Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Yesterday at 11:54:27 pm
All I see are Italian fans, or fans in general, getting beat up inside the stadium on Twitter.

I know this happens at many other places, but you have to admit there have been major failures on policing and stewarding during this event.

What a disgrace.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #2601 on: Yesterday at 11:54:29 pm »
Subbing on Rashford to take a pen is the dumbest thing I can remember an International manager doing. Absolute insanity. 
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #2602 on: Yesterday at 11:54:41 pm »
Remember that time Southgate had the opportunity to bring on two top level, really fast wide forwards in the 117th minute against an aged and tired Italy defence, but instead he thought it was too risky and waited for the 120th minute and then played one of them as a right back?
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #2603 on: Yesterday at 11:54:50 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 11:47:15 pm
Thought the referee was superb by the way.
The Jorginho tackle on Grealish was a red for me. Its the kind of tackle VAR picks up and tells the ref to go and look at the monitor and then its a subsequent red card. No blame on the ref for not spotting it in real time as its one of them 50-50 ones but he was showing his studs and there was clear intent.

It was refreshing to not have a final decided by a VAR call though.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #2604 on: Yesterday at 11:54:57 pm »
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #2605 on: Yesterday at 11:55:10 pm »
State of the BBC commentary tonight.

Thought England were great for 20 minutes and then completely lost control of the game. Yet everyone was raving about the first half performance. Thought you could see what was coming a mile off personally, Italy took control and never lost it. One or two tweaks and they added serious threat to their domination. All of a sudden Italy are level and England have barely strung three passes together for 50 minutes. Pretty hard to turn it around from there.

Delighted he subbed Henderson, was petrified he'd be the one to miss the decisive penalty and be endlessly hated on as an easy scapegoat.

Gutted for Saka, Rashford and Southgate.

Laughed out loud when Bonucci screamed "It's coming Rome" right down the camera at the whole country.

Shame for England, I did want them to win, but thought the game was going to be won and lost in midfield tonight and they never really competed there, though I thought Rice, in particular, and phillips did there best. Easy to slag Southgate off, and he's probably got that wrong tonight but he's got a lot right as well these last few weeks. Plus he's just a sound bloke, so not personally gonna put the boot in.

Anyway. Real footy pre-season starts tomorrow. Can't wait.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #2606 on: Yesterday at 11:55:20 pm »
Quote from: Gaz75 on Yesterday at 11:54:13 pm
yeah very poor game management, it looked comfortable for england for 25 minutes, Italy adjusted Southgate kept doing the same thing

Exactly Southgate done the same thing over and over, there is a madness quote in that somewhere.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #2607 on: Yesterday at 11:55:22 pm »
Funny thing this was Pickfords one good game all tournament and it did not matter. Even his "hero" moment was instantly disintegrated into nothing hahaha.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #2608 on: Yesterday at 11:55:49 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 11:51:18 pm
It does and i said earlier today he would outcoach Southgate and he did, England have better players but Italy the better team.

Thats been the case with England for as long as I can remember. This isnt a great England team when you compare it to others over the last 20 odd years, either luck, stupidity or poor management has always seen them come short. Individually they havent been a weak team for a very long time.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #2609 on: Yesterday at 11:56:00 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Yesterday at 11:54:29 pm
Subbing on Rashford to take a pen is the dumbest thing I can remember an International manager doing. Absolute insanity. 
If he scores then its a fantastic decision. Thats the thing with penalties, complete luck of the draw.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #2610 on: Yesterday at 11:56:13 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:53:21 pm
Neither Alonso or Gerrard took a pen in Istanbul, Didi, Cisse, Riise and Smicer took the first 4, Gerrard was No5 wasn't he?

He mightve been but he missed two penalties in the month leading up to the final and Xabi missed one in the final.

Think both talked about it in Carras podcast. It was very much Rafas decision not theirs
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #2611 on: Yesterday at 11:56:14 pm »
Thought Pickford was lucky with a few things over the last two games.

He seems unstable and constantly berating someone.

