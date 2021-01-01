Got ya.C'mon Italy
Sarge wanted me to ask if RAWK is now an England forum
Even my most anti England friend.. come on. If Hendo comes on while it's still in the balance. How could you not be cheering England on? Any Liverpool player you would. One of the best moments of this tourney for me Hendo celebration when he scored. Oh well. Hope they can do it
If England are to win it, then I would love to see Hendo get the winner. He's not only a great captain for us, he's a great leader for England and a fantastic person.
Win or lose it's going to get very messy after the matchDanny Wallace @dannywallaceLeicester Square brewing up trouble. Hundreds here. Men throwing pint glasses into the air, trees ripped up, flares, bottles thrown at windows. Its not even 2pm.
Been out this morning in Brighton and there was a bad undercurrent when we left. It should just be a celebration whatever happens.
Italian restaurants will probably end up getting trashed up and down the country tonight, sadly.
Never understood the need to destroy things when celebrating something.
Except Southgate picked Harry "swear on my daughter life" Kane as the leader
Jesus really, that is just lowlife scum if it happens.
Trouble brewing already then, just wait until the cheap lager and cheap cocaine really kicks in.
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.46]