« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 39 40 41 42 43 [44] 45   Go Down

Author Topic: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *  (Read 21587 times)

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,888
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #1720 on: Today at 10:21:06 pm »
Kane and Sterling have been anonymous for most of this game.
Logged

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,639
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #1721 on: Today at 10:21:29 pm »
Roy Keane reckons its now a head job.   :o
Logged

Offline Red Ol

  • 82 years in this crazy world and still plays with Lego
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,011
  • Children of the night. What music they make.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #1722 on: Today at 10:21:51 pm »
England need to bring on Kane .
Logged
I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched c-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain

Online Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,758
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #1723 on: Today at 10:21:54 pm »
Wow Rashford forgot he was even in the squad what has he been doing!
Logged

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,719
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #1724 on: Today at 10:21:54 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 10:18:54 pm
Largely because England have had no control so havent got the ball near him.

I know, yeah good point.

Thing is he needs to identify that and when he does get the ball go direct.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online MonsLibpool

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 620
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #1725 on: Today at 10:22:01 pm »
England is such a negative team. Their players are shit scared of losing the ball so would rather "show passion" by running around and putting in tackles. And it's not due to a lack of talent.
Logged

Online CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,411
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #1726 on: Today at 10:22:09 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:21:06 pm
Kane and Sterling have been anonymous for most of this game.

Who?
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,026
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #1727 on: Today at 10:22:14 pm »
Roy Keane talking about Hedgehogs
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,737
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #1728 on: Today at 10:22:35 pm »
Far too big a match for Saka, this.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,888
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #1729 on: Today at 10:22:40 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 10:22:09 pm
Who?

 ;D

No idea Chops. Saw it on a flyer.
Logged

Online Port_vale_lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,258
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #1730 on: Today at 10:22:52 pm »
saka is a really odd looking fecker cant make me mind up what he looks like but he reminds me of summit.
Logged

Online 67CherryRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 341
  • L19 - not a Manc
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #1731 on: Today at 10:22:55 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:15:41 pm
No-one wants to be Mrs Matterface though
He married Natalie Sawyer, he was punching

Logged

Online Bincey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,783
  • Is that Joe Pasquale? In the garden?
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #1732 on: Today at 10:22:56 pm »
Jeeze. Some braindead defending that.
Logged

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,416
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #1733 on: Today at 10:23:01 pm »
come on Jordan, fucking take these twats through and get that winner
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,013
  • SPQR
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #1734 on: Today at 10:23:04 pm »
Nobody good to take this free kick for Italy
Logged

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,639
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #1735 on: Today at 10:23:08 pm »
Daft from Maguire.  But then thats him all over, isnt it?
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,856
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #1736 on: Today at 10:23:24 pm »
How times have changed, Italy on the front foot and England sitting in defending.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,150
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #1737 on: Today at 10:23:41 pm »
This lad taking the free kick looks like the bloke from Life on Mars
Logged

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,752
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #1738 on: Today at 10:23:57 pm »
Straight at Pickford.
Logged
#JFT96

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,918
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #1739 on: Today at 10:23:58 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 10:21:29 pm
Roy Keane reckons its now a head job.   :o

Only if Walkers involved.
Logged

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,719
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #1740 on: Today at 10:24:05 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 10:21:29 pm
Roy Keane reckons its now a head job.   :o

Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,639
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #1741 on: Today at 10:24:06 pm »
Oooh. Not entirely convincing from Pickford there.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,888
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #1742 on: Today at 10:24:12 pm »
If only Italy had Del Piero for these occasions.  ;D
Logged

Online CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,411
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #1743 on: Today at 10:24:21 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 10:23:41 pm
This lad taking the free kick looks like the bloke from Life on Mars Bars
Luke Shaw?
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,416
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #1744 on: Today at 10:24:21 pm »
dont want this going to pens because you know Hendo is brave enough to step up for them
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,320
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #1745 on: Today at 10:24:26 pm »
Pickford is such a weird keeper.

He just gives you in confidence at all, then does something really good, then something really weird.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,912
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #1746 on: Today at 10:24:42 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 10:24:06 pm
Oooh. Not entirely convincing from Pickford there.

And his standard response- immediately mouth off at someone else
Logged

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,752
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #1747 on: Today at 10:24:55 pm »
Keeper nearly missed that.
Logged
#JFT96

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,013
  • SPQR
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #1748 on: Today at 10:24:59 pm »
Guys, if it goes to pens Hendo might actually score his pen you know  ;D
Logged

Online NarutoReds

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,051
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #1749 on: Today at 10:25:01 pm »
Come on, England. This is like a non-performing sex.
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,639
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #1750 on: Today at 10:25:10 pm »
Playground stuff now.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,320
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #1751 on: Today at 10:25:16 pm »
Huge pull on Stones shirt at that corner
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,536
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #1752 on: Today at 10:25:17 pm »
"Really good save" according to Jenas. He wold have had to dive out of the way not to save it.
Logged

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,547
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #1753 on: Today at 10:26:01 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 10:25:17 pm
"Really good save" according to Jenas. He wold have had to dive out of the way not to save it.

WIth Pickford you can't rule that out.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,944
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #1754 on: Today at 10:26:09 pm »
Roberto Martinez was right for that offside flag
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,856
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #1755 on: Today at 10:26:10 pm »
Lacotelli needed to put Quazimoto in firat time.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,689
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #1756 on: Today at 10:26:11 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 10:24:59 pm
Guys, if it goes to pens Hendo might actually score his pen you know  ;D

He missed his last one, that is the worry
Logged

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,719
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #1757 on: Today at 10:26:26 pm »
Wow - is the Italian keeper really as shit as Pickford?
 :o
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,752
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #1758 on: Today at 10:26:33 pm »
Henderson is having a poor game.
Logged
#JFT96

Online ShrewKop

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 780
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #1759 on: Today at 10:26:51 pm »
Whats Pickfords record at penalties?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 39 40 41 42 43 [44] 45   Go Up
« previous next »
 