Is he really our best GK?
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #2612 on: Yesterday at 11:56:22 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 11:54:50 pm
The Jorginho tackle on Grealish was a red for me. Its the kind of tackle VAR picks up and tells the ref to go and look at the monitor and then its a subsequent red card. No blame on the ref for not spotting it in real time as its one of them 50-50 ones but he was showing his studs and there was clear intent.

It was refreshing to not have a final decided by a VAR call though.

It was so late on in proceedings I dont think it would have had any bearing on things. Not like Jorginho scored the winning penalty (wish he had now to save Saka).
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #2613 on: Yesterday at 11:56:36 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on Yesterday at 11:54:14 pm
I have no anti English sentiment but Pickford winning a Euro medal with Trent at home would have been an incredible injustice.
They're at different ends of the talent spectrum.

To be fair I was looking forward to Pickford becoming a national hero and getting a stamp made after him

me: do I need to stick it in the top corner?
post office woman: put it wherever you like, the short armed c*nt isn't getting anywhere near it
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #2614 on: Yesterday at 11:56:40 pm »
Quote from: scouseman on Yesterday at 11:53:11 pm
why did most of the England lads take off there medals after receiving them. I know it was not the one they wanted but it is still a achievement none the less. I understand they are disappointed but it was disrespectful   

Happens in every final
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #2615 on: Yesterday at 11:56:49 pm »
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #2616 on: Yesterday at 11:56:55 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 11:44:34 pm
They feel sad for their poor subject peasants.

Is that better?
They don't rule us; is that so hard to understand?
We are not subject to anything they say or do; is that better?
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #2617 on: Yesterday at 11:57:02 pm »
Who uses Songbird as the tune in a montage video?
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #2618 on: Yesterday at 11:57:11 pm »
Quote from: BeepBeepImAJeep on Yesterday at 11:52:38 pm
This is nonsense and there is a reason it doesn't happen anymore. Your best takers go first otherwise too often you end up in a situation where they don't get to take one at all.

So you put 3 kids, two who had been on the pitch for 90 seconds, on as 3, 4 and 5?
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #2619 on: Yesterday at 11:57:15 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 11:56:00 pm
If he scores then its a fantastic decision. Thats the thing with penalties, complete luck of the draw.

Penalties arent the luck of the draw though.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #2620 on: Yesterday at 11:57:23 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 11:50:14 pm
All this stuttering run up stuff does my head in a bit. Lot to be said for twatting the crap out of the ball and just getting it on target.
When you're shit at taking penalties and all of a sudden you want to look brazilian. When you're shite at penalties, or never taken one, just pick a corner and hammer it there. Sancho and Saka shit themselves. Southgate is so shit it's amazing they got that far.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #2621 on: Yesterday at 11:57:39 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Yesterday at 11:54:29 pm
Subbing on Rashford to take a pen is the dumbest thing I can remember an International manager doing. Absolute insanity.

I honestly think its detrimental to mess about to this extent with penalties, when you start subbing players on specifically for taking pens it is rarely worth it.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #2622 on: Yesterday at 11:57:46 pm »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Yesterday at 11:52:59 pm
The attacking depth and skill in the England squad are exceptionally deep. And yet, the manager has insisted on playing steady eddies all over the pitch. He took off a player who has won some of the biggest tournaments in world football to bring on two young players to take on penalties. There should be much more blame placed at his feet. Germany will get better with Flick in the job. England have the talent but they really need to start using it. Southgate has to take some responsibility.

He listened too much to the clueless twonk pundits in the tv studios ... he did it his way, hes a great manager.

Declan rice, Kelvin Philips, Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, Harry Maguire  .... ewwwwww

Oozes mediocrity. Would have been a blag if theyd won the tourny. Brexit plebs sad across the country. Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson doesnt get his little nationalistic pleb win for him to piggyback on.

Initial sadness of England losing counterbalanced by knowing that I dont have to listen to endless media crap for years.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #2623 on: Yesterday at 11:57:46 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 11:27:46 pm
Why didnt grealish sterling or Henderson take a pen?

