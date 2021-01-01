« previous next »
fucking hell -  English teams that go to Italy will pay for that

At least we can't go to Rome for an away trip in the CL next season.
The videos circling around on Twitter of Italian fans getting knocked over and kicked by multiple people while they're on the floor... Absolutely heart-breaking.  Saka and co. also getting a lot of hate on SM. So depressing.  :no
This pretty much sums up why I can't get behind England I just can't deal with the shitty fanbase at all.
No more and no less, England got exactly what they deserved. Fuck all.

Insipid and gutless, they let the Italians call all the shots after 15 mins. Extremely lucky they got to ET never mind pens, and even then Southgates tactics summed up what a mediocrity and yes, loser he is.

Ref was superb, not often that can be said.

The videos circling around on Twitter of Italian fans getting knocked over and kicked by multiple people while they're on the floor... Absolutely heart-breaking.  Saka and co. also getting a lot of hate on SM. So depressing.  :no

Businesses like a family owned pizza parlour will pay for this even though they had fuck all to do with it. It won't be reported that much though. Disgusting fan base really, but you'll get people on here claiming its the minority when in reality it is the opposite. Absolutely vile people.
At least we can't go to Rome for an away trip in the CL next season.

Just looked it up on wiki (CL next season), Milan should be fine as always (and Bergamo I think?) - Turin not so much.
The videos circling around on Twitter of Italian fans getting knocked over and kicked by multiple people while they're on the floor... Absolutely heart-breaking.  Saka and co. also getting a lot of hate on SM. So depressing.  :no

That video is misinformation. Its actually from before the game involving England fans with tickets trying to stop England fans without tickets coming through the barriers. Its still disgraceful.
I wouldn't be so eagar to get on our high horse. There were Liverpool players racially abused on social media too last season and no doubt seasons before. Shamefully remember the headline after the Real game. Those vermin don't represent anyone other than the racist element that runs through all our society, regardless of club or nation.
That video is misinformation. Its actually from before the game involving England fans with tickets trying to stop England fans without tickets coming through the barriers. Its still disgraceful.

right, Just saw the video, You'd be made up to have bunked in and then get twatted by all the England arl fellas  ;D
Theres absolutely no way to judge how a teenager will handle the pressure of being in a final taking a crucial pen with the weigh of a nation on your shoulders from a training game. Again just bad management.
I agree, I said immediately in our group chat it seemed crazy

It's easy to make too much of it though. Beckham Gerrard Lampard Carragher have all missed in shootouts for England. He was one of three players that missed, the order is irrelevant in that case. The one before could have been the crucial pen. I remember 2012 semis Ronaldo was last and didn't even get to take his and people were criticizing him not going earlier
CONspiracy has it that the two United players purposely missed to get Southgate sacked in order that he can take over at United.
I agree, I said immediately in our group chat it seemed crazy

It's easy to make too much of it though. Beckham Gerrard Lampard Carragher have all missed in shootouts for England. He was one of three players that missed, the order is irrelevant in that case. The one before could have been the crucial pen. I remember 2012 semis Ronaldo was last and didn't even get to take his and people were criticizing him not going earlier

I personally think Kane stepping up first and allowing Saka to go 5th was a disgrace from him and Southgate. Nothing do do with age, but are they totally oblivious to what has went on in the world recently? They weren't aware of the abuse this lad would take had he not scored it? Disgusting cowardice from Kane. Step up first and no one cares if it goes in. Step up last...
CONspiracy has it that the two United players purposely missed to get Southgate sacked in order that he can take over at United.
Christ hes prolly got the safest job in togga ball

*insert Mugatu crazy pills gif*

Christ hes prolly got the safest job in togga ball

"There it is!"
"MAGNUM!".
I personally think Kane stepping up first and allowing Saka to go 5th was a disgrace from him and Southgate. Nothing do do with age, but are they totally oblivious to what has went on in the world recently? They weren't aware of the abuse this lad would take had he not scored it? Disgusting cowardice from Kane. Step up first and no one cares if it goes in. Step up last...
As much as I dislike Kane thats bollocks. Your best taker should always go first.
Love that this shite is over. As fun as it is to take the piss Im more exited by Liverpools pre season squad being announced. Cant wait to watch some mad pre season nothing game.
With regards to the 'fans' storming the stadium without tickets before the match. Imagine if they had of been terrorists and the devastation that could have been caused. I would have thought after the tragedy in Manchester authorities would have been all over this. Especially as this was the largest sporting event in the UK in over a year. The perfect target.

As much as I dislike Kane thats bollocks. Your best taker should always go first.

Personally disagree. The pressure pens aren't the first or second ones.
Proud of this team. When it goes to penalties, it is what it is. These lads made me proud to be English. Got to a final and made a country dream again. After the last six years of utter Brexit bollocks, they united a country. Congratulation to Italy, deserved winners. Mancini deserves a hell of lot credit.
With regards to the 'fans' storming the stadium without tickets before the match. Imagine if they had of been terrorists and the devastation that could have been caused. I would have thought after the tragedy in Manchester authorities would have been all over this. Especially as this was the largest sporting event in the UK in over a year. The perfect target.

It's not hard to find people on social media blaming it on Liverpool fans. Like everything else, absolutely predictable.
Proud of this team. When it goes to penalties, it is what it is. These lads made me proud to be English. Got to a final and made a country dream again. After the last six years of utter Brexit bollocks, they united a country. Congratulation to Italy, deserved winners. Mancini deserves a hell of lot credit.

I said a few days back that I'm delighted people have something to cheer after the last 18 months. I still stand by that. I know plenty that wanted England to win. Plenty that aren't the scum. They're more ashamed of the scum to ight than they are gutted the team lost. Made an absolute show of themselves as usual.
But still, loads for the genuine supporter to be happy about. I had a few WhatsApp arguments with anti English fans (despite agreeing with them somewhat) about letting their good fans have this.
Let's just hope the pre match antics were the worst of it and there's nothing more to see tomorrow.
Personally disagree. The pressure pens aren't the first or second ones.

If you miss your first, all the following pens are pressure pens.

That stuttering run up bullshit is terrible though, just pick your spot, get over the ball and put your laces through it.
No more and no less, England got exactly what they deserved. Fuck all.

Insipid and gutless, they let the Italians call all the shots after 15 mins. Extremely lucky they got to ET never mind pens, and even then Southgates tactics summed up what a mediocrity and yes, loser he is.

Ref was superb, not often that can be said.
Amen.
Was watching as a neutral as I am not English, but I thought the cup already had England's name written on it after Luke Shaw put it in.

During that time the momentum for England was hot as fuck and Southgate, in my opinion should really really give an instruction to push forward tactically.

When Italy started growing in the game, you just knew it mentally it could drain you out against that kind of opponent.

Not saying Southgate is a coward for not really pushing for it in the first half, I believe his experiences taught him to be "precautious" after leading to avoid any disaster, historically.
** Or maybe he has been advised to by assistant coach. Maybe.

But God, England really should kill the game in the first half when the momentum is on your side.
