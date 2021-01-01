« previous next »
Author Topic: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *  (Read 11883 times)

Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #560 on: Today at 07:17:45 pm »
Oliver Holt@OllieHolt22
Further to other reports on here, atmosphere inside stadium as well as outside getting ugly. The ten German bomber brigade are in full voice on the concourses. Drinks flying. People running. Seen a lot of kids looking scared.

Ben Rumsby@ben_rumsby
Wembley statement saying people without tickets did not get in the stadium. I have eye-witnessed people successfully tailgating (you have to assume without tickets) and have spoken to people who say they witnessed a similar incident.

Ben Rumsby@ben_rumsby
I was also approached by someone offering to pay me to let them tailgate me.

Oliver Brown@oliverbrown_tel
Estimated 200,000 fans in the Wembley area. Disabled areas in front of the press box now being invaded. Stewarding essentially non-existent.

Sam Wallace@SamWallaceTel
Just seen another fan jump down a 20 foot+ wall to try to get into the inner cordon near the media entrance. Hes telling the stewards escorting him away he had his ticket stolen. You dont get this for a November World Cup qualifier against Bulgaria
Online Morgana

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #561 on: Today at 07:17:45 pm »
Online Mister men

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #562 on: Today at 07:17:53 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:10:55 pm
Null and void?

Maybe play it tomorrow in front of no fans?

Reports say thousands inside the stadium without tickets and the crowds outside are ridiculous. If England lose there will be carnage and i wouldn't trust the security of police to hold the line for the Italy players or fans.
Online TSC

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #563 on: Today at 07:18:07 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 07:05:38 pm
Yes I think its an awful side. No ambition and very little creativity. I just hope that the subs change it dramatically. I was looking forward to an attacking game but it looks like it could be very negative especially from England. If England score first then theyll try to kill the game. If Italy score first then England will be forced to change their formation.

Trying to out-defend the Italians.  While Italy have attacking threats, doubt theyll get sucked into being caught on the break.  Well see.
Offline Andy @ Allerton

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #564 on: Today at 07:19:28 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 07:11:22 pm
Quite obviously hundreds if not thousands of fans without tickets in the ground.

Absolute shithouse of a ground. It's worse than that embarrasment we went to in 2007 for the final.

These dickhead architects should be building to make it safe and secure.

Online Circa1892

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #565 on: Today at 07:19:50 pm »
Theres definitely going to be a pitch invasion isnt there.
Online AndyMuller

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #566 on: Today at 07:20:05 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 07:17:45 pm
Oliver Holt@OllieHolt22
Further to other reports on here, atmosphere inside stadium as well as outside getting ugly. The ten German bomber brigade are in full voice on the concourses. Drinks flying. People running. Seen a lot of kids looking scared.

Ben Rumsby@ben_rumsby
Wembley statement saying people without tickets did not get in the stadium. I have eye-witnessed people successfully tailgating (you have to assume without tickets) and have spoken to people who say they witnessed a similar incident.

Ben Rumsby@ben_rumsby
I was also approached by someone offering to pay me to let them tailgate me.

Oliver Brown@oliverbrown_tel
Estimated 200,000 fans in the Wembley area. Disabled areas in front of the press box now being invaded. Stewarding essentially non-existent.

Sam Wallace@SamWallaceTel
Just seen another fan jump down a 20 foot+ wall to try to get into the inner cordon near the media entrance. Hes telling the stewards escorting him away he had his ticket stolen. You dont get this for a November World Cup qualifier against Bulgaria

It doesnt look bad to me on tele?
Online Nick110581

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #567 on: Today at 07:21:04 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 07:20:05 pm
It doesnt look bad to me on tele?

I doubt fans without tickets would try and get in their seat until right before KO
Online Bobinhood

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #568 on: Today at 07:21:27 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 07:16:35 pm
The lack of police presence seems really weird.

Like - your bog standard 3pm kick off has bizzies knocking about on horseback for hours before the game

Very weird
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #569 on: Today at 07:22:47 pm »
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #570 on: Today at 07:23:41 pm »
The two 'purest' squads in the tournament maybe. It's Premier League v Serie-A. There really should be no contest.
Online Rob Dylan

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #571 on: Today at 07:24:14 pm »
Has there has been any mention of this crowd trouble on the BBC coverage yet?
Online disgraced cake

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #572 on: Today at 07:24:22 pm »
Italy players will be used to hostile atmospheres, but I think all this will spur them on, actually. Chiellini will lead them all into battle. Proper siege mentality stuff.
Online Jshooters

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #573 on: Today at 07:24:33 pm »
Youre all full of shit. Linekar hasnt adopted his sombre face yet to decry the awful fans
Online Cormack Snr

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #574 on: Today at 07:24:36 pm »
No fan of the Italians after our matches against them down the years so I really don't care who wins. Purely on form though Italy will win one or two nil..
Online smicer07

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #575 on: Today at 07:24:46 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 07:24:14 pm
Has there has been any mention of this crowd trouble on the BBC coverage yet?

Of course not, and nor will there be. They'll pretend it's all fine.
Online Circa1892

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #576 on: Today at 07:24:49 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 07:24:14 pm
Has there has been any mention of this crowd trouble on the BBC coverage yet?

Nah
Offline Samie

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #577 on: Today at 07:25:19 pm »
England will be laughed out of the building if they decide they want to co host World Cup 2030.
Online Vote For Pedro

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #578 on: Today at 07:25:34 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 07:24:14 pm
Has there has been any mention of this crowd trouble on the BBC coverage yet?

Of course not. This is a brave new england
Online Ray K

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #579 on: Today at 07:25:46 pm »
Absolute disgrace that a large number - not a small minority - of c*nts are acting the c*nt, and a laughably incompetent security operation. Laughable if it wasn't so serious.
Online oojason

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #580 on: Today at 07:26:13 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 07:24:14 pm
Has there has been any mention of this crowd trouble on the BBC coverage yet?

No mention of it on the BBC News either (online or tv news).



'There are terrible scenes at Gate F.  Crushing, fans trying to storm in.':-

https://twitter.com/andylines/status/1414284249256153088


'Fights breaking out.  Couple of kids crying.  One fan told me problem was at "pre check" at top of Wembley Way not being carried out properly.  It's quite frightening on the concourses'

'Have just at least 30 youngsters run into section 104 without tickets.   Stewards overwhelmed.'

'Very upsetting scenes.  But it does appear to have settled down at Gate F (some of my earlier tweets weren't sent so if there are 'doubles' later - apologies).'

'Saw a dad and son - about 10 - get in without tickets.  Escorted out then sprint back in.  It was chaos.'

'Dozens of fans got in without tickets. This was one Gate.  Fights with stewards.  Appalling.  Genuine fans in tears.'

Online thekitkatshuffler

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #581 on: Today at 07:27:42 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 07:24:22 pm
Italy players will be used to hostile atmospheres, but I think all this will spur them on, actually. Chiellini will lead them all into battle. Proper siege mentality stuff.
Unless he's left baffled by the hostile atmosphere being apparently aimed at the stewards and each other rather than the Italy team.  He won't have planned for that eventuality.
Online thekitkatshuffler

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #582 on: Today at 07:28:49 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 07:25:46 pm
Absolute disgrace that a large number - not a small minority - of c*nts are acting the c*nt, and a laughably incompetent security operation. Laughable if it wasn't so serious.
After the FA decided not to punish Man Utd when their fans did the same thing, they made it open season for fans everywhere to storm stadia.
