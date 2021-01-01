« previous next »
Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *

Red-Soldier

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #200 on: Today at 12:28:28 pm
Just how much drool will Kane get on the trophy when he lifts it.
Capon Debaser

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #201 on: Today at 12:29:36 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:28:28 pm
Just how much drool will Kane get on the trophy when he lifts it.
probably fill it then drink it like at Sunday mass
Hazell

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #202 on: Today at 12:32:24 pm
Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on Today at 12:22:40 pm
This doesnt remind me of football anymore

But one of the funniest posts ever on Rawk

Djphal thread with the African lady scam  Maria Kumalo or something like that when he replies using this part of the song

Hilarious o

:lmao
jacobs chains

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #203 on: Today at 12:35:55 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:23:44 pm
Although Ive just remembered that he was also in the world in motion video.

I can't be doing with him either. But fair play to him, he's a Welshman that's been in two England World Cup songs.








The mockney twat.
Lfc19ynwa

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #204 on: Today at 12:36:19 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 11:29:30 am
Does anyone know what the score is with ticketing for this?

It looks like Italy have 1,000 tickets and England have the rest (minus whatever ridiculous number UEFA and the FA take for their respective collaboration of c*nts.)

If there was no Covid am I right in assuming that it would have been allocated as if it were a neural ground, so both sides get the same allocation?

Either way its some advantage for England if Italy only have 1,000 tickets, cant imagine thats ever happened before in a Euro final.

A lot will depend on how lucky the whole host of celebrities & their family members get in the ballot
Red-Soldier

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #205 on: Today at 12:37:50 pm
I'm expecting to see a lot of VIPs in the crowd today!
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #206 on: Today at 12:47:33 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:23:44 pm
Although Ive just remembered that he was also in the world in motion video.

The gobshites from Wales too
TepidT2O

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #207 on: Today at 12:49:26 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:47:33 pm
The gobshites from Wales too
Didnt realise that
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #208 on: Today at 12:50:24 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:37:50 pm
I'm expecting to see a lot of VIPs in the crowd today!
It'll be like Lord Snooty and his chums in The Young Ones,
"ra ra ra, we're going to smash the oiks", oh, and they won't be in the crowd, they'll be living it up in the executive boxes.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #209 on: Today at 12:55:51 pm
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #210 on: Today at 01:03:30 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 11:08:35 am
Well this is it, the most exciting day in our lives.

 ::)
afc turkish

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #211 on: Today at 01:07:13 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:26:56 am
Because you were English?

Because he was just a psycho?

Or because you were you? :D



Yes
Hazell

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #212 on: Today at 01:11:30 pm
Quote
Large numbers of England fans sing:

Cause I remember three lions on a shirt!
Jewels remain still gleaming,
Thirty years of hurt
Never stopped me dreaming.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/uk-world-news/weve-been-singing-three-lions-21023618

 :D
Andy @ Allerton

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #213 on: Today at 01:11:42 pm
Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on Today at 12:22:40 pm
[quote author=Andy @ Allerton link=topic=348934.msg17850337#msg17850337 date=

Me and me mum
And me dad and me gran
We're off to Waterloo
Me and me mum and me dad and me gran
And a bucket of vindaloo





This doesnt remind me of football anymore

But one of the funniest posts ever on Rawk

Djphal thread with the African lady scam  Maria Kumalo or something like that when he replies using this part of the song

Hilarious o

Yeah that thread was absolute comedy gold

Wish he still did them.

That picture of him as a retired army sniper  :lmao
rob1966

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #214 on: Today at 01:16:10 pm
Quote from: Cruiser on Today at 11:47:47 am
So whos having a full English this morning?



B0151?

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #215 on: Today at 01:17:06 pm
Even my most anti England friend.. come on. If Hendo comes on while it's still in the balance. How could you not be cheering England on? Any Liverpool player you would. One of the best moments of this tourney for me Hendo celebration when he scored. Oh well. Hope they can do it
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #216 on: Today at 01:18:40 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:16:10 pm


If there is one thing the Brits do better than any other country its breakfast
