, an interesting quote i read:
'25 years ago, Southgate was the youngest player in the England squad who voluntarily took the responsibility to shoot a penalty but he missed and England lost. 25 years later, Southgate as a manager, repeats the same mistake and picks a teenager to shoot a decisive penalty.
Southgate didnt learn from his mistake and tonight he paid the ultimate price!'
i think that speaks for itself