Largely because England have had no control so havent got the ball near him.
Kane and Sterling have been anonymous for most of this game.
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Who?
No-one wants to be Mrs Matterface though
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Roy Keane reckons its now a head job.
This lad taking the free kick looks like the bloke from Life on Mars Bars
Oooh. Not entirely convincing from Pickford there.
"Really good save" according to Jenas. He wold have had to dive out of the way not to save it.
Guys, if it goes to pens Hendo might actually score his pen you know
Page created in 0.021 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.85]