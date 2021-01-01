« previous next »
Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #320 on: Today at 04:02:25 pm
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #321 on: Today at 04:04:19 pm
'LIVE: Live outside Wembley Stadium ahead of Euro 2020 final':-

^ live images show it rammed with fans already.



BBC's Live 'Build-Up' Match Day blog thing - www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/50941458

The Grauniad's Live 'Build-Up' Match Day blog thing - www.theguardian.com/football/live/2021/jul/11/euro-2020-buildup-to-italy-v-england-final-live



'Listen to this and its clear #BorisJohnson is #Eng biggest football fan! Who could ever doubt him?':-

https://twitter.com/DeepingRed/status/1414241609315721219



Quote from: Mister men on Today at 04:02:25 pm
Charming

https://twitter.com/roysmithMPS/status/1414221729564659716?s=20

Bunch of gimps

That, and more, on Page 7 of this thread mate - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=348934.msg17850490#msg17850490

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #322 on: Today at 04:05:50 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:17:58 pm
Sarge wanted me to ask if RAWK is now an England forum


 :D
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #323 on: Today at 04:05:53 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 04:00:06 pm
Looks like it.

I think it'd be a v sensible, almost essential move were Spinazzola playing. But seeing as Emerson is a bit shite seems an odd move.

Feels a little lacking in pace going forward aswell perhaps? Tripper is a top full back, but he's not rapid as a wing back, same with Shaw. Mount isn't rapid either.

Although on the flip side, Chiellini is not rapid either...

Yeah, but what's the point of Kane and co diving for free kicks every 2 minutes if there's nobody to whip a good ball in?
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #324 on: Today at 04:08:53 pm
I'm not the biggest England fan myself, but would it be possible for all these reports and shit to be in another thread?

Some people on here just want to enjoy the occasion and enjoy the day..



Just an idea..
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #325 on: Today at 04:09:07 pm


Good lad Thommo.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #326 on: Today at 04:10:57 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 01:58:01 pm
Just put my copy of Showaddywaddys greatest hits on full blast and T Rex album to get in the mood.
Just caught an England Squad Showaddywaddy Special on BBC 2 singing all their big hits Hosted by Lennie Bennet

bbc-showaddywaddy-special" border="0
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #327 on: Today at 04:12:00 pm
Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on Today at 02:14:31 pm

Any more of these sort of comments youll get the thread locked

Shaddap your face 😁
;D
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #328 on: Today at 04:13:19 pm
Going to be absolute carnage win or lose tonight in London. England fans are just incapable of acting civil on this type of occasion.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #329 on: Today at 04:14:54 pm
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 04:13:19 pm
Going to be absolute carnage win or lose tonight in London. England fans are just incapable of acting civil on this type of occasion.
They just seem utterly incapable of simply going to the match and not being a bellend, generations of it too.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #330 on: Today at 04:15:17 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 04:09:07 pm
Good lad Thommo.
Boss that. And of course all of our ex-Liverpool Football Club players who represented England will want them to win today. It's quite a long list of legends.
One other thing you can be sure of as well, King Kenny will be the first to message Jordan if England win. He's classy like that isn't he TSG.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #331 on: Today at 04:16:47 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 04:10:57 pm
Just caught an England Squad Showaddywaddy Special on BBC 2 singing all their big hits Hosted by Lennie Bennet

;D
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #332 on: Today at 04:20:15 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 04:08:53 pm
I'm not the biggest England fan myself, but would it be possible for all these reports and shit to be in another thread?

Some people on here just want to enjoy the occasion and enjoy the day..



Just an idea..

Same here and also made that suggestion the other day. Still not too late for a change of mind. If not, it's probably gonna get pretty messy. Giving people an appropriate place to air their thoughts would benefit things no end rather than the, in my opinion, petty threat of dishing out punishment for people not supporting England.