Hendo wasnt on the pitch
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #2624 on: Yesterday at 11:57:59 pm »
So much fire power from England left wasting on the bench, what a disgraceful performance from Southgate.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #2625 on: Yesterday at 11:58:04 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 11:55:22 pm
Funny thing this was Pickfords one good game all tournament and it did not matter. Even his "hero" moment was instantly disintegrated into nothing hahaha.
Thought he had a very good tournament Pickford considering his position was most vulnerable earlier in the season.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #2626 on: Yesterday at 11:58:40 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:55:49 pm
Thats been the case with England for as long as I can remember. This isnt a great England team when you compare it to others over the last 20 odd years, either luck, stupidity or poor management has always seen them come short. Individually they havent been a weak team for a very long time.

As I say Italy are a better team and the solidity across the field even when subs come in was the difference, tactically they where a mile ahead of England. Englnd relied on top players doing something top. Thats the difference, to be honest this England squad could be this Italy team by=ut they have the wrong man in charge.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #2627 on: Yesterday at 11:58:49 pm »
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #2628 on: Yesterday at 11:59:06 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 11:58:04 pm
Thought he had a very good tournament Pickford considering his position was most vulnerable earlier in the season.

Thought he was shaky as fuck for literally every game except this one, but I dunno. I guess you can't argue with his record.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #2629 on: Yesterday at 11:59:12 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 11:36:15 pm
I don't believe the rules allow a player to take a penalty after being subbed (Henderson). As for the other two they probably didn't feel confident.
Southgate picked the order of the penalty takers. Seems like the players had no say in it. Pretty sure Grealish would want to hit one.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #2630 on: Yesterday at 11:59:43 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 11:54:57 pm
https://twitter.com/offtheball/status/1414311605727375367

Morons.

Hope every single one of them gets identified and shown to their employers
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #2631 on: Yesterday at 11:59:50 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on Yesterday at 11:56:55 pm
They don't rule us; is that so hard to understand?
We are not subject to anything they say or do; is that better?


Don't waste your time mate, this thread is how I imagine an Everton forum to be after Liverpool lose a cup final.

Best swerve it until things have calmed down a bit.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #2632 on: Yesterday at 11:59:52 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 11:54:57 pm
https://twitter.com/offtheball/status/1414311605727375367

Morons.

To be fair i thought this earlier, but theyre actually swinging at everyone. C*nts nonetheless but dont think they were targeting Italians.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Today at 12:00:18 am
« Reply #2633 on: Today at 12:00:18 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:50:26 pm
I was gobsmacked when Kane stepped up for the first, as Captain and Englands/Spurs penalty taker, he should have been on No 5 with someone experienced and solid on No1

The statistical truth is best taker first, second best second, etc. This has been statistically modelled and is the optimal approach.

Your approach could easily have seen Italy win 3-1 with Kane never getting to take a penalty.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Today at 12:00:23 am
« Reply #2634 on: Today at 12:00:23 am »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 11:54:57 pm
https://twitter.com/offtheball/status/1414311605727375367

Morons.

Been banned from twitter for calling Hancock a hypocritical c*nt. What's this showing?
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Today at 12:00:31 am
« Reply #2635 on: Today at 12:00:31 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 11:47:15 pm
Thought the referee was superb by the way.
He was brilliant; didn't fall for any of the play-acting shite from either side :thumbup
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Today at 12:00:37 am
« Reply #2636 on: Today at 12:00:37 am »

Voted for Brexit and Boris twice, what else did we expect?
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Today at 12:00:51 am
« Reply #2637 on: Today at 12:00:51 am »
Remember all the "must have an Englishman as manager" bollocks? That's how you end up with Allardyce and then Southgate
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Today at 12:01:30 am
« Reply #2638 on: Today at 12:01:30 am »
Sir Raheem, the Saviour, well done for letting a 19 year old take a penalty........

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Today at 12:01:33 am
« Reply #2639 on: Today at 12:01:33 am »
Quote from: wige on Today at 12:00:23 am
Been banned from twitter for calling Hancock a hypocritical c*nt. What's this showing?

People forcing their way into the Stadium and getting a kicking
