Author Topic: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *  (Read 21613 times)

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #1760 on: Today at 10:27:10 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:26:11 pm
He missed his last one, that is the worry

Love Hendo but I think he is the worst pen taker I have ever seen. Telegraphs exactly where he is putting it every time and it is never in the corner with much power.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #1761 on: Today at 10:27:12 pm »
Who do England put on for pens? Rashford for sure. Does Calvert Lewin take any?
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #1762 on: Today at 10:27:25 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 10:26:26 pm
Wow - is the Italian keeper really as shit as Pickford?
 :o

No not even close.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #1763 on: Today at 10:27:59 pm »
Chiellini with art of defending
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #1764 on: Today at 10:28:07 pm »
Italy very deep now
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #1765 on: Today at 10:28:17 pm »
England on top now.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #1766 on: Today at 10:28:19 pm »
Jenas - Henderson has struggled since coming on?

Fuck off, idiot.

And at that point, he just puts Sterling through.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #1767 on: Today at 10:28:23 pm »
Belotti looks gassed already
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #1768 on: Today at 10:28:27 pm »
England playing football for the first time in an hour.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #1769 on: Today at 10:28:27 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:27:12 pm
Who do England put on for pens? Rashford for sure. Does Calvert Lewin take any?

They will let Sterling take one and he will miss it.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #1770 on: Today at 10:28:27 pm »
Quote from: ShrewKop on Today at 10:26:51 pm
Whats Pickfords record at penalties?
Barbara Streisand and Barry Gibb - Weve Got Nothing To Be Guilty Of
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #1771 on: Today at 10:28:36 pm »
Italy digging in for pens now
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #1772 on: Today at 10:28:49 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 10:28:19 pm
Jenas - Henderson has struggled since coming on?

Fuck off, idiot.

And at that point, he just puts Sterling through.
And they don't say anything about the quality of the pass.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #1773 on: Today at 10:29:30 pm »
If someone wins it in ET it will be due to a mistake. Both sides look ragged
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #1774 on: Today at 10:29:33 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 10:28:27 pm
Barbara Streisand and Barry Gibb - Weve Got Nothing To Be Guilty Of
;D
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #1775 on: Today at 10:29:46 pm »
Could be in trouble here?
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #1776 on: Today at 10:29:51 pm »
that looked like a dive to me
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #1777 on: Today at 10:29:53 pm »
Please don't let Henderson take a penalty.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #1778 on: Today at 10:29:55 pm »
Card coming?
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #1779 on: Today at 10:30:02 pm »
Italy's chances went off with Chiesa
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #1780 on: Today at 10:30:11 pm »
Jesus thats nasty
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #1781 on: Today at 10:30:13 pm »
Grealish regretting he doesn't wear bigger shinpads......up to his thighs.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #1782 on: Today at 10:30:14 pm »
Should be red.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #1783 on: Today at 10:30:27 pm »
Jaaaaack! Noooooooooo
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #1784 on: Today at 10:30:52 pm »
Could that have been red?
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #1785 on: Today at 10:30:53 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 10:28:27 pm
Barbara Streisand and Barry Gibb - Weve Got Nothing To Be Guilty Of

Surely something by T-Rex?
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #1786 on: Today at 10:30:57 pm »
Not a red according to Clattenburg, but it was nasty
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #1787 on: Today at 10:30:57 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 10:30:14 pm
Should be red.
yellow at most but does he already have a yellow?
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #1788 on: Today at 10:30:59 pm »
That's not a red. Yellow is the right call.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #1789 on: Today at 10:31:02 pm »
No shin pads huh Jack?
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #1790 on: Today at 10:31:02 pm »
Surprised VAR didnt have a glance at that
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #1791 on: Today at 10:31:06 pm »
I try to imagine the kind of damage Trent could do if he is on the pitch.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #1792 on: Today at 10:31:09 pm »
Just Jack not playing up on this one ;D
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #1793 on: Today at 10:31:12 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 10:30:14 pm
Should be red.
No question about it. He was never in control. VAR to make a call?
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #1794 on: Today at 10:31:16 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 10:30:14 pm
Should be red.
Didnt think so at first but I think its poor.  Studs were up, yes, they deflected off the ball, but they were up before.

Poor.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #1795 on: Today at 10:31:19 pm »
Ouch!!!!! That looks very bad
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #1796 on: Today at 10:31:20 pm »
Clear red for me that.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #1797 on: Today at 10:31:27 pm »
That's a red card all day. Why is VAR not checking it?
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #1798 on: Today at 10:31:40 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:31:02 pm
No shin pads huh Jack?

He'd have needed knee pads for that one!
