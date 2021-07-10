Had Italy on the ropes in the first 30 minutes with the press (and Immobile being a non-factor). But Italy grew into the game and Mancini made great changes. Didn't even wait 55 minutes before switching it up and having a trio of Berardi, Insigne, and Chiesa. All three players can control the ball in tight spaces, and it was especially notable for Insigne as the false 9. They were looking quite dangerous, and Southgate didn't make a change until Italy had taken all the momentum.



When Chiesa went off, Insigne went to the left with Bernardeschi in the middle, but it wasn't working that well. Then, Insigne went off for Belotti, and it was like Italy reverted to the first half (with a #9 up front) but with Berardi and Bernardeschi in support (not in the class of Insigne and Chiesa). Thought that should've been the cue for England to make changes and press higher to go for the win. I couldn't believe how cautious England were during most of the second half and ET.



As for penalties, both keepers did their homework. As a taker, you can control your own destiny with a powerful hit (like Maguire's) or a well placed shot close to the corners (like Kane or Bonucci), which are unlikely to be saved, or you can do the 50-50 high-wire act of stutter-steps (and jump-skips or whatever Jorginho does). The problem with the latter is that an astute keeper will stay on his line, not give anything away, and then the lack of power (and often placement) makes it a coin-flip whether or not the keeper guesses right and saves it. I'm always reminded of Oscar Cardozo in 2010 for Benfica and Paraguay. Despite Pepe being great at saving penalties, Cardozo got him to move early in our 2-1 first leg defeat in Lisbon, scoring both penalties with ease. But Reina learned from that and gave a tip to Casillas, so when Cardozo faced Spain at the WC, Casillas as still as a statue, guessed right, and made an easy save. Cardozo had a powerful shot but chose to play the placement game. He got Reina to move early, but he couldn't fool Casillas. Jorginho has missed, what 4 penalties, in the last calendar year. He's nowhere near as good at them as it's made out to be. Part of it is the film and preparation. I don't recall if Pickford has faced Jorginho in the PL, but given how many times Everton have played Chelsea, there is no way Pickford hasn't studied him in detail, prepared for his penalties before every meeting (given that Jorginho is the designated Chelsea kick-taker anyway), and knew not to fall for the skip (like Unai Simon did). It's hard to save if you've never prepared for it, but Pickford did his homework and didn't give anything away. Then, it becomes a 50-50, and Pickford guessed right. I also was shocked that Rashford missed the way he did. He usually hits set-pieces with plenty of power. Why the stutter steps? Should've just gone for power in the corner.



The way the late game was managed was really poor from Southgate. Sancho and Rashford had barely kicked a ball all tournament, and the desperation to get them on the pitch (why not earlier when they could've actually made an impact on the match) for penalties was bizarre. It ended up happening at an Italy corner (both Hendo and Walker went off), and that near-post flick could've done it. Then Rashford had to defend for a few seconds against Bernardeschi 1 on 1. Southgate could've just thrown on Sancho (or Rashford) for Sterling for the second half of ET if Sterling wasn't going to take a penalty. They could've made an impact against tired legs, and at least they could've gotten some pitch time before taking penalties.



A huge opportunity thrown away, especially given how fast England started, and the Italians having to take off Chiesa and then Insigne late.