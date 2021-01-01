State of the BBC commentary tonight.



Thought England were great for 20 minutes and then completely lost control of the game. Yet everyone was raving about the first half performance. Thought you could see what was coming a mile off personally, Italy took control and never lost it. One or two tweaks and they added serious threat to their domination. All of a sudden Italy are level and England have barely strung three passes together for 50 minutes. Pretty hard to turn it around from there.



Delighted he subbed Henderson, was petrified he'd be the one to miss the decisive penalty and be endlessly hated on as an easy scapegoat.



Gutted for Saka, Rashford and Southgate.



Laughed out loud when Bonucci screamed "It's coming Rome" right down the camera at the whole country.



Shame for England, I did want them to win, but thought the game was going to be won and lost in midfield tonight and they never really competed there, though I thought Rice, in particular, and phillips did there best. Easy to slag Southgate off, and he's probably got that wrong tonight but he's got a lot right as well these last few weeks. Plus he's just a sound bloke, so not personally gonna put the boot in.



Anyway. Real footy pre-season starts tomorrow. Can't wait.