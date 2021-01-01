Has there has been any mention of this crowd trouble on the BBC coverage yet?
No mention of it on the BBC News either (online or tv news).
'There are terrible scenes at Gate F. Crushing, fans trying to storm in.':-https://twitter.com/andylines/status/1414284249256153088
'Fights breaking out. Couple of kids crying. One fan told me problem was at "pre check" at top of Wembley Way not being carried out properly. It's quite frightening on the concourses'
'Have just at least 30 youngsters run into section 104 without tickets. Stewards overwhelmed.'
'Very upsetting scenes. But it does appear to have settled down at Gate F (some of my earlier tweets weren't sent so if there are 'doubles' later - apologies).'
'Saw a dad and son - about 10 - get in without tickets. Escorted out then sprint back in. It was chaos.'
'Dozens of fans got in without tickets. This was one Gate. Fights with stewards. Appalling. Genuine fans in tears.'