Was watching as a neutral as I am not English, but I thought the cup already had England's name written on it after Luke Shaw put it in.



During that time the momentum for England was hot as fuck and Southgate, in my opinion should really really give an instruction to push forward tactically.



When Italy started growing in the game, you just knew it mentally it could drain you out against that kind of opponent.



Not saying Southgate is a coward for not really pushing for it in the first half, I believe his experiences taught him to be "precautious" after leading to avoid any disaster, historically.

** Or maybe he has been advised to by assistant coach. Maybe.



But God, England really should kill the game in the first half when the momentum is on your side.