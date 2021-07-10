« previous next »
Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #2840
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 01:05:30 am
Sir Jordan Pickford  :butt  :-X

Thank God..

When he started saving penalties i was getting scared ;D
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #2841
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 01:07:40 am
I'm a knobhead!!!

That's not up for debate.

Knobhead  ;D
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #2842
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 01:04:57 am
Don't be silly.
;D sorry I'll have a word with myself
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #2843
Quote from: shook on Today at 01:08:32 am
the hype for England next summer is going to be insane...

And why not theyve been to a WC Semi and a Euro Final in succession, expetation should be high.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #2844
Quote from: shook on Today at 01:08:32 am
the hype for England next summer is going to be insane...

It will end in tears.

If England did not manage to win under these circumstances they quite frankly never will.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #2845
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:10:36 am
That's not up for debate.

Knobhead  ;D

Fair point, hurts though.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #2846
Is there any reason cited why there were so few police around at Wembly?

Not heard anything about Liverpool City centre - hopefully no knobheads kicking off there.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #2847
Had Italy on the ropes in the first 30 minutes with the press (and Immobile being a non-factor).  But Italy grew into the game and Mancini made great changes.  Didn't even wait 55 minutes before switching it up and having a trio of Berardi, Insigne, and Chiesa.  All three players can control the ball in tight spaces, and it was especially notable for Insigne as the false 9.  They were looking quite dangerous, and Southgate didn't make a change until Italy had taken all the momentum.

When Chiesa went off, Insigne went to the left with Bernardeschi in the middle, but it wasn't working that well.  Then, Insigne went off for Belotti, and it was like Italy reverted to the first half (with a #9 up front) but with Berardi and Bernardeschi in support (not in the class of Insigne and Chiesa).  Thought that should've been the cue for England to make changes and press higher to go for the win.  I couldn't believe how cautious England were during most of the second half and ET.

As for penalties, both keepers did their homework.  As a taker, you can control your own destiny with a powerful hit (like Maguire's) or a well placed shot close to the corners (like Kane or Bonucci), which are unlikely to be saved, or you can do the 50-50 high-wire act of stutter-steps (and jump-skips or whatever Jorginho does).  The problem with the latter is that an astute keeper will stay on his line, not give anything away, and then the lack of power (and often placement) makes it a coin-flip whether or not the keeper guesses right and saves it.  I'm always reminded of Oscar Cardozo in 2010 for Benfica and Paraguay.  Despite Pepe being great at saving penalties, Cardozo got him to move early in our 2-1 first leg defeat in Lisbon, scoring both penalties with ease.  But Reina learned from that and gave a tip to Casillas, so when Cardozo faced Spain at the WC, Casillas as still as a statue, guessed right, and made an easy save.  Cardozo had a powerful shot but chose to play the placement game.  He got Reina to move early, but he couldn't fool Casillas.  Jorginho has missed, what 4 penalties, in the last calendar year.  He's nowhere near as good at them as it's made out to be.  Part of it is the film and preparation.  I don't recall if Pickford has faced Jorginho in the PL, but given how many times Everton have played Chelsea, there is no way Pickford hasn't studied him in detail, prepared for his penalties before every meeting (given that Jorginho is the designated Chelsea kick-taker anyway), and knew not to fall for the skip (like Unai Simon did).  It's hard to save if you've never prepared for it, but Pickford did his homework and didn't give anything away.  Then, it becomes a 50-50, and Pickford guessed right.  I also was shocked that Rashford missed the way he did.  He usually hits set-pieces with plenty of power.  Why the stutter steps?  Should've just gone for power in the corner.

The way the late game was managed was really poor from Southgate.  Sancho and Rashford had barely kicked a ball all tournament, and the desperation to get them on the pitch (why not earlier when they could've actually made an impact on the match) for penalties was bizarre.  It ended up happening at an Italy corner (both Hendo and Walker went off), and that near-post flick could've done it.  Then Rashford had to defend for a few seconds against Bernardeschi 1 on 1.  Southgate could've just thrown on Sancho (or Rashford) for Sterling for the second half of ET if Sterling wasn't going to take a penalty.  They could've made an impact against tired legs, and at least they could've gotten some pitch time before taking penalties.

