Just how much drool will Kane get on the trophy when he lifts it.
This doesnt remind me of football anymore But one of the funniest posts ever on Rawk Djphal thread with the African lady scam Maria Kumalo or something like that when he replies using this part of the song Hilarious o
Although Ive just remembered that he was also in the world in motion video
Does anyone know what the score is with ticketing for this?It looks like Italy have 1,000 tickets and England have the rest (minus whatever ridiculous number UEFA and the FA take for their respective collaboration of c*nts.)If there was no Covid am I right in assuming that it would have been allocated as if it were a neural ground, so both sides get the same allocation?Either way its some advantage for England if Italy only have 1,000 tickets, cant imagine thats ever happened before in a Euro final.
The gobshites from Wales too
I'm expecting to see a lot of VIPs in the crowd today!
Well this is it, the most exciting day in our lives.
Because you were English?Because he was just a psycho?Or because you were you?
Large numbers of England fans sing:Cause I remember three lions on a shirt!Jewels remain still gleaming,Thirty years of hurtNever stopped me dreaming.
So whos having a full English this morning?
