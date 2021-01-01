« previous next »
Author Topic: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *  (Read 6202 times)

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #240 on: Today at 02:18:44 pm »
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #241 on: Today at 02:19:50 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:17:58 pm
Sarge wanted me to ask if RAWK is now an England forum

In my defense, nope i got nothing.
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #242 on: Today at 02:19:52 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 01:17:06 pm
Even my most anti England friend.. come on. If Hendo comes on while it's still in the balance. How could you not be cheering England on? Any Liverpool player you would. One of the best moments of this tourney for me Hendo celebration when he scored. Oh well. Hope they can do it

If England are to win it, then I would love to see Hendo get the winner. He's not only a great captain for us, he's a great leader for England and a fantastic person.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #243 on: Today at 02:21:12 pm »
Win or lose it's going to get very messy after the match

Danny Wallace @dannywallace

Leicester Square brewing up trouble. Hundreds here. Men throwing pint glasses into the air, trees ripped up, flares, bottles thrown at windows. Its not even 2pm.
I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #244 on: Today at 02:22:07 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:19:52 pm
If England are to win it, then I would love to see Hendo get the winner. He's not only a great captain for us, he's a great leader for England and a fantastic person.

Except Southgate picked Harry "swear on my daughter life" Kane as the leader
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #245 on: Today at 02:23:02 pm »
Quote from: Trada on Today at 02:21:12 pm
Win or lose it's going to get very messy after the match

Danny Wallace @dannywallace

Leicester Square brewing up trouble. Hundreds here. Men throwing pint glasses into the air, trees ripped up, flares, bottles thrown at windows. Its not even 2pm.

Fucking idiots.
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #246 on: Today at 02:27:50 pm »

'The game tonight between Italy and England is not only Euro 2020 final match, but it's also an Unofficial World Championship title match. Italy has been an Unofficial World Champion since September 2020.'

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Unofficial_Football_World_Championships & www.ufwc.co.uk & https://twitter.com/UFWC_Football
a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #247 on: Today at 02:28:18 pm »
Quote from: Trada on Today at 02:21:12 pm
Win or lose it's going to get very messy after the match

Danny Wallace @dannywallace

Leicester Square brewing up trouble. Hundreds here. Men throwing pint glasses into the air, trees ripped up, flares, bottles thrown at windows. Its not even 2pm.

Been out this morning in Brighton and there was a bad undercurrent when we left.

It should just be a celebration whatever happens.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #248 on: Today at 02:32:05 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:28:18 pm
Been out this morning in Brighton and there was a bad undercurrent when we left.

It should just be a celebration whatever happens.

Typical of English fans whether we are at home or abroad. It happened in London so at least they cant be blaming fans from Liverpool.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #249 on: Today at 02:32:58 pm »
Italian restaurants will probably end up getting trashed up and down the country tonight, sadly.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #250 on: Today at 02:42:34 pm »

'King's Cross station evacuated after England fans set off flares outside':-

https://www.mylondon.news/news/zone-1-news/kings-cross-station-evacuated-after-21024606


'England fans queuing outside the pub this morning':-

https://twitter.com/FootyAccums/status/1414218020814303232 (with video)


'Huge England fan crowd in West End hurl bottles at fan standing on cinema roof':-

https://www.msn.com/en-gb/video/viral/huge-england-fan-crowd-in-west-end-hurl-bottles-at-fan-standing-on-cinema-roof/vi-AAM1vfz?ocid=st


'England fans climb on top of a bus outside the ground ahead of the UEFA Euro 2020 Final at Wembley Stadium, London.' (bus driver has given up moving anytime soon)

https://twitter.com/PAImages/status/1414215362833522695


'England fans setting off fireworks outside the Italy team hotel at 2AM' (with video):-

https://twitter.com/thecasualultra/status/1414179892699320325

a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #251 on: Today at 02:45:39 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 02:32:58 pm
Italian restaurants will probably end up getting trashed up and down the country tonight, sadly.

Unfortunately, I doubt it'll be limited to that (as bad as that is) - win or lose...

https://twitter.com/swany1972/status/1414217698528145414
a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #252 on: Today at 02:45:47 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 02:32:58 pm
Italian restaurants will probably end up getting trashed up and down the country tonight, sadly.

Jesus really, that is just lowlife scum if it happens.
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #253 on: Today at 02:49:09 pm »
Never understood the need to destroy things when celebrating something.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #254 on: Today at 02:50:27 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 02:49:09 pm
Never understood the need to destroy things when celebrating something.
Call yerself an England fan?
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #255 on: Today at 02:51:47 pm »
Trouble brewing already then, just wait until the cheap lager and cheap cocaine really kicks in.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #256 on: Today at 02:52:20 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:22:07 pm
Except Southgate picked Harry "swear on my daughter life" Kane as the leader

There is a piece posted in the Hendo thread about how the younger players all look up to him, go to him for advice. Diving cheat might wear the armband, but the real Captain in Jordan.

Quote from: Sarge on Today at 02:45:47 pm
Jesus really, that is just lowlife scum if it happens.

It will sadly, win or lose, so utter gobshites will think its great to do it.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #257 on: Today at 02:53:24 pm »
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on Today at 02:51:47 pm
Trouble brewing already then, just wait until the cheap lager and cheap cocaine really kicks in.

Mingebag, you could've bought the good stuff ;D