A huge opportunity thrown away, especially given how fast England started, and the Italians having to take off Chiesa and then Insigne late.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #2848
Quote from: MBL? on July 10, 2021, 07:12:54 pm
Looking forward to this thread.
Never in doubt was it.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #2849
On the one hand, delighted the intolerable "it's coming home shite" is over (for another year..), but on the other I really, really felt for the youngsters at the end there, especially Saka. Think the manager and some of the experienced pros should be ashamed for letting that scenario unfold, particularly in the current climate.

I know the narrative will be that England did exceptionally well to get to the final but I thought they were disappointing over the course of the tournament. The strongest squad and probably one of the strongest starting elevens, certainly the team sporting the best attacking talent, and they served up dull, lifeless football for the majority of the tournament. Forget the penalties, it never should have got to that point - England paid the price for playing negative football and ultimately, not playing to their strengths. I'm sure Southgate will get plaudits for getting them to a final but they had an incredibly favourable draw meaning the only "big" team they met in the run to the final was the worst Germany side in years, and they played almost exclusively home games.

Even in this game, everything fell pretty kindly for them - early goal, Chiesa injury, home support, but Southgate didn't have the courage to try and win the game. I saw a lot of the post-match seemed to suggest it was an even game - it wasn't. To have 34% possession and only 2 shots on target (one of which was in the second minute) in 120 minutes of football in a home game is pretty dreadful whichever way you cut it.

England will go again, and have plenty excellent youngsters to mean they'll be up there in the next few tournaments but I can't help but feel if some of the other national teams get their shit together even a little, this will be England's best chance for a while.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #2850
Quote from: oojason on Today at 12:52:02 am
'The FA has released a statement condemning the racist abuse England players have received on social after losing the final of Euro 2020.

The FA is appalled by the online racism aimed at England players.'

^ https://twitter.com/BBCSport/status/1414369073467645959


Bukayo Saka immediately subjected to sickening racist abuse following England's Euro 2020 final defeat - www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/england-bukayo-saka-racist-abuse-24512632

Time for another 3 day boycott, that should do the trick.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #2851
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 01:11:27 am
Is there any reason cited why there were so few police around at Wembly?

Not heard anything about Liverpool City centre - hopefully no knobheads kicking off there.
Very surprised at this. Stewards looked like the were left to fend for themselves.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #2852
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 01:06:47 am
Will you chew it for me to soften it up?

Like a momma bird. (Think weve gone too far  ;D)
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #2853
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 01:12:40 am
Had Italy on the ropes in the first 30 minutes with the press (and Immobile being a non-factor).  But Italy grew into the game and Mancini made great changes.  Didn't even wait 55 minutes before switching it up and having a trio of Berardi, Insigne, and Chiesa.  All three players can control the ball in tight spaces, and it was especially notable for Insigne as the false 9.  They were looking quite dangerous, and Southgate didn't make a change until Italy had taken all the momentum.

When Chiesa went off, Insigne went to the left with Bernardeschi in the middle, but it wasn't working that well.  Then, Insigne went off for Belotti, and it was like Italy reverted to the first half (with a #9 up front) but with Berardi and Bernardeschi in support (not in the class of Insigne and Chiesa).  Thought that should've been the cue for England to make changes and press higher to go for the win.  I couldn't believe how cautious England were during most of the second half and ET.

As for penalties, both keepers did their homework.  As a taker, you can control your own destiny with a powerful hit (like Maguire's) or a well placed shot close to the corners (like Kane or Bonucci), which are unlikely to be saved, or you can do the 50-50 high-wire act of stutter-steps (and jump-skips or whatever Jorginho does).  The problem with the latter is that an astute keeper will stay on his line, not give anything away, and then the lack of power (and often placement) makes it a coin-flip whether or not the keeper guesses right and saves it.  I'm always reminded of Oscar Cardozo in 2010 for Benfica and Paraguay.  Despite Pepe being great at saving penalties, Cardozo got him to move early in our 2-1 first leg defeat in Lisbon, scoring both penalties with ease.  But Reina learned from that and gave a tip to Casillas, so when Cardozo faced Spain at the WC, Casillas as still as a statue, guessed right, and made an easy save.  Cardozo had a powerful shot but chose to play the placement game.  He got Reina to move early, but he couldn't fool Casillas.  Jorginho has missed, what 4 penalties, in the last calendar year.  He's nowhere near as good at them as it's made out to be.  Part of it is the film and preparation.  I don't recall if Pickford has faced Jorginho in the PL, but given how many times Everton have played Chelsea, there is no way Pickford hasn't studied him in detail, prepared for his penalties before every meeting (given that Jorginho is the designated Chelsea kick-taker anyway), and knew not to fall for the skip (like Unai Simon did).  It's hard to save if you've never prepared for it, but Pickford did his homework and didn't give anything away.  Then, it becomes a 50-50, and Pickford guessed right.  I also was shocked that Rashford missed the way he did.  He usually hits set-pieces with plenty of power.  Why the stutter steps?  Should've just gone for power in the corner.

The way the late game was managed was really poor from Southgate.  Sancho and Rashford had barely kicked a ball all tournament, and the desperation to get them on the pitch (why not earlier when they could've actually made an impact on the match) for penalties was bizarre.  It ended up happening at an Italy corner (both Hendo and Walker went off), and that near-post flick could've done it.  Then Rashford had to defend for a few seconds against Bernardeschi 1 on 1.  Southgate could've just thrown on Sancho (or Rashford) for Sterling for the second half of ET if Sterling wasn't going to take a penalty.  They could've made an impact against tired legs, and at least they could've gotten some pitch time before taking penalties.

A huge opportunity thrown away, especially given how fast England started, and the Italians having to take off Chiesa and then Insigne late.
yeah, if you're going to bring on Rashford and Sancho at least give them a chance to run at a tired defence, no logic to what he did.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #2854
Again can wew all thank oojason for his updates in here and all over the tournament.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #2855
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 11:47:22 pm
First nul point at Eurovision.
you clearly forgot about Liverpool's own Jemini in 2003
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #2856
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 01:11:27 am
Is there any reason cited why there were so few police around at Wembly?

Not heard anything about Liverpool City centre - hopefully no knobheads kicking off there.

I was a bit reluctant to get on board with those reports for obvious reasons. I was at my dad's most of the afternoon and not checking the build up etc.
Driving home listening to 5 live and heard the FA statement of drunken ticketless fans storming gates. Where have I heard this before? Genuinely wanted to stop on the hard shoulder because I was that angry about that statement being released. Social media and the way it is these days shows it may not be totally inaccurate.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #2857
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Today at 12:48:24 am
I don't know what part of Ireland Sarge is from, but I don't know one Irish person who wanted England to win.

Strong Irish spine in this England team: Kane, Maguire, Rice, Grealish, Philips 😉
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #2858
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 01:18:18 am
Again can wew all thank oojason for his updates in here and all over the tournament.
Stop with the jedi mind tricks Sarge. Ya still a knob ;D
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #2859
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 01:11:27 am
Is there any reason cited why there were so few police around at Wembly?

Not heard anything about Liverpool City centre - hopefully no knobheads kicking off there.
Tory cuts? Police maybe short on numbers these days.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #2860
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 01:23:34 am
Stop with the jedi mind tricks Sarge. Ya still a knob ;D

This is not the post youre looking for, move on.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #2861
Can i please point out that I'm not a knob, I'm a fucker and a proud one at that.

I mean a mans got a tilte ffs.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #2862
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 01:23:36 am
Tory cuts? Police maybe short on numbers these days.
Did you omit an 'n' in the word following Tory?
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #2863
Quote from: Antics on Today at 01:29:44 am
Really hope everyone who was concerned about violence, racism and facist undertones in support are pleased with their victors - Italy.

I guess thats a two wrongs makes a right then.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #2864
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 01:26:05 am
Can i please point out that I'm not a knob, I'm a fucker and a proud one at that.

I mean a mans got a tilte ffs.

A knob fucker?

Nothing wrong with that to be honest. I love you regardless.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #2865
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:32:30 am
A knob fucker?

Nothing wrong with that to be honest. I love you regardless.

I am lovable to be honest.